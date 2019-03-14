Isthmus Picks Playlist: March 14-21

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Wet + Kilo Kish, Thursday, March 14, Majestic, 9 pm: This Brooklyn-based duo specializes in merging different genres to create more than the sum of their parts. On tracks like “There’s A Reason” on the 2018 LP, Still Run, lead singer Kelly Zutrau lays down early ‘00s pop melodies over production from Joe Valle that bridges country and classical. On others, like “You’re Not Wrong,” Zutrau takes the role of soul singer, and Valle shifts to groove. With Hana Vu.

Kyle Kinane, Thursday, March 14, Comedy on State, 8 pm: If you’ve turned on Comedy Central over the last, oh, decade, you’ve certainly heard Kyle Kinane’s voice. He is the voice of the network for good reason: This dude is consistently hilarious. He has three comedy albums under his belt and massive exposure on Netflix’s The Standups. His baritone reveals a gentle soul, one that’s just searching for the best fart jokes around. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, March 15-16, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Havana Cuba All-Stars, Friday, March 15, Overture Hall, 8 pm: A dynamite 12-piece Cuban band explores one of the richest musical traditions on the planet. Equally talented at performing son, rumba, cha-cha and many other genres whose origins lie in the island nation, the All-Stars present a delectable musical smorgasbord. On this “Asere!” (friendship) tour, they’re backed by three of Cuba’s best dancing couples.

Summer Camp: On The Road, Friday, March 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Five of Wisconsin’s finest jam/psychedelic/funk/bluegrass bands are competing for a chance to play at the Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe, Illinois. This showcase features Milwaukee’s Spare Change Trio, Appleton’s Ifdakar and Kaukana’s Monsters of Grass, plus locals Wurk and Pine Travelers.

Chris Rottmayer Quartet, Friday, March 15, Central Library, 7:30 pm: The free inDIGenous Jazz series returns with a performance from this relatively new-to-Madison ensemble. Chris Rottmayer is a doctoral candidate at UW-Madison in jazz piano, and also serves as co-director of the UW Jazz Orchestra. With Jack Wilkins on tenor sax, Charlie Silva on bass and Walt Hubbard on drums, this group specializes in tight, straight-ahead, modern jazz.

Bev Rage & the Drinks, Saturday, March 16, The Winnebago, 8 pm: Come out to Madison’s newest music venue for an evening of punk rock, glitter and queer liberation. Fronted by a fierce drag queen, Chicago’s Bev Rage & the Drinks serve up silly punk mayhem and raucous garage rock. Madison duo Gender Confetti and Milwaukee punks Pink Tide round out the bill.

Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal, Saturday, March 16, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 8 pm: Rosanne Cash was making Americana music before the genre was even codified: Her 1981 breakthrough “Seven Year Ache” mixed pop and twang and was a hit in both worlds. Since then, Cash has built a catalog of classic albums, the latest of which is She Remembers Everything, a critically acclaimed 2018 album examining the state of gender relations in the modern world. Cash and husband/musical collaborator John Leventhal will take an acoustic tour through her rich musical history.

Tab Benoit, Saturday, March 16, Barrymore, 8 pm: Tab Benoit is an award-winning Louisiana blues guitarist (and prominent environmentalist), backed up by Whiskey Bayou Revue. The group features his label collaborators, guitar player Eric McFadden and Eric Johanson. Benoit’s classic style is chock full of impressive solos and sad tales, like on his woeful 2011 single, “Medicine.”

Solid Freex tape release, Saturday, Mar. 16, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Madison’s hardcore punks Solid Freex release Plastic Mystery, the follow-up to 2018’s gritty release, Peeled Guest. That full-length was packed with short bursts of frenetic guitar-centric energy and crackling vocals. Classic rock band Cairo Jag from Indianapolis provides support, along with Packerland punks, George’s Bush.

Risk! Live, Saturday, March 16, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: When CNN makes its documentary about the 2010s, surely the “true stories told live without notes podcast” will surely figure as a key element! Can’t get enough of The Moth? Look to this storytelling showcase hosted by Kevin Allison and featuring local extemporizers Amanda Wood, Amy Salloway, James Gordon and Stephanie Svensen.

Sun of Goldfinger, Tuesday, March 19, Arts + Literature Lab, 8 pm: Jazz listeners may not yet know the name Sun of Goldfinger, a trio with a new album out on the legendary ECM imprint. But the names of the players certainly will prick up some ears: David Torn, a guitarist who has played with David Bowie and k.d. lang and created a lot of music for film soundtracks; longtime NYC avant-improv sax player Tim Berne; and Ches Smith, a drummer and composer who has led his own experimental projects and worked with such bands as Mr. Bungle and Xiu Xiu.

Sam Ness, Wednesday, March 20, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 pm: Sauk City native and MAMA-award winning Sam Ness blends his crystal-clear vocal delivery with charming, well-crafted folk instrumentals. At this show he releases his latest, crowd-funded album, Lullabies & Faerie Tales. His 2017 album, Whispered on the Wind, was inspired by ramblings through Europe. One Human Band and King Leopard open.

Experience Hendrix Tour, Wednesday, March 20, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: This tribute show is always about as high-powered as you can get, and the 2019 edition is no exception. A whole slew of ace axe-slingers — from Doyle Bramhall III to Zakk Wylde to Cesar Rosas — joins Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox and star drummers Kenny Aronoff and Chris Layton.

Punch Brothers, Thursday, March 21, Orpheum Theater, 7:30 pm: Consisting of a guitarist, bassist, violinist, banjoist and a mandolinist, this Brooklyn folk band has constantly pushed stringed instruments to their musical limits. Their 2018 Grammy-winning record, All Ashore, is awash in rich melodies and stand-out vocals. The record’s titular track is a whirling nexus that whisks the listener away on a journey through a meticulously crafted and imaginative soundscape. With Gabriel Kahane.

The Sopranos: Don Giovanni’s Demise, Thursday, March 21, Overture Center-Promenade Hall, 8 pm: It was an immediate sensation when it debuted on HBO in 1999. Now, Fresco Opera Theatre, Madison’s modernist opera company, is reimagining this legendary mobster story and setting it to the music of Mozart’s Don Giovanni. With an all-female cast with the exception of the male antagonist (the Don — get it?), this show is packed with scoundrels and scandals. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, March 22-23, 8 pm.

