Isthmus Picks Playlist: May 30-June 6

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Remo Drive, Thursday, May 30, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Though a charter member of the emo revival movement, Minnesota’s Remo Drive has a lot more going on than that may indicate. With influences ranging from Title Fight to Vampire Weekend, the band stands out from its contemporaries. Remo Drive is the kind of band that will likely serve as a sonic gateway, introducing a generation of music fans to sounds far beyond emo. Their hotly anticipated sophomore album, Natural, Everyday Degradation, will be released on May 31. With Madison natives Slow Pulp (also with a new EP, Big Day), plus Slow Bullet.

On the Town, Thursday, May 30, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of composer Leonard Bernstein, Capital City Theatre and Madison Ballet are collaborating on a revival of the 1944 musical On the Town. The iconic tale of World War II soldiers on leave features unforgettable tunes such as “New York, New York,” and a playful book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. ALSO: Friday (7:30 pm), Saturday (2 & 7:30 pm) and Sunday (2 pm), May 31-June 2.

Ramona, Friday, May 31, The Winnebago, 8:30 pm: A possible overload of rock hits the east side’s newest club with this triple bill to benefit Briarpatch Youth Services. Ramona is an all-star Ramones tribute featuring Michelle Schinker and Ben Kruzick (both ex-Bes Monde), Wendy Schneider (Howler) and Cathy Dethmers (Bon Squad). More hooks are provided by Rocket Bureau, the latest project of songwriter-guitarist Kyle Motor; and suitably bizarre tale spinning comes from Alex Wiley Coyote (the solo nom de rock of the Wood Chickens singer-guitar slinger). TheRealDJPatty spins.

Mark Croft EP release, Friday, May 31, Brink Lounge 7 pm: The twangy pop singer-songwriter celebrates the release of a new studio EP, Southbound Walking Northward. On his most recent album, Live at Shake Rag Alley, Croft showed both his skill as a songwriter — incorporating groove and roots on tracks like “If She’s Gonna Shake It” — as well as his knack for smooth and smart vocal melodies. With Trouble Falls.

Last Crack (album release), Friday, May 31, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: Hard rockers Last Crack made waves with two international album releases, Sinister Funkhouse #17 and Burning Time, before fracturing in the early ‘90s. Here in their Madison home base we’ve been lucky enough to hear the band emerge for an occasional show during the last couple decades, but fans still pined for a proper third album — until now. The tightly constructed and anthemic lead single, “Icicle,” has spent spring in rotation on WJJO, and The Up Rising makes its debut at this show. With Vanishing Kids, 7 Seasons Deep.

Festa Italia, May 31-June 2, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg: If your version of heaven involves sampling copious amounts of pasta, pizza, meatballs, arancini, cannoli, sfingi and other Italian delights, head down to Fitchburg for this annual celebration of food, music and culture. There’s entertainment from local and regional performers such as the Italian Folk Dancers of Madison, Joe Scalissi, The Sicilian Serenaders and Something to Do. Plus: a pasta-eating contest on Saturday! Full schedule.

Jazz Junction, Saturday, June 1, Full Compass, 7:30 pm: This pre-Isthmus Jazz Festival event will honor the work of retiring UW professor (and former UW Mead Witter School of Music director) John Schaffer, as well as mark seven years of progress since the launch of the jazz studies program. Performers include the UW Faculty Jazz Ensemble (pianist Johannes Wallmann, saxophonist Les Thimmig, guitarist Louka Patenaude, bassist Nick Moran and drummer Matt Endres) and the Madison Jazz All-Stars, led by Schaffer on bass. Proceeds from the performance will benefit the Madison Jazz Consortium.

Rockin’ Johnny Burgin & Quique Gómez, Saturday, June 1, Knuckle Down Saloon, 9 pm: Two internationally renowned blues artists join forces on the new album Dos Hombres Wanted. Virtuoso guitarist Johnny Burgin specializes in a stripped-down, Chicago style reminiscent of Buddy Guy. Quique Gómez is from Spain, but you’ll swear he’s from Kansas City when you hear him on vocals and harmonica.

Hozier, Saturday, June 1, The Sylvee, 8 pm: As home to Van Morrison and setting of The Commitments, it could be said that Ireland is the most soulful part of the U.K., in both reality and fiction. Hozier is the latest to bear the torch for the Emerald Isle. The “Take Me to Church” singer has a powerful voice that seems summoned from the heavens rather than his own lanky frame. 2019’s Wasteland, Baby! aims to cement the 28-year-old as a worthy successor to Morrison’s towering presence. General admission tickets sold out nearly immediately, but as of press time reserved seats were still available. With Bailen.

Fruit Fest, Saturday, June 1, 900 block of Williamson Street, 1-9 pm: Marking its 10th anniversary celebrating Madison’s LGBTQ community, Fruit Fest this year also marks the rebirth of host Plan B as Prism (the fest happens just outside the club on Willy). Headlining this year is Hello Weekend, a Chicago-based Top 40 cover band. More live music is provided by One Note & the Rhino, Katie Beth and Jason Walker, plus DJs all day long and drag performances by Karizma Mirage, ZZ Topz and many others. Full schedule.

Resonance Madison, Saturday, June 1, UW Memorial Union Terrace & Alumni Park, 8:30 pm: Resonance Madison combines contemporary dancers, classical musicians and video installations for a unique, site-specific performance. With music by $2 Broom and Sound Out Loud, Resonance will begin at Alumni Park’s Welcome Plaza and proceed to the Terrace.

Davina & the Vagabonds, Sunday, June 2, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Minneapolis-based Davina & the Vagabonds return to Madison in support of their forthcoming album, Sugar Drops, due out July 19. “Little Miss Moonshine,” the album’s first single, stays true to the band’s signature style, a bluesy, jazzy old-timey tune accentuated by the unmistakable smoky, soulful vocals and piano prowess of powerhouse singer-songwriter Davina Sowers.

Sleep, Monday, June 3, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Doom trio Sleep has a knack for writing riffs that hang heavy — the 2003 magnum opus Dopesmoker features a nonstop hour-plus song of stoner chug. But it you want something a little newer, check out the Californian metal legends’ 2018 release The Sciences, their first new album since then. Thankfully, Sleep has hardly lost a step. With Seattle’s Big Business, an ultra-heavy duo in a Melvins vein.

Greta Van Fleet, Tuesday, June 4, Breese Stevens Field, 7 pm: Bands don’t always need to reinvent the wheel. Case in point: Greta Van Fleet, a young Michigan foursome currently modeled strongly on hard rock forebears Led Zeppelin. They’ve got chops to burn, as displayed on a January Saturday Night Live appearance, and also snagged a 2019 Grammy for Best Rock Album. For more, read Michael Popke’s story, in which guitarist Sam Kiszka reports their next album will feature a more experimental vibe. It will be fun to see what the rock kids come up with. Ida Mae opens.

Annie & the Fur Trappers, Wednesday, June 5, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 pm: Jazz sounds from yesteryear blend for a night of period-themed revelry. Annie & the Fur Trappers play the kind of trad jazz music that isn’t geared toward listening via recordings; it’s best experienced in a nondescript speakeasy or when following the second line on a boisterous New Orleans boulevard. And the gypsy jazz of Madison legends Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble would make for a good night in a cafe anywhere in the world.

LunART Festival, June 5-9, Madison area: Back for a second season, the LunART Festival’s three ticketed evening chamber music concerts are joined by other events — including contemporary and aerial dance, poetry, visual arts and stand-up comedy. LunART Festival’s performances, exhibits and educational programming feature local, national and international artists, highlighting the contributions of women to myriad artistic disciplines. Full schedule.

Paul McCartney, Thursday, June 6, Kohl Center, 8 pm: Macca’s first album in five years, Egypt Station, generated many glowing reviews when released in September, and is now available in an expanded “Explorer’s Edition” sure to cause many Beatles fans to buy it again. Of course, his concert at the Kohl Center was a near-immediate sell-out, so hopefully fans were quick to snag a ticket. It’s pretty cool to see a performer who can sell out the largest venue anywhere he plays hitting some (relatively) smaller rooms and unexpected markets (Moline, Illinois, are you ready to rock?).

Bombino, Thursday, June 6, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: Bombino’s journey to international stardom wasn’t an easy one. As a youngster, he fled conflict in his native Niger for the relative safety of Algeria. There he taught himself how to play guitar and, after spending time as a herder, opted to pursue music full-time. These days, Bombino is the world’s foremost practitioner of Tuareg blues. Mixing rock, blues and North African traditional music, Bombino is sure to enrapture any crowd. With Horace Greene.

Sweet Delta Dawn, Thursday, June 6, Brink Lounge, 8 pm: The local jam rockers celebrate the release of their very first album, Midnight Circus, featuring tracks that are explorative but never aimless. “Chill Pill” stretches out to ten minutes but not a second is wasted in an arrangement packed with slick percussion, well-plucked guitar, and soft vocal and piano melodies. With Old Oaks.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.