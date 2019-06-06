Isthmus Picks Playlist: June 6-13

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Bombino, Thursday, June 6, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: Bombino’s journey to international stardom wasn’t an easy one. As a youngster, he fled conflict in his native Niger for the relative safety of Algeria. There he taught himself how to play guitar and, after spending time as a herder, opted to pursue music full time. These days, Bombino is the world’s foremost practitioner of Tuareg blues. Mixing rock, blues and North African traditional music, Bombino is sure to enrapture any crowd. With Horace Greene.

Paul McCartney, Thursday, June 6, Kohl Center, 8 pm: Macca’s first album in five years, Egypt Station, generated many glowing reviews when released in September, and is now available in an expanded “Explorer’s Edition,” sure to cause many Beatles fans to buy it again. Of course, his concert at the Kohl Center was a near-immediate sell-out, so hopefully fans were quick to snag a ticket. It’s pretty cool to see a performer who can sell out the largest venue anywhere he plays hitting some (relatively) smaller rooms and unexpected markets (Moline, Illinois, are you ready to rock?).

Sweet Delta Dawn, Thursday, June 6, Brink Lounge, 8 pm: The local jam rockers celebrate the release of their very first album, Midnight Circus, featuring tracks that are explorative but never aimless. “Chill Pill” stretches out to 10 minutes, but not a second is wasted in an arrangement packed with slick percussion, well-plucked guitar, and soft vocal and piano melodies. With Old Oaks.

LunART Festival, Through June 9, Madison area: Back for a second season, the LunART Festival’s three ticketed evening chamber music concerts are joined by other events — including contemporary and aerial dance, poetry, visual arts and stand-up comedy. LunART Festival’s performances, exhibits and educational programming feature local, national and international artists, highlighting the contributions of women to myriad artistic disciplines. Saturday night’s Gala concert (7 pm, First Unitarian Society) features a performance of Gaia, written by the festival’s composer-in-residence, Valerie Coleman, plus the ARTemis Women’s Choir. Full schedule.

Dom Flemons + Mary Gauthier, Friday, June 7, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 pm: Wisconsin Public Radio’s wide-ranging folk radio show Simply Folk turns 40 with help from Grammy-winning musicians Dom Flemons and Mary Gauthier. Gauthier sings about challenges veterans face on her recent album, Rifles and Rosary Beads, and Flemons is also a scholar of African American folk, recently speaking in favor of Lil Nas X’s mega-hit “Old Town Road.” Local Tex-Mex musicians Cris Plata & Extra Hot open.

Isthmus Jazz Festival, June 7-16, various venues: Now stretching to two full weeks, the 32nd Isthmus Jazz Festival continues its emphasis on local performers while broadening its repertoire to include a wider variety of styles and influences. In addition, the festival’s footprint has increased significantly from its original downtown and campus locations, reaching Madison’s south side, Fitchburg and the far-flung reaches of Verona. Friday night’s kickoff is Strollin’ Monroe Street, where jazz will be presented at multiple venues. Schedule.

Missy Raines Trio, Friday, June 7, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: A renowned bluegrass bassist and band player for many years, Raines stepped into her spotlight as a songwriter for the first time with 2018’s Royal Traveller. Tracks like “Allegheny Town” are understated but contain a tenacious spirit. Raines’ own vocals and lyrics are beautiful and sturdy like a blooming orchid tree.

Rob Thomas, Friday, June 7, Breese Stevens Field, 6 pm: As the voice of Matchbox Twenty, you can hear Rob Thomas everywhere, from the radio waves to your local grocery store. But the ‘90s icon is also a successful solo artist, releasing multiplatinum albums and establishing himself as an artist beyond nostalgia. Whether on his own or with his much-loved band, Rob Thomas is a true artist. With rising country artist Abby Anderson.

Between the Waves, June 7-9, several downtown venues: BtW is a conference for musicians to learn how to make a living in a tough industry, featuring a wide range of presenters from legendary (Butch Vig, Martin Atkins) to local scenemakers (Gender Confetti, Andy Wallman). And on Friday and Saturday, an accompanying free music festival showcases 30-plus local performers, with several stages at the Essen Haus complex. Some highlights at other venues include the UCAN Beatmakers Brawl (8 pm Friday, Concourse) and the official afterparty (6:30 pm Saturday, Majestic; this is the only ticketed show) featuring the Gabe Burdulis Band, VO5 and band battle finals. Schedule.

Marquette Waterfront Festival, June 8-9, Yahara Place Park: You don’t have to travel to the 30th annual Marquette Waterfront Festival by canoe down the Yahara River with hundreds of your neighbors in full costume, but it beats driving. Sunday morning’s “Fools’ Flotilla” has become one of the prized features of the two-day party that kick-starts the near-east-side music festival season. Produced by the Marquette Neighborhood Association and set on the banks of Lake Monona, the event supports a free kids’ summer day camp at O’Keeffe School. Two stages feature music from around the city (Golpe Tierra, Wilder Deitz Group) and from across the country (Jarekus Singleton, Neal Francis). Sunday’s closer will have attendees dancing into next week: Portland Oregon’s steampunk second line incarnation, MarchFourth. Schedule.

Madison Area Music Awards, Sunday, June 9, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 pm (red carpet 5:30 pm): On the biggest night in local music, some of Madison’s best acts shine brightest. One performer to catch is boom-bap savant, Kilo aka SkitL’z, who breathes fresh life into tried-and-true golden-era hip-hop on each of her tracks. Be sure to jam out to local seven-piece Wurk, a funk-fusion group that does everything it can do to get you to dance. And Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, which already has 14 MAMA awards on its mantel, brings the groove.

Trevor Stephenson, Sunday, June 9, Park Hall, Sauk City, 3 pm: Fortepianist Trevor Stephenson, director of the famed Madison Bach Musicians, will explore music in the key of C minor in a recital of piano works by Beethoven, Haydn, Mozart and Schubert. Considered too stormy and tragic for 18th-century tastes in entertainment, C minor wasn’t the key of choice for most composers, though Beethoven used it to his advantage in his fateful Fifth Symphony. The recital will be brightened by Mozart’s famous twinkle variations and Haydn’s comic Sonata in G major. Stephenson will perform on a replica five-octave Viennese-style fortepiano.

Jerry Awards, Sunday, June 9, Overture Hall, 3 & 7:30 pm: The results are in. After reviewing more than 100 high school musical performances, the Jerry Awards committee will present 400 awards to deserving youth performers. The future is bright.

Vampire Weekend, Tuesday, June 11, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Vampire Weekend fans waited six long years for Ezra Koenig and company to follow up Modern Vampires of the City, but Father of the Bride is finally here. The singles have a breezy, spring vibe to them — particularly “Harmony Hall,” which feels like somebody just tossed open every window in the house. GA tickets sold out quickly, but reserved seats were still available at press time. With Chicano Batman.

Legalize It! Tuesday, June 11, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Former Madisonian Aaron Coyes, of psychedelic electronic duo Peaking Lights, returns to join forces once again with local DJ Evan Woodward for the music series Legalize It! As DJ Tolerance, Woodward’s eclectic mixes feature a wide array of world music alongside quirky bits of Americana and electronic dance music.

Black Magic Flower Power, Wednesday, June 12, Mickey’s, 10 pm: We dare you to try to sit still during electro-disco masters Black Magic Flower Power, an energetic dance band out of Tucson, Arizona. Their frenzied remix of “Born to be Alive” will get Mickey’s tiny dance floor pumping. With Educational Davis.

J.S. Ondara, Wednesday, June 12, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: The stunningly-gifted and hardworking singer-songwriter J.S. Ondara came to the U.S. in 2013 and quickly established a commanding presence in the Americana scene. His recent album, Tales of America, looks at the American dream from his perspective as a Nigerian immigrant. With Adam Melchor.

Cheap Trick, Thursday, June 13, The Sylvee, 8 pm: For Midwest fans of guitar rock, it doesn’t get much better than Rockford’s prime export to the world, Cheap Trick. More than four decades since unleashing their self-titled debut album, Rick Nielsen still brings the monster, clever guitar riffs, Tom Petersson still provides thundering low end with his 12-string basses, and Robin Zander still sings like an angel. Bonus: Opening is eclectic Rockford outfit Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, led by one of Rick’s sons (another son, Daxx, has been Cheap Trick’s drummer for nearly a decade now.)

