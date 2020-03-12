Isthmus Picks Playlist: March 12-19

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Ruth Moody, Thursday, March 12, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Known best as the heart and soul of folk band The Wailin’ Jennys, Ruth Moody is also a veteran soloist in the studio and on the road. The Australian-born singer-songwriter is based in Winnipeg, Canada, and is a two-time Juno Award winner. Moody’s biggest fans include Mark Knopfler, who can be heard on Moody’s latest solo album. An emotive guitarist and banjo player, her stunning version of Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” will have you hearing the song for the first time.

Yamato Drummers of Japan, Thursday, March 12, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 pm: Founded in 1993 by artistic director Masa Ogawa, taiko drumming group Yamato, from Japan’s Nara Prefecture, will be making a stop in Madison while on their 40-venue North American tour. Their new show is titled “Jhonetsu,” meaning “Passion,” and will feature their 16 troupe members banging traditional rhythms on wadaiko drums. Committed to preserving taiko tradition, while also adding some of their own fresh style, the group has performed in 54 countries and for roughly 8 million people.

The Gothsicles + CONFORMCO, Thursday, March 12, Crucible, 7 pm: Two industrial dance acts unite for a night of grimy revelry. Former Wisconsinites The Gothsicles play songs from their new two-track EP, drawing from the ‘80s tradition of electronic body music and incorporating disparate genres. CONFORMCO leans into this sound even more so, creating thrashy and harsh tracks like “Supply+Demand.” With Absynthe of Faith, Sweat Boys, DJ Eurotic.

When the Music Stops: The Anita O’Day Story, Thursday, March 12, Cafe Coda, 7 pm: Four Seasons Theatre invites you to a hot evening of jazz in a cool little club. Settle in at a table in the 100-seat venue and learn about the tumultuous career of Anita O’Day in Erica Berman’s play. A celebrated vocalist for decades as a solo act and a singer with big bands and jazz quartets, O’Day also battled drug and alcohol addiction for much of her life. The magnificent Sarah Streich tells the troubled singer’s story, performing O’Day’s hits from her Verve recordings of the 1950s backed by a jazz trio. ALSO: Friday, March 13, 7 pm.

Wicked, Thursday, March 12, Overture Hall, 2 & 7:30 pm: The hit Broadway musical turns the world of The Wizard of Oz upside down. This magical version of the classic movie provides a backstory that explains how misunderstood the Wicked Witch of the West (the bookish and brave Elphaba) has been all this time, and the real reason she was desperate to get those ruby slippers back. Visit Munchkinland and meet Glinda the Good Witch when she was just a beautiful blonde sharing a dorm room with the weird new girl with green skin, her unlikely best friend. The tuneful score includes “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good.” ALSO: Friday (8 pm), Saturday (2 & 8 pm), Sunday (1 & 6:30 pm) and Tuesday-Wednesday (7:30 pm). Through March 29.

Blake Thomas & Josh Harty, Friday, March 13, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: Singer-songwriters Thomas and Harty were often spotted together on east-side stages in the oughts, their freewheeling collaborative shows always the highlight of a night out. With Thomas now based in Minnesota (where he co-founded the live theater podcast Take It With You), chances to see the duo work their magic are rarer these days, but an upcoming tour behind the European release of the 2014 album The Attic Session is bringing them back together for a Madison warm-up date. With Wagoner & Gaines.

Killarney Blarney, Friday, March 13, Harmony Bar, 9:45 pm: This Madison traditional Irish roots band, founded in 2012, celebrates the release of a new eponymous album and the coming of St. Patrick’s Day. With a strong base of fiddles and bard-like narrative lyrics, Killarney Blarney regales audiences with traditional Irish songs about love, rebels, drinking and even pirates.

Peter Pan, Saturday, March 14, Overture-Capitol Theater, 2 & 7 pm: The musical about a boy who would not grow up is back! Children’s Theater of Madison presents J.M. Barrie’s tale of the Darling children flying to Neverland, a magical fairy named Tinkerbell, a scheming pirate named Captain Hook (played by local favorite Marcus Truschinski) and the champion of childhood, Peter Pan. For those troubled by memories of stereotypical Native American characters in the original, there are updates: Tiger Lily and her friends are now strong, independent girls who band together to protect Neverland. Appropriate for ages 5 and up. ALSO: Sunday, March 15, 3 pm. Through March 22.

The Revelers, Sunday, March 15, High Noon Saloon, 6:30 pm: On their newest album, this Louisiana-based band continues to enrich their potent blend of Cajun and swamp pop music, further devoting themselves to merging Louisiana’s diverse musical styles together. On At The End Of The River, tracks like “Pendant je suis loin de toi” (While I am Far from You) showcase that diversity with French lyrics, intense fiddling and a danceable groove.

MAMAs Finalists Party, Monday, March 16, Brink Lounge, 5 pm: Be among the first to know who the 2020 MAMA finalists are at this party-cum-fundraiser for the Madison Area Music Awards. Past Blues Performer of the Year Kelsey Miles, Breakthrough Artist runners-up Kat & the Hurricane (who just released a spicy new EP, Libra), and multi-MAMA winners Angela Puerta Band will keep you dancin’ and groovin’ through the night as you browse music-related art by local creators and bid on fabulous silent auction items. Upgrade to VIP tickets and score some local music swag, food and more.

Robert Cray Band, Tuesday, March 17, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Blues guitarist and songwriter Robert Cray has been releasing great records for four decades, even crossing over to the rock world in the ’80s with the classic Strong Persuader (“Smoking Gun”). February’s That’s What I Heard is an often rollicking set focusing on new versions of songs by some of Cray’s own favorites, from well-remembered stars (Bobby Bland, Curtis Mayfield) to unjustly forgotten performers (Don Gardner). Milwaukee roots music legend Paul Cebar opens with a solo set.

Ásgeir, Tuesday, March 17, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: On his newest album, the Icelandic singer-songwriter creates yet another record of note. All over Bury the Moon, tracks like lead single “Youth” weave together a diverse range of instruments — triumphant horns, drummer boy-esque snare, acoustic guitar — under the banner of his stirring and resplendent vocals. With Khushi.

Jaimie Branch Trio, Wednesday, March 18, Cafe Coda, 8 pm: Jaimie Branch’s 2017 LP Fly or Die got rave reviews from jazz critics around the globe, who gushed over her inventive approach to composition and improvisation, and the otherworldly sounds she coaxes from her trumpet. Now the Brooklyn-based musician with deep ties to the Chicago avant-garde scene is back on tour in support of her follow-up effort Fly or Die II: bird dogs of paradise. Like its predecessor, the new album adds a new wrinkle: Branch’s vocals, which carry a fiery political message that infuses a punk sensibility into her cutting-edge jazz.

Poliça, Thursday, March 19, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: These Minnesota natives have always imaginatively found ways to seamlessly combine genres, and the 2019 album When We Stay Alive is no exception. On the track “Steady” alone, there are shades of folk, synth-pop, R&B and dance music, all rendered to create a singular, cohesive and driving sound. With Wilsen.

Nicole Byer, Thursday, March 19, Comedy on State, 8 & 10:30 pm: As one of the most energetic and raunchily debaucherous women in comedy today, it seems like Nicole Byer is an unstoppable force. Her madcap antics are matched by her wit, which is as quick as some of her relationships. Her wildly successful podcast, Why Won’t You Date Me?, constantly tops Headgum’s charts. All of these shows sold out in minutes, and it’s easy to see why. With Amy Miller. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, March 20-21, 8 & 10:30 p.m.

