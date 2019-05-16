Isthmus Picks Playlist: May 16-23

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

The North Code album release, Thursday, May 16, High Noon Saloon, 7 pm: The name The North Code is a nod to Wisconsin’s geography, and the feeling of escaping into the Northwoods. So it makes sense that this band specializes in lush, Northwoods-y indie-folk music with a twinge of Americana. The band is celebrating the release of its first album, a follow-up to their excellent 2018 debut EP. With Kerosene Kites, Old Soul Society.

Che Apalache, Thursday, May 16, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Composed of two Argentines and two Americans, transcontinental roots band Che Apalache mixes Americana bluegrass with Latin styles like tango to create the self-coined Latingrass. Equal parts Appalachian and Andean, songs like “María” are thrilling rides that bridge continents of culture

Stewart Huff, Thursday, May 16, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: “You can’t hate science and love NASCAR!” That’s just one of many knockout punch lines you could hear as part of Stewart Huff’s stand-up show. From that line the reader can probably infer that Huff brings the funny from the left side of the political divide, but he effortlessly punctures illogical and contradictory views of all kinds. He’s visiting Madison as part of the monthly Comedy at the Cabaret showcase, hosted by Allie Lindsay, and also featuring Cynthia Marie, Dan Bacula and music by Jake Snell.

Beth Stelling, Thursday, May 16, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Beth Stelling is one of the most revered stand-up acts currently touring. She’s conquered Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live, hosted her own Comedy Central special, and released two albums. Now, after writing for HBO’s Crashing for two seasons, she’s continuing her quest to keep telling some of the funniest jokes about bad boyfriends, old folks and weight loss you’ve ever heard. Her casual, engrossing delivery — basically sneaking in her punchlines — has to be experienced to truly be appreciated. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, 8 & 10:30 pm.

A Bronx Tale, Thursday, May 16, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: This doo-wop musical set in the Bronx in the 1960s was adapted from Chazz Palminteri’s coming-of-age story about a young Italian American man wrestling with organized crime and racism. The touring production has an all-star team: a book by Palminteri, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The directors are none other than Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. ALSO: Friday (8 pm), Saturday (2 & 8 pm) and Sunday 1 & 6:30 pm), May 17-19.

Cash Box Kings, Friday, May 17, Knuckle Down Saloon, 9 pm: Although they are 20 years apart in age, Joe Nosek and Oscar Wilson are kindred spirits leading this five-piece band. Combining the vocal prowess of Chicago native Wilson with the songwriting ingenuity of Madisonian Nosek, the pair created a resplendent combination of blues, proto-rock and roll, and “bluesabilly” (the original blend of blues and rockabilly) on 2017’s Royal Mint. They’ll also be celebrating the release of their new album Hail To The Kings!, which should be both a hopping good time and a forlorn reflection.

The Music of Doc Watson, Friday, May 17, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: A trio of accomplished musicians — David Grier, Jack Lawrence and Robbie Fulks — pays tribute to the warm genius Doc Watson, who died in 2012. Watson’s music was simple — just a man and his guitar — but breathtakingly sincere. On his 1964 self-titled record, Watson goes through the pains and pleasures of life, drawing them out expressively with his guitar.

UpStage Stigma, Friday, May 17, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Emily Erwin-Frank, a recent graduate of the UW-Madison School of Social Work, developed this showcase as a way to blend art, empathy and advocacy for ending the stigma surrounding mental illness. Twenty performers will share their stories of struggle, resilience and recovery through music, dance and spoken word.

The Rousers, Saturday, May 18, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: One of Madison’s best bands has also proven historically durable: The Rousers celebrate 35 years of music at the recently renovated Barrymore Theatre. With able assistance from the Phat Phunktion horns and other special guests, the Rousers will blow the roof off the place with their signature mix of rock, honky tonk and blues, including some songs they haven’t played for decades. Opening is another legendary local group formed in 1984, Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys.

Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras, Saturday, May 18, UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall, 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm: Young people involved in the Wisconsin Youth Symphony programs have been studying and practicing hard for these end-of-season concerts on the UW-Madison campus. At 1 pm catch Opus One and the Sinfonietta; at 4 pm, it’s the Harp Ensemble and the Concert Orchestra; and at 7 pm, the Percussion Ensemble and Philharmonia Orchestra. All should prove to be a fitting example of the value of music education.

Bury the Hatchet LP release, Saturday, May 18, The Winnebago, 8 pm: Using visual art, video and sound, multimedia artist and UW professor John Hitchcock’s Bury the Hatchet project explores the interactions of Plains tribal culture and non-native settlers, redefining the myth of the American Frontier by comparing it to today’s reality. The full visual art component is currently on exhibit in Montana, but the accompanying recording, a double LP recorded by Hitchcock and a wide range of Madison musicians, and released by local label Sunday Night Records, makes its debut at this show. With Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea.

SistaStrings, Saturday, May 18, Waisman Center Auditorium, 7:15 pm (reception 6 pm): Monique and Chauntee Ross are the duo SistaStrings. The classically trained musicians play everything from gospel to R&B, and they lend their prodigious talents to the Waisman Center for this benefit concert to support the center’s groundbreaking research on developmental disabilities and neurodegenerative diseases.

Isthmus Uncorked, Saturday, May 18, McPike Park, 3-6 pm: It’s a celebration of spring, it’s a pop-up wine bar in the park, it’s chef pairings with local wineries, it’s a wannabe Georges Seurat painting. Okay, maybe not that last one. It is Madison’s only wine festival and two dozen wineries from across Wisconsin and the U.S. will be pouring samples. Cheese and snacks will be on hand, along with a mini-marketplace and live music. Add $15 onto the base ticket ($50) and those chef pairing plates are yours, too. For the lineup, visit isthmusuncorked.com; ticket sales for this Isthmus event support local, independent journalism.

Furious Bongos, Sunday, May 19, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: In the history of rock and roll, there was never anyone else like Frank Zappa. So it’s fitting that the Furious Bongos are more than a tribute band. They dug up notes and transcriptions from the late, mad genius and created arrangements that are continually evolving. The band includes Arthur Barrow, who played with Zappa himself, and local luminaries Lo Marie and Michael Massey.

WORT Block Party, Sunday, May 19, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 11 am-7 pm: Are you ready for summer festival season, Madison? Well, you better be, because it’s here. The unofficial kick-off is always the annual WORT-FM fete — taking place just off the Capitol Square for a few years now — featuring arts and crafts vendors, food from many cultures, and the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild beer garden. Oh, and of course, a full day of diverse music, from youth percussion ensemble Black Star Drum Line to the psych soundscapes of Painted Caves to Americana from Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers.

Tenney Park Century Celebration, Sunday, May 19, Tenney Park Island, 1-5 pm: Last year marked 100 years for one of Madison’s favorite central green spaces, but late summer flooding delayed celebrating the milestone until now. The afternoon will include historical talks, a vintage postcard exhibit, music by Bill and Bobbie Malone, a “Tenney Lap” watercraft race (2:30 pm), and, of course, birthday cake and ice cream. If it rains, the celebration will take place in the Pavilion.

Project M Finals, Monday, May 20, Funk’s Pub, Fitchburg, 7 pm: It’s basically Madison’s version of American Idol. Come out and see some of the area’s best up-and-coming musicians perform in front of celebrity judges. Each week, contestants complete a challenge by presenting a brand-new song. Judges critique, winners advance, and the audience gains a unique window into the creative process. The 2019 finalists: Dan Collins, The North Code (who just released a new album this week) and Hypheria.

Madtown Writers Round, Wednesday, May 22, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 pm: Want an instant primer on the local singer-songwriter scene? You will hear no fewer than eight stellar performers in one night at this show, featuring Gabe Burdulis (a recent emigrant to Nashville), Frank Busch (WheelHouse), Shelley Faith (Pilot), Josh Harty, Michael Massey, Sam Ness, Derek Ramnarace (Old Soul Society) and Katie Scullin. Bonus: it’s a benefit for the Luke Jorgensen Memorial Fund, part of the MAMA Cares program (which provides aid for musicians/families in times of medical need).

Avatar + Devin Townsend, Thursday, May 23, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Theatrical Swedish headbangers Avatar have been traveling the globe in support of 2018’s Avatar Country — an over-the-top yet unconventional concept album that blurs power metal majesty with death metal brutality. Don’t expect this veteran band to ignore its older material, though; as documented on the just-released The King Live in Paris, recent sets include fan favorites such as “Let it Burn.” If you can, arrive early for musical chameleon Devin Townsend, who has dipped his big, bald head into gritty extreme metal, bombastic prog rock, compelling country music, and ambient noise. For this tour, the Canadian is unplugging and playing an acoustic set that may very well convince you to pick up his new album, Empath. Also with Dance with the Dead and ’68.

