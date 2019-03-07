Isthmus Picks Playlist: March 7-14

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

JOBS, Thursday, March 7, Communication, 7 pm: New York avant-garde ensemble JOBS stops by Communication in support of their latest album, “Log On For The Free Chance To Log On For Free.” The album is wonderfully discordant and weird; “GIFs,” for example, sounds like what would happen if Bon Iver dropped acid in a high-school computer lab. Rounding out the bill are experimental violist Jessica Pavone, a member of JOBS who will also perform solo work; Real Estate’s Julian Lynch, who released a marvelous solo album, Rat’s Spit, in January; and Erik Kramer.

Habib Koité and Bassekou Kouyate, Friday, March 8, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 pm: Two musical giants from Mali converge in Madison. A politically charged guitar master, Koité has made a decades-long career combining delicate and intricate guitar lines with resolute messages on such topics as smoking ("Cigarette A Bana") and feminism ("Wassiye"). Kouyate is another great from the West African nation. An innovator of the region's string instrument called the Ngoni, Kouyate has stretched the lute-like object to its limits, being among the first to electrify it. Songs like "Yakare" off his LP from this year show a technical master at his finest.

The Revivalists, Friday, March 8, The Sylvee, 8 pm: The Revivalists is a powerful, rootsy eight-piece alternative rock band from New Orleans that turns out bluesy anthems. Lead singer David Shaw's crystal clear vocals, a horn section and booming percussion all add up to emotional, yet danceable, hits, like their 2018 hit single “All My Friends” from the album Take Good Care. Country rocker Rayland Baxter opens.

ATLiens, Friday, March 8, Liquid, 10 pm: ATLiens, not to be confused with the second Outkast album, is an anonymous duo of electronic bass DJs who have made a splash in the national scene collaborating with big names like Bassnectar and Woolymammoth. The masked musicians recently put out the 2018 bass-heavy single "Imma" with fellow electronic musician Badrapper.

2 Broads, 1 Band, Friday, March 8, Brink Lounge, 8:30 pm: This album release features two of the finest voices in Madison — Carolynn Schwartz Black, who can swoop from sultry growl to tuneful wail at a moment's notice, and Lo Marie, a classically trained songbird with a bawdy side. With the enormously talented pianist Cliff Frederiksen, the trio is releasing an album of Gershwin tunes, Nice Work If You Can Get It.

Under The Streetlamp, Friday, March 8, Barrymore, 7:30 pm: Some of your favorite Broadway Stars convene in Madison for a celebration of bygone days and songs. With renditions of songs ranging from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons to The Beach Boys to Bobby Darin, the whole evening will take attendees to an ideal past — one where engines are revving and jukeboxes keep jumping.

Horseshoes + Yonder, Saturday, March 9, The Sylvee, 7 pm: A trio of quintets bringing traditional forms into modern times take over The Sylvee. For the last two decades Colorado-based Yonder Mountain String Band has furthered the crossover of progressive bluegrass into the jam rock scene. That paved the way for fellow forward-thinking folk acts such as Yonder's March tour mates, North Carolina's Fireside Collective, and Wisconsin's own Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, joining the bill in support of their excellent 2018 album, The Ode.

All Them Witches, Sunday, March 10, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Nashville's stoner rock gods return to the High Noon on the tour for their latest self-titled album, ATW. Formerly a four piece, keyboardist Jonathan Draper left the group in October 2018. The band as a trio proves to be a force as it presses on with more guitar shreds and a tighter sound. With Plague Vendor. It's going to be heavy.

Gaelic Storm, Sunday, Mar. 10, Barrymore, 7:30 pm: Gaelic Storm is one of the most authentic Gaelic-rock bands active today, and many of us children of the Irish diaspora grew up seeing them nearly every year at Milwaukee’s Irish Fest. Their upcoming album, Matching Sweaters, a reference to familial knitting culture, again turns out traditionally focused drinking ballads and neo-folk songs, with plenty of fiddles and stomping.

Switchfoot, Sunday, March 10, The Sylvee, 7:15 pm: Christian rockers Switchfoot became unlikely crossover stars when their 2003 song, "Meant to Live," broke through on rock radio. Now 16 years later, the San Diego band is still going strong, releasing eight albums of pitch-perfect pop rock. Their latest, Native Tongue, was released in January. With Colony House, Tyson Motsenbocker.

Glamour Junkies: Sex Metal Burlesque, Sunday, March 10, Crucible, 7 pm: What better way to spend the Lord's day than reveling in the glory of sex and rock and roll? This burlesque troupe from Milwaukee will pay tribute to goddesses like Joan Jett, Pat Benatar and Courtney Love. With hard-rock band The Almas. Come early for dark arts and crafts from 1 to 6 pm.

Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Wednesday, March 13, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Catering in a kaleidoscopic brand of Americana, Liz Cooper & The Stampede are unafraid of making it musically weird. Their debut Window Flowers is like a head trip through the mellow gold radio waves of the 1970s. With The Go Rounds.

Wet + Kilo Kish, Thursday, March 14, Majestic, 9 pm: This Brooklyn-based duo specializes in alchemizing different genres to create more than the sum of its parts. On tracks like "There's A Reason" on the 2018 LP, Still Run, lead singer Kelly Zutrau lays down early '00s pop melodies over production from Joe Valle that bridges country and classical. On others, like "You're Not Wrong," Zutrau takes the role of soul singer, and Valle shifts to groove. With Hana Vu.

Kyle Kinane, Thursday, March 14, Comedy Club on State, 8 pm: If you've turned on Comedy Central over the last, oh, decade, you've certainly heard Kyle Kinane's voice. He is the voice of the network for good reason: This dude is consistently hilarious. He has three comedy albums under his belt and massive exposure on Netflix's The Standups. His baritone reveals a gentle soul, one that's just searching for the best fart jokes around. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, March 15-16, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.