Isthmus Picks Playlist: March 5-12

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Jay Pharoah, Thursday, March 5, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Currently at work on a second stand-up special, this dazzling Saturday Night Live alum takes the craft to new levels with his impression and character work. Jay Pharoah excels in impersonations ranging from Barack Obama to Peter from Family Guy and peppers his sets with cogent observations and hilarious stories. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, March 6-7, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Thursday, March 5, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Despite the passing of Joseph Shabalala, one of the group's founders, on Feb. 11, his sons continue the legacy of this revered South African male choir, with the choir members beautifully weaving their voices into harmony, honoring their country's choral tradition. The singers have toured the world for decades, and appeared on some memorable Paul Simon recordings. They were recently featured in Disney's remake of Lion King.

Railroad Earth, Thursday, March 5, The Sylvee, 8 pm: The members of this 20-year-old New Jersey roots-rock outfit still have plenty of tricks up their sleeves. On the latest single off their new album, "It's So Good," the band slowly meanders through good memories and wades in the present over sweet guitar riffs, harmonized vocals and organ chords.

Wu Han with UW Symphony Orchestra, Saturday, March 7, UW Hamel Music Center, 7:30 pm: Pianist Wu Han, co-artistic director of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, takes her first turn with the UW Symphony Orchestra in the acoustically perfect Hamel Music Center. The award-winning musician will be the concerto soloist on Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37, in continuing recognition of the composer's 250th birth anniversary year. The orchestra also will perform Adès’ Suite No.1 from “Powder Her Face” and Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73.

Leaning: Songs of Strength and Justice, Saturday, March 7, Fountain of Life Covenant Church, 7-9 pm: Pianist and music educator Becca May Grant has composed an epic concert that merges jazz and gospel. More than 40 performers will take the stage, including female gospel ensemble the Rivers, powerhouse vocalists Tamera Stanley and Betsy Ezell, drummer Rick Flowers, trumpeter Paul Dietrich and guest poet Fabu.

Wilco, Monday, March 9, The Sylvee, 7:30 pm: Chicago's own Wilco returns to Madison as one of the stops on its “Ode to Joy” North American tour, supporting last year's release of the alt-rock-country band's 11th studio album. Expect the same interesting melodies, harmonic riffs and soul-scouring lyrics you've been used to with classic Wilco. Note to would-be hecklers: A Wilco show is not a Jeff Tweedy Q&A. But feel free to sing along.

Christian French, Wednesday, March 11, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: On his new song "time of our lives," the Indiana native continues to soar to new heights with his alternative pop. A followup to his 2019 EP, bright side of the moon, this song's heartfelt lyrics encourage listeners to reject the status quo, and the music is characterized by French's stirring vocals and swooping piano chords.

Wicked, Wednesday, March 11, Overture Center, 7:30 pm: The hit Broadway musical turns the world of The Wizard of Oz upside down. This magical version of the classic movie provides a backstory that explains how misunderstood the Wicked Witch of the West (the bookish and brave Elphaba) has been all this time, and the real reason she was desperate to get those ruby slippers back. Visit Munchkinland and meet Glinda the Good Witch when she was just a beautiful blonde sharing a dorm room with the weird new girl with green skin, her unlikely best friend. The tuneful score includes "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good." Through Sunday, March 29.

The Gothsicles + CONFORMCO, Thursday, March 12, Crucible, 7 pm: Two industrial dance acts unite for a night of grimy revelry. Former Wisconsinites The Gothsicles play songs from their new two-track EP, drawing from the '80s tradition of Electronic Body Music and incorporating disparate genres. CONFORMCO leans into this sound even more so, creating thrashy and harsh tracks like “Supply+Demand.”

Yamato Drummers of Japan, Thursday, March 12, Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 pm: Founded in 1993 by artistic director Masa Ogawa, Taiko drumming group Yamato, from Japan’s Nara Prefecture, will be making a stop in Madison while on their 40-venue North America tour. Their new show is titled "Jhonetsu," meaning "Passion," and will feature their 16 troupe members banging traditional rhythms on their Wadaiko drums. Committed to preserving Taiko tradition, while also adding some of their own fresh style, the group has performed for 54 countries and roughly 8 million people.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.