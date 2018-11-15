Isthmus Picks Playlist: Nov. 15-21

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Tower of Power, Thursday, Nov. 15, Overture Center, 7:30 pm: The mighty five-man horn section forming the foundation of Tower of Power’s R&B-driven groove will deliver the funk to Capitol Theater. Never mind that they haven’t hit the sales charts or enjoyed much mainstream airplay since the ’70s — their live shows always blow hot. Expect classics such as “You’re Still a Young Man…Baby” and “So Very Hard to Go,” but hopped up as they celebrate 50 years kicking it nonstop.

Koyaanisqatsi, Thursday, Nov. 15, Communication, 8 pm: The 1983 avant-garde documentary Koyaanisqatsi, directed by Godfrey Reggio, juxtaposes scenes of natural splendor with urban technologies, arguing — with no narration — that humans have separated themselves from nature. Local experimental string quartet Disaster Passport composed an original score to accompany the film and will perform it at this screening.

Julien Baker + Phoebe Bridgers + Lucy Dacus, Friday, Nov. 16, The Sylvee, 7:15 pm: These three rising stars of indie rock have given us some of the best music of the last few years. Julien Baker’s 2015 solo debut, Sprained Ankle, was an out-of-nowhere sensation; Phoebe Bridgers’ 2017 LP Smoke Signals gave us folk-infused indie anthems such as “Motion Sickness” and “Scott Street”; and Lucy Dacus’ 2018 release Historian blessed us with the magnificent breakup song “Night Shift.” And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the trio announced a collaborative project, boygenius. We are not worthy.

Wisconsin Singers, Friday, Nov. 16, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 8 pm: The Wisconsin Singers have remained UW-Madison’s “Official Ambassadors of Goodwill” for more than a half century, but chances to see them perform in their capital city home base are limited. The next chance comes this weekend, at the ensemble’s fall showcase, “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” ALSO: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 pm.

Get Back Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 16, Barrymore Theatre, 7 pm: By now, Madison music fans have come to expect Get Back Wisconsin to pay tribute to whatever Beatles’ album happens to be celebrating its 50th anniversary. The Fab Four released their fragmented (and fan-fragmenting) self-titled LP — better known as the “White Album” — on Nov. 22, 1968. Which means this seasoned group of local musicians will perform all four sides of the flawed masterpiece.

Cursive, Friday, Nov. 16, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: The melodic pop-punk stalwarts of Cursive — from Omaha, Nebraska — are known for their concept albums; their 2018 full-length release Vitriola takes on the current political chaos. On the single “Under the Rainbow,” heavy guitar riffs ring out under a message challenging economic inequality. With Campdoggz, Meat Wave.

Rhythm Future Quartet, Friday, Nov, 16, Brink Lounge, 8 pm: This four-piece Gypsy jazz band has a palette of eclectic influences that span the world. On the new record Rhythm Future Quartet and Friends, the old-world-meets-new-world group brings in additional collaborators to expand their reach. That approach shines brightest on “Solitude,” where the gentle guitar strokes of Olli Soikkeli merge with the impassioned vocals of guest singer Cyrille Aimée. With Harmonious Wail.

Low, Saturday, Nov. 17, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: Duluth slowcore legends Low have a new album, Double Negative, out Sept. 16, and it’s a big departure from the band’s signature melodic indie roots. Recorded at Justin Vernon’s April Base studio in Eau Claire, the new songs the band has shared so far are heavy, experimental, richly textured and wonderfully trippy. With IN//VIA.

Lynne Arriale Trio, Saturday, Nov. 17, Cafe Coda, 7:30 pm: An extraordinary jazz pianist (and UW grad) blesses Cafe Coda with a visit in support of her new album. Though it is her 14th release as a bandleader, on Give Us These Days Lynne Arriale shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, she and her trio speed up their pursuits of roving melody and entrancing solos. On “Finding Home,” Arriale allows the space between her keystrokes to grow, and with it the reflective, nostalgic and remorseful emotional overtones of her work.

Cannibal Corpse, Saturday, Nov. 17, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: The legendary death metal band brings three decades worth of gore, disturbing lyricism and hardcore songwriting to Madison. On their 14th studio album, Red Before Black, the band continues to push controversial edges of aggression, with mind-bogglingly rapid-fire instrumentation and the guttural vocals of George Fisher. With Hate Eternal, Harm’s Way.

Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, Saturday, Nov. 17, University Club, 7 pm: In 1920 a Swedish settler in Monroe, Wisconsin, started a record label, Helvetia. A century later, scholars have remastered his entire collection of traditional Swiss and German tunes, re-released as Alpine Dreaming. The release party includes talks by Grammy-winning Archeophone Records owners Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, accordionist Deb Krauss Smith, and folklorist/UW professor emeritus James P. Leary.

Spheres, Saturday, Nov. 17, undisclosed location, 7 pm: Described as a “translocal manifestation of the divine,” this mysterious event brings together music, fashion, art — all in immersive secrecy. There will be a fashion show, live visuals and dance grooves from Madison’s DJ Umi and DJ Heather of Chicago. Tickets are available online at enterspheres.com, and the location of the party will be announced the day of the show.

Art & Gift Fair, Saturday, Nov. 17, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 10 am-6 pm: It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Browse through nearly 100 booths filled with fine arts, crafts and gourmet foods while enjoying live performances from more than a dozen local musicians and dancers (schedule here). For even more fun, there will also be a photo booth, a silent auction and, on Sunday, a “bubbly brunch” at Fresco from 9-10:30 am. ALSO: Sunday, Nov. 18, 10 am-4 pm.

Okee Dokee Brothers, Sunday, Nov. 18, High Noon Saloon, 11 am: As Okee Dokee Brothers, the duo of Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing introduce bluegrass and roots music sounds to the younger set. They’ll debut songs from their brand new album, Winterland, which should help people of all ages remember the fun parts of the season that is rapidly closing in on us.

Michael Brenneis & the Plutonium Players, Sunday, Nov. 18, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 3 pm: Madison jazz scene stalwart Michael Brenneis releases his latest project, Plutonium. The seven new songs explore industrialization through the sonic language of jazz. With support from the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, Brenneis assembled an eight-piece ensemble of jazz standouts from the local community for the recording and concert.

John Cleese, Sunday, Nov. 18, Overture Hall, 7 pm: While he is decades past the “Ministry of Silly Walks,” international funny man John Cleese — co-creator of Monty Python’s Flying Circus comedy troupe and Fawlty Towers — hasn’t lost his sense of humor. Indeed, it’s become even more acerbic with age, especially when he considers society and government in its current form. His current lecture, “Why There is No Hope,” will be followed by an audience Q&A that Cleese himself says is always the highlight of the evening. (Tip: The rudest questions often elicit the funniest response.)

David Crosby, Tuesday, Nov. 20, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: Crosby, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer with both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has been remarkably prolific of late. Two of his most recent albums, 2016’s acoustic-based Lighthouse and the brand-new Here if You Listen, are a collaboration with Michael League (Snarky Puppy), Becca Stevens and Michelle Willis. The four musicians harmonize flawlessly, and will play songs both old and new from Crosby’s decades-deep songbook.

Clean Water for the Children of Gaza, Tuesday, Nov. 20, First Unitarian Society, 7 pm: There is a water crisis in the Palestinian territory of Gaza where 97 percent of the water is not fit to drink. Four local groups — Congregation Shaarei Shamayim, First Unitarian Society-Madison, Jewish Voice for Peace/Madison and Madison-Rafah Sister City Project — have come together to raise $16,000 for a treatment system that will provide more than 3,000 students with clean drinking water in Rafah, a city in Gaza. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan will speak and Beat Road Blues will perform.

School of Rock, Tuesday, Nov. 20, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Featuring much of the charm of the original Richard Linklater film, this Broadway musical adaptation of School of Rock should stoke the flames of all our inner young rock stars. With added content by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber, one new tune to listen for is “If Only You Would Listen,” featuring the musical’s kid actor-singers belting out about their parents’ lack of youthful compassion. ALSO: Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 21-22, 7:30 pm. Through Nov. 25.

Latin Music Fest, Wednesday, Nov. 21, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: This year’s Latin Music Fest pairs the classic fusion sounds of Madison’s Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band alongside contemporary salsa group Orquestra M.A.S. Be sure to arrive early for the rich folk of Acoplados Latin Music Project and the spinning discs of DJs Chamo and Rumba.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.