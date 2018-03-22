Isthmus Picks Playlist: March 22-29, 2018

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of March 22-29, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Puddles Pity Party, Thursday, March 22, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Even if you don’t have coulrophobia — an extreme or irrational fear of clowns — you might find the sight of Puddles to be a bit freaky. He’s rail thin, nearly 7 feet tall and dons ghostly whiteface makeup to match his white clown suit. But when the singer and performance artist begins to sing, it’s magical. Based in Atlanta, Puddles achieved viral YouTube fame in 2014 with the cover of Lorde’s hit song “Royals,” performed with Postmodern Jukebox. Billed as “The Sad Clown with the Golden Voice,” his live shows are evocative, absurdist and totally original.

The Quebe Sisters, Thursday, March 22, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Three sisters. Three voices. Three fiddles. Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe are prepared to leave the audience in awe with their blend of western swing, vintage country, bluegrass and jazz. The award-winning sisters began performing together in their pre-teens and have made appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and the Kennedy Center.

Claire Lynch Band, Thursday, March 22, Bos Meadery, 7:30 pm: Bluegrass pioneer Claire Lynch’s storied career began as frontwoman of the influential Front Porch String Band in the ’80s and ’90s, and she formed her own eponymous band in 2005. Along the way, Lynch has picked up three Grammy nominations while continuing to push the boundaries of bluegrass. Songs such as “Black Flowers,” from her 2016 LP North By South, show Lynch’s knack for reserved but rewarding songwriting, with gradually building arrangements and expressive vocals. With The Krause Family Band.

Emilie Brandt, Friday, March 23, Frequency, 9 pm: Midwestern pop artist Emilie Brandt has racked up an impressive list of vocal features on EDM and techno bangers, such as Illenium’s “Lost.” On her own, Brandt blends ambient sounds with top-notch production to powerful effect on the single “Unbroken,” which tells a passionate love story over an electro-pop beat reminiscent of Lorde or Lana Del Ray. Her first album is due soon. With Dreamhouse, King Leopard.

The Black Angels + Black Lips, Saturday, March 24, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: The Birds And The Bees Tour features an inspired pairing of bands that have brought the underground into the mainstream. A heavy dose of psych rock is supplied by Austin’s Black Angels, the spiritual heirs to 13th Floor Elevators (they’ve even toured with and backed the Elevators’ Roky Erickson). Black Lips’ at-times controversial antics have always been accompanied by a singularly weird approach to garage punk, which has never lost its shambolic edge, even when the Lips are touring with superstar Kesha or working with hitmaker Mark Ronson.

Earth, Wind & Fire, Saturday, March 24, Overture Hall, 8 pm: The genre-bending funk legends are still known for a dynamic live show and stunning horn section in the wake of the 2017 passing of founder Maurice White. White and longtime bandmates Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson hand-picked the current band members, who play with the same passion as the classic ’70s lineup. With a huge list of hits to choose from, including “September,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “Shining Star,” the band’s four decades of Grammy-winning pop stardom remain at full power.

Rhyme & Reason, Saturday, March 24, The Wisco, 10 pm: Madison’s underground hip-hop showcase series continues with a strong lineup. Formidable emcee/producer duo Neu Dae (neumy and Evaridae) headline with their brash beats and dark, energetic bars. Other acts include visiting rapper Bruiz from Philadelphia, whose rough style recalls DMX, and Madison’s experimental rapper Leet Moteef. With Taiyamo Denku, Ox Elian, ENRG, Liquidform.

Savage Love Live, Saturday, March 24, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: If you’re a fan of Dan Savage’s no-holds-barred advice column, you’ll want to check out his live podcast recording session. Bring your questions and concerns. Dan’s got a wicked sense of humor, and his column and podcast have a wide reach. Just ask Rick Santorum.

Steve Earle & the Dukes, Sunday, March 25, Barrymore Theatre, 7 pm: For nearly four decades, Steve Earle has enjoyed a reputation as the poet laureate of outlaw country, thanks to his mix of muscular southern rock and brainy Americana. At the Barrymore, Earle and his band, The Dukes, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his landmark album Copperhead Road by playing it in its entirety. With husband and wife folk duo The Mastersons.

Julian Lynch, Sunday, March 25, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: The experimental folk musician, UW ethnomusicology Ph.D. student, and guitar-player for Real Estate will be gracing Mickey’s intimate stage, providing a rare glimpse at his original music. Lynch’s most recent release, 2013’s Lines, features a huge array of instruments, strange alien-like vocals and an avant-garde songwriting approach that constantly surprises the listener with its quiet ambition. His 2010 effort, Mare, earned him a Best New Music nod from Pitchfork for his fresh inventiveness. Synth-pop band Erica Eso and the solo iteration of Tippy (Spencer Bible) open.

Meat Jelly, Sunday, March 15, Frequency, 8 pm: It’s difficult to find a basis of comparison for Meat Jelly. The Madison quartet combines a heavy brand of blues rock with throat-shredding hardcore vocals, courtesy of local scene vet Carson Bell. Their debut EP, Nevermind the Sandra Bullocks, Here’s the Blindside, rocks with a confidence usually reserved for bands who have spent decades doing this. And Meat Jelly is only getting started. With Televangelist, It’s All You Cowboy, Black Cat.

Bones, Sunday, March 25, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Consisting of Rosie Bones on vocals and Carmen Vandenberg on guitar, this London-based duo emerged after collaborating with Jeff Beck on his 2016 album Loud Hailer. With just a few singles out, they have earned hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube for their well-produced videos and gritty, electronic-influenced industrial rock sound. If you’re a feminist who likes bands such as Nine Inch Nails, you’ll want to be at this show. With The Red Flags.

Bluegrass Birthday Celebration, Sunday, March 25, High Noon Saloon, 1 pm: Bust a groove and eat some cake with Madison string bands Mad City Jug Band, Northern Comfort, and Bill and Bobbie Malone. This family-friendly event celebrates birthdays for various players; Jim Hodges will emcee, and bring your instrument — an open jam starts the day.

New Breed Jazz Jam, Tuesday, March 27, North Street Cabaret, 8:30 pm: New location, same great jazz. Shifting from their long-held perch at the Cardinal Bar-turned-Nomad, the folks behind the New Breed Jazz Jam — currently helmed by pianist Paul Hastil, bassist Nick Moran and drummer Michael Brenneis — have found a new home at the North Street Cabaret. New Breed is the longest-running jazz jam session in Madison, and has featured many players during its 15-plus years. It’s a great way to unwind during the hectic work week, and you never know who might sit in.

Superorganism, Tuesday, March 27, Frequency, 8 pm: Electronic art-pop group Superorganism first made waves by teasing the trippy single “Something for Your M.I.N.D.” That track makes use of wobbling synths, slide guitar and booming bass to forge a strangely produced but cleverly catchy banger. The eight-piece band’s self-titled debut album expands on this combination of DIY songwriting approaches with pop production, topped-off with Orono Naguchi’s powerfully cool lead vocals, all to charming effect. Folk-pop artist Hannah Deland opens.

Chris Duarte Group, Thursday, March 29, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: Chris Duarte hit the blues scene like a rocket in 1994 with his first national album release, but he had already been playing for years — and listening to the sounds of fellow Texas guitar legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Johnny Winter, as well as free jazz sax behemoth John Coltrane. Their echoes resound in Duarte’s playing, but his style is all his own — and equally as distinctive.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.