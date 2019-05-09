Isthmus Picks Playlist: May 9-16

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Pine Travelers, Thursday, May 9, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: Madison’s Pine Travelers, led by the songwriting duo of Alex White and Nick Clutter, combines rootsy goodness, twang and funk into their rock sound. At this show they celebrate the release of the new EP, Straw House. Opener Joe Marcinek Band also enjoys blending styles — a refreshing elixir of jam rock and jazz.

Greg Brown, Saturday, May 11, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: The definition of a modern-day troubadour, Iowa native Greg Brown built an international career from his Midwest home base, finding a radio audience on A Prairie Home Companion and spurring the activation of iconic Minnesota label Red House Records. His music remains rooted in traditional American sounds, his songs by turns heartfelt and drily humorous. Bonus: Opening is longtime Brown (and Lucinda Williams) associate Bo Ramsey, a guitarist extraordinaire and songwriter in his own right.

Madison Femfest, Saturday, May 11, Communication, 6 pm: A celebration of the best art that the women of Wisconsin have to offer. A dynamic mix of musical artists (beginning at 8 pm) includes local pop-punks According To What and blues artist Ms. Lotus Fankh of Milwaukee. There will also be three visual artists with works on display, and a workshop on catharsis for PTSD by Charly Rowe (6 pm). Proceeds from the event will benefit Willma’s Fund, which helps LGBTQ people facing homelessness.

Twin Peaks, Saturday, May 11, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: The Chicago indie sensations visit Madison following the release of a bundle of singles in 2018. On all the releases, the band is as eclectic and precise as ever. On the song “Tossing Tears,” they blend twang, psychedelic and even chamber music tendencies into a four-minute indie rock track. With Post Animal.

Frank Catalano Trio, Saturday, May 11, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: A Grammy Award-winning saxophonist who played with Miles Davis and toured with Santana. A virtuoso jazz-funk drummer with worldwide acclaim. The premiere organist in the San Francisco Bay area. Frank Catalano, Mike Clark and Wil Blades combine their considerable talents (and impressive jazz resumes) to create this elite ensemble.

Della Mae, Saturday, May 11, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: After a hiatus, the Grammy-nominated female bluegrass quartet Della Mae returned with The Butcher Shoppe EP back in March. The Nashville-based band had spent years traveling the world and needed to regroup. Thank goodness they did. The masterful instrumentalists carve, slice and shred their way through the delightful record, topped with sweetly harmonized vocals on tracks like “Sleep With One Eye Open.”

Chicago, Sunday, May 12, Overture Hall, 8 pm: 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago also enjoyed Songwriters Hall of Fame honors in 2017 for founders James Pankow and Robert Lamm. In 2019, they and another co-founder, Lee Loughnane, mark an incredible 52nd consecutive year of touring the world, and a busy May includes a return trip to the Overture Center. Set air guitars for “25 or 6 to 4.”

Sarah Longfield + Felix Martin, Sunday, May 12, The Red Zone, 7 pm: This one comes with strings attached. Madison native Sarah Longfield, hailed by Guitar World magazine as “one of the world’s greatest seven- and eight-string guitarists,” makes a hometown stop on a co-headlining tour with 16-string (!) Venezuelan guitarist Felix Martin. Longfield’s roots are in heavy metal, but she expanded her fanbase with 2018’s Disparity. Martin, meanwhile, recently released Caracas, a record of traditional Venezuelan songs and styles fused with progressive metal and Latin music. With Los Angeles prog-metal band Hedras, fronted by eight-string guitarist Hedras Ramos, and locals The Unnecessary Gunpoint Lecture, Squidhammer Metal and Cast In Fire.

The Mountain Goats, Tuesday, May 14, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: John Darnielle is one of the best storytellers in music, and he’s at the top of his game when his nerdy side comes out. The Mountain Goats have covered heavy metal and pro wrestling in the past, but much of Darnielle’s recent inspiration comes from tabletop RPGs. That’s the case with The Mountain Goats’ latest album, In League with Dragons, as well as Darnielle’s debut novel, Wolf in White Van. Roll for initiative, Madison. With Shana Cleveland.

A Bronx Tale, Tuesday, May 14, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: This doo-wop musical set in the Bronx in the 1960s was adapted from the coming-of-age story by Chazz Palminteri about a young Italian American man wrestling with organized crime and racism. The touring production has an all-star team: a book by Palminteri, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The directors are none other than Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. ALSO: Wednesday-Thursday, May 15-16, 7:30 pm. Through May 19.

Che Apalache, Thursday, May 16, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Composed of two Argentines and two Americans, transcontinental roots band Che Apalache mixes Americana bluegrass with Latin styles like tango to create the self-coined Latingrass. Equal parts Appalachian and Andean, songs like “María” are thrilling rides that bridge continents of culture.

The North Code, Thursday, May 16, High Noon Saloon, 7 pm: The name The North Code is a nod to Wisconsin’s geography, and the feeling of escaping into the Northwoods. So it makes sense that this band specializes in lush, Northwoods-y indie-folk music with a twinge of Americana. The band is celebrating the release of its first album, a follow-up to their excellent 2018 debut EP. With Kerosene Kites, Old Soul Society.

Stewart Huff, Thursday, May 16, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: “You can’t hate science and love NASCAR!” That’s just one of many knockout punch lines you could hear as part of Stewart Huff’s stand-up show. From that line the reader can probably infer that Huff brings the funny from the left side of the political divide, but he effortlessly punctures illogical and contradictory views of all kinds. He’s visiting Madison as part of the monthly Comedy at the Cabaret showcase, hosted by Allie Lindsay, and also featuring Cynthia Marie, Dan Bacula and music by Jake Snell.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.