Isthmus Picks Playlist: March 1-8

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of March 1-8, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Tyler, The Creator,Thursday, March 1, Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum, 7:30 pm: Tyler, The Creator’s name suits him. The L.A. rapper is also an actor, writer, director and fashion designer, not to mention the driving creative force behind the influential Odd Future collective. Here Tyler (who released the stellar Flower Boy in 2017) will be joined by a fellow Californian emcee, the brainy, wry Vince Staples, as well as his own Odd Future associate Taco.

Sierra Hull, Thursday, March 1, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Former child prodigy Sierra Hull has not let the half of her life spent in the limelight affect the grounded tenderness of her music. On her fourth album, the bluegrass soloist brandishes a rich voice and a deep understanding of how to intertwine it with different string arrangements. Calm, expansive tracks like “The Hard Way” gradually sweep listeners off their feet before gently placing them back down.

BethFest, Friday, March 2, Red Zone, 7 pm: A busy local musician and co-founder of Girls Rock Camp, Beth Kille is a certifiable Madison treasure. To celebrate her 44rd birthday, she’s releasing a new EP — and throwing a big party. For the first time ever, all three of Kille’s projects (Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets; Kerosene Kites; and the Beth Kille Band) will play back to back to back. Rounding out the bill is local classic rock band Zeroed Hero, plus a mandatory rendition of “Happy Birthday” for the guest of honor. Oh, and this is a fundraiser for Girls Rock Camp.

Dailey & Vincent, Friday, March 2, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: This critically acclaimed bluegrass duo is known for exquisite vocal harmonies with the power to give you chills and stir your soul. Collaborators since meeting in 2001, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent had illustrious careers in the Nashville scene before joining forces. As a duo, they’ve been nominated for two Grammy Awards and released albums spanning styles from country to gospel.

Charity Jamboree, Saturday, March 3, High Noon Saloon and Brink Lounge, 1:30 pm-1:30 am: For the past six years, Madison’s favorite rhythm and soul group The People Brothers Band has put the “fun” in fundraiser with this annual event benefiting National Multiple Sclerosis Society, UW-Madison’s Carbone Cancer Center and the American Diabetes Association. Enjoy music all day from 13 standout local acts including Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th, MoonHouse, Wurk, Pine Travelers, The Grasshoppers and more.

Here’s to the Ladies, Sunday, March 4, Wyndham Garden Hotel, 1 pm: The Madison Jazz Society celebrates criminally underrated contributions to jazz with an afternoon of performances highlighting female jazz composers. There’s a women’s history of jazz narrated by local legends Kelly DeHaven, Gerri DiMaggio and Madison Jazz Society president Linda Marty Schmitz, plus some of Madison’s finest female vocalists and a performance by Ladies Must Swing, an 18-piece all-female big band.

Proud Parents + Nectar, Sunday, March 4, Art In, 8 pm: Art In hosts a night of upbeat punk rock, featuring a quartet of bands from the Midwestern scene. Proud Parents mix their hard-rock roots with charming harmonies and hooky guitar work, while fellow locals The Smells and Heavy Looks both fuse a DIY songwriting approach with influences from country to post-punk. Nectar from Champaign, Illinois, melds sweet, twee vocal melodies with lo-fi, power-pop instrumentals to confront and overcome sadness.

J.I.D. + EarthGang, Tuesday, March 6, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: With similar styles, each paying their dues to classic hip-hop while moving the craft forward, J.I.D. and the duo EarthGang are some of the brightest bulbs of hip-hop’s future. Just listen to EarthGang’s song “Meditate” off their Robots EP, featuring J.I.D. to hear the potential. Each Atlantan emcee trades incisive, blood-freezing bars about living in the United States while black. Both of these artists have fully formed voices that are still growing with each release. With Chaz French, Lute.

Lucero, Wednesday, Mar. 7, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Lucero plays indie Southern-rock with two decades of staying power. The Memphis-based group blends Ben Nichols’ raspy and emotional vocals with top-notch guitar work reminiscent of punk bands like the Pixies. Lucero’s latest album, 2015’s All a Man Should Do, is a heartful fusion of Memphis-inspired music, including covers of underground legends Big Star and W.C. Handy. Singer-songwriter Jake La Botz opens.

Keys N’ Krates, Wednesday, March 7, Majestic, 8:30 pm: After years of international touring with popular singles like 2013’s banging “Dum Dee Dum” and several EPs, the electronic hip-hop stars Keys ‘N Krates are stopping in Madison in support of their debut album Cura. The Toronto-based trio mixes bass-heavy beats and top-notch production with samples, intense rapping and glittering pop-vocals. Their single “Glitter” features underground R&B up-and-comer Ambré Perkins, and their live shows are notoriously energetic. With Promnite and Jubilee.

Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles, Wednesday, March 7, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: In the 50 years since The Beatles released one of their best records, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, much has changed in the music world. Yet this album’s ability to tether weirdness with structured songwriting sets it apart as timeless and still vastly relevant today. The pro tribute attempts to capture the magic of the album and the era in a theatrical event that pays homage to the songs and the handsome weirdos who created them.

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Thursday, March 8, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 pm: Award-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant graces Madison with her mix of classic standards, obscure older recordings and critically lauded originals. Her third album, 2015’s For One to Love, won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album for its masterful performances and charming romantic themes. Salvant’s latest effort, Dagger for Daggers, highlights her stunning emotional vocal range, from bluesy lows to happy highs, as she sings with a veteran jazz trio.

Kyle Kinane, Thursday, March 8, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: The official voice of Comedy Central is coming back to Madison, and he’s bringing all new fart jokes with him! Hot off his recent album Loose in Chicago, this Midwestern native knows a thing or two about drinking a thing or two. His hearty voice betrays his big heart, and his jokes, though often crude, show affection for the subjects. He’s not mean whatsoever; he just makes some stray observations about that dumb t-shirt some jerk at some bar was wearing last week. With Matt Knudsen, Amy Shanker. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, March 9-10, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.