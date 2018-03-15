Isthmus Picks Playlist: March 16-22

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of March 16-22, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Friday, March 16, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: The Montreal, Canada, experimental post-rock collective is touring internationally in support of their seventh album. On Luciferian Towers — the group’s third release since reuniting in 2010 — their wide-ranging, orchestral and atmospheric sound is still front and center, albeit quieter and optimistic about the future. Their far-leftist politics remain evident on melodic songs “Hang the Boss” and “Anthem for No State.” Opening is EDM maestro KGD, with his dreamy melding of classical and trance music. Sold out.

Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus, Friday, March 16, Brink Lounge, 7 pm: You have two chances to listen to the unity at Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus 2018 Cabaret fundraiser. Madison’s gay and gay-friendly men’s chorus will enrich your lives through music, with a theme of songs through the decades. Reservations are encouraged. ALSO: Saturday, March 17, 7 pm.

Cry Cry Cry, Saturday, March 17, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: The critically acclaimed folk revival trio Cry Cry Cry returns to the stage after almost two decades, featuring a trio of artists similarly celebrated for their solo careers: Dar Williams, Richard Shindell and Lucy Kaplansky. Together they play a mix of songs from their eponymous debut album, solo material and hidden gems from folk music’s past. With powerful three-part harmonies and excellent instrumentation, the trio brings classic folk-pop into the 21st century.

Direct Hit!, Saturday, March 17, Ruby Lounge, 8 pm: Milwaukee’s pop-punk heavy hitters host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, showcasing their wide-ranging approach to the genre with aggressive screamo, folky bar punk and hook-based catchiness. The band mostly focuses on turning out EP’s, splits with other bands and singles, but their latest full length, 2016’s Wasted Mind, proves they can sustain a longer project, lyrically inspired by the likes of Hunter S. Thompson. With Decent Criminal, Not Dead Yet.

The Kissers, Saturday, March 17, High Noon Saloon, 4:30 & 8 pm: The original incarnation of The Kissers got its start two decades back as a side project, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a set of Pogues songs for a basement show. Spurred by a Monday residency at O’Cayz Corral, they grew into a full-fledged, hard-touring original Celtic rock band before saying “farewell for now” in 2008 ... but even during a short period of semi-retirement they always reunited to celebrate the holiday. This year’s shows include an early show for all ages (featuring Madison Music Foundry group The Young Celts), and a late set with opener The North Westerns.

Danielle Nicole Band, Saturday, March 17, The Frequency, 6 pm: Madison Blues Society welcomes bass powerhouse Danielle Nicole, on tour with her soulful, storytelling new record. Formerly the lead singer and bass player of the Kansas City blues-rock band Trampled Under Foot, Nicole went solo in 2015. She continues her grooving blues evolution with Cry No More, released in February, which features appearances by famed guitar slingers Luther Dickinson and Sonny Landreth.

Festival Choir of Madison, Saturday, March 17, First Unitarian Society, 7:30 pm: The mixed-voice choral institution celebrates its 45th anniversary with birthday cake and wine ... and, of course, music. A wide-ranging program includes the U.S. debut of “Bird Song,” by Chicago composer John Milne, as well as works by Jean Belmont, Orlando Di Lasso, Henry Purcell and others. Guest pianist Thomas Kasdorf and organist Ted Reinke will accompany the choir.

Stewart Huff, Sunday, March 18, North Street Cabaret, 7 pm: Once and forever known to fans as “Uncle Baby Daddy,” don’t let that silly-sounding moniker throw you off; Huff is one of the smartest, most philosophical comedians around. With an act honed during the last two decades, Stewart Huff brings the laughs wrapped in a coating of comfort food for thought, all topped off with a delightful Southern drawl that only makes him that much more affable. Maybe he can make sense of the existential chaos currently gripping the nation. With Allie Lindsay, Nick Hart.

Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys, Monday, March 19, High Noon Saloon, 6 pm: Chuck Mead helped the Americana genre coalesce in the mid-1990s with the band BR5-49, which played roots music with rock attitude and scored such hits as “Cherokee Boogie” and “Even If It’s Wrong.” He’s released three solo albums since 2009, the most recent being 2014’s excellent Free State Serenade. Opener Pupy Costello & the New Hiram Kings bring vintage honky-tonk songs and just the right amount of hokum to get the crowd drinkin’ and dancin’ at this early show.

Victor Gama, Monday, March 19, UW Discovery Building-DeLuca Forum, 5:30 pm: Victor Gama demonstrates his music, which you may also have to see in person to believe, as he creates his own instruments to play his compositions. Gama will perform works for inventions called the acrux and toha, inspired by elements from the natural world of his native Angola. A Q&A session and reception follows the performance, and RSVPs are requested: go.wisc.edu/victorgama.

Son! EP release, Tuesday, March 20, Frequency, 8:30 pm: Son! is dropping his latest funky, hip-hop inspired EP, Emotional Robots, and invited some heavy hitters in the indie scene to join in the celebration. KennyHoopla mixes rap and late-’90s emo to unique, energetic effect, while fellow locals Disq re-envision classic psychedelic rock vibes. Family Reunion visits from Illinois, with melancholy synth-rock led by singer and songwriter Jackie Carlson.

S. Carey, Tuesday, March 20, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: For years, Sean Carey has occupied the drum stool for Bon Iver, providing backbeats and harmonies to Justin Vernon’s eclectic whisper-folk. But on his own, S. Carey is every bit as talented as Vernon, and his latest, Hundred Acres, is a sublime collection of earthy indie pop, guided by Carey’s ethereal vocals. With Gordi.

New Breed Jazz Jam, Tuesday, March 20, North Street Cabaret, 8:30 pm: New location, same great jazz. Shifting from their long-held perch at the Cardinal Bar-turned-Nomad, the folks behind the New Breed Jazz Jam — currently helmed by pianist Paul Hastil, bassist Nick Moran and drummer Michael Brenneis — have found a new home at the North Street Cabaret. New Breed is the longest-running jazz jam session in Madison, and has featured many players during its 15-plus years. It’s a great way to unwind during the hectic work week, and you never know who might sit in.

Curtis Harding, Wednesday, March 21, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Soul revivalist Curtis Harding strikes the right balance between integrating the old and keeping it fresh on his 2017 album Face Your Fear. For example, “Need Your Love” has all the conventional parts of a soul song — slick playing, driving drums and lyrics about a long-gone lover. Elsewhere, though, the album feels contemporary, especially when Harding mixes in other genres; there’s notes of Americana on “Till The End,” and psychedelic rock on “Welcome To My World.”

Claire Lynch Band, Thursday, March 22, Bos Meadery, 7:30 pm: Bluegrass pioneer Claire Lynch’s storied career began as frontwoman of the influential Front Porch String Band in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and she formed her own eponymous band in 2005. Along the way, Lynch has picked up three Grammy nominations while continuing to push the boundaries of bluegrass. Songs such as “Black Flowers,” from her 2016 LP North By South, show Lynch’s knack for reserved but rewarding songwriting, with gradually building arrangements and expressive vocals.

Puddles Pity Party, Thursday, March 22, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Even if you don’t have coulrophobia — an extreme or irrational fear of clowns — you might find the sight of Puddles to be a bit freaky. He’s rail thin, nearly 7 feet tall and dons ghostly whiteface makeup to match his white clown suit. But when the singer and performance artist begins to sing, it’s magical. Based in Atlanta, Puddles achieved viral YouTube fame in 2014 with the cover of Lorde’s hit song “Royals,” performed with Postmodern Jukebox. Billed as “The Sad Clown with the Golden Voice,” his live shows are evocative, absurdist and totally original.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.