Isthmus Picks Playlist: May 23-30

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Avatar + Devin Townsend, Thursday, May 23, The Sylvee, 7 pm: Theatrical Swedish headbangers Avatar have been traveling the globe in support of 2018’s Avatar Country — an over-the-top, unconventional concept album that blurs power metal majesty with death metal brutality. Don’t expect this veteran band to ignore its older material, though; as documented on the just-released The King Live in Paris, recent sets include fan favorites such as “Let it Burn.” If you can, arrive early for musical chameleon Devin Townsend, who has dipped his big, bald head into gritty extreme metal, bombastic prog rock, compelling country music, and ambient noise. For this tour, the Canadian is unplugging and playing an acoustic set that may very well convince you to pick up his new album, Empath. Also with Dance with the Dead and ’68.

Benny Sosa + Rob Dz, Thursday, May 23, Crucible, 8 pm: Artists paying tribute to rap’s golden age have created a benefit to support MSCR’s efforts to combat bullying. The night’s headliner, Benny Sosa, saunters and swaggers over 808s on tracks like “This is It,” whereas Rob Dz has fully embraced the era’s sampling of unlikely sources on his two yacht rock-influenced projects from 2018 and 2017. With Willie Wright, Kilo, Taziah, DJ Fusion.

Brat Fest, Friday-Sunday, May 24-26, Alliant Energy Center-Willow Island: A Memorial Day weekend tradition, Brat Fest raises money for local charities while also slinging enough Johnsonville brats to feed an army (vegan and gluten-free options are available, FYI). That army will be entertained by a wide range of music over three days, with headliners including Smash Mouth (responsible for the ubiquitous 1999 hit “All Star,” 8 pm Friday) and Steven Adler (ex-Guns N’ Roses, 7 pm Saturday). A slew of local rock and Americana bands play through the weekend, and Sunday also features stages dedicated to both Latinx and Christian performers. The fest closes with fireworks on Sunday night. Full schedule.

Snarky Puppy, Friday, May 24, Orpheum Theatre, 8 pm: Michael League was studying jazz at the University of North Texas when he founded Snarky Puppy, a name picked from his brother’s discard pile. Now operating out of Brooklyn, New York, League has created a big band for the 21st century with its creative blend of jazz, funk, jam, world and fusion music. Multi-instrumentalist League has tapped into inspirations from tango composer Astor Piazzolla to Sufjan Stevens for the band’s sound, which is not quite like any other. “The whole universe of music is constantly offering you food if you’re hungry for it,” League says.

Graminy, Friday, May 24, Brink Lounge, 7:30 pm: In celebration of a new live album, the classical-bluegrass fusion band takes the stage for a night of jigs and symphonies. Their 2013 album, Germinations: A Bluegrass Symphony in D, is a testament to their musical prowess, with songs such as “March of the Cranes” mixing the elegance of classical with the groundedness of bluegrass.

John Prine, Saturday, May 25, Overture Hall, 8 pm: His place long secure among the roll of wordsmiths other songwriters admire, John Prine also proved to be a surprise album sales force in 2018. The Tree of Forgiveness, his first album of new songs since 2005, hit the Billboard Top 5, earning three Grammy nominations to boot. Hear classic songs both old and new from the former Chicago mailman who wrote ‘em. Double bonus: Another genius with the words, Todd Snider, is opening the Madison show; his excellent new album is Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3. Sold out.

Woodrow, Saturday, May 25, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: There are no more sincere musicians in Madison than the members of this band, which will release a new album this weekend called Sincerely. Woodrow is a whirlwind of positivity, and the new album brims with squeaky clean but deceptively complex and beautiful pop rock songs. The music and the live act are born from behind the keyboard and its pilot, songwriter Connor Brennan. The album has been hotly anticipated by fans, and the band could make big bucks from what will likely be a large crowd at the release. Instead, the show will benefit Share the Health: Free Women’s Health Clinic. With LASKA, Man Called Noon, Claxy.

Doug Loves Movies, Saturday, May 25, Comedy on State, 4:20 pm: Wait, do you guys smell that? It smells like ... the biggest cloud of weed smoke anybody’s ever seen? Doug Benson must be in town! Yep, that’s right, the doobie-ous comedian is stopping by to record another episode of his decade-spanning podcast, Doug Loves Movies. Past guests of the show have ranged from Jon Hamm to Brie Larson, and everyone in between. Bring a movie-themed name tag for a chance to win a special prize. Note: Tickets only sold in advance online.

Irish Fest in the Barn, Sunday, May 26, Sugarland Barn, Arena, noon-10:30 pm: This new entrant to the summer fest schedule features two stages of music and dance performances by both local and international performers. Headlining is “I-grass” act JigJam, who combines bluegrass with traditional Irish sounds, and be sure to catch an early set by legendary trio Trian. Madison favorites such as The Currach and Rising Gael will also play sets. Full schedule.

Wurst Times Fest, Sunday, May 26, High Noon Saloon, 11 am-midnight: Three stages, 30 acts, 13 hours of music. Back for its ninth year, the Wurst Times Fest offers an impressive showcase of local and regional talent. From punk to indie rock to avant-garde funk, there’s something for everyone — on the patio, in the parking lot and indoors. You really can’t go wrong by popping in any time, but be sure to check out the Latin ska band Los Meskales (parking lot, 7 pm), Gentle Brontosaurus (inside, 7:20 pm) and King Leopard (inside, 10:20 pm). Proceeds go to local organizations including the Wil-Mar Center and Guitars for Vets. Full schedule.

Tash Sultana, Wednesday, May 29, The Sylvee, 7:30 pm: The rising one-person band hits Madison following their 2018 effort, Flow State. Hailing from Melbourne and a master of fifteen instruments, Sultana’s musical scope is boundless. Guitar-focused, each track on Flow State has psych tendencies but also weaves in different influences. A powerful example is the seductive and mind-bending R&B jam “Free Mind.” With The Pierce Brothers.

Remo Drive, Thursday, May 30, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Though a charter member of the emo revival movement, Minnesota’s Remo Drive has a lot more going on than that may indicate. With influences ranging from Title Fight to Vampire Weekend, the band’s musical diversity stands out among their contemporaries. Remo Drive is the kind of band that will likely serve as a sonic gateway for a generation of music fans, introducing them to sounds far beyond emo. Their hotly anticipated sophomore album, Natural, Everyday Degradation, will be released on May 31. With Madison natives Slow Pulp (also with a new EP, Big Day), plus Slow Bullet.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.