Isthmus Picks Playlist: Nov. 21-27

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Hamilton, Thursday, Nov. 21, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Ladies and gentlemen! The moment you’ve been waiting for! One of the most anticipated tours in Broadway history, Hamilton has finally arrived at Overture Center. The young, scrappy and hungry immigrant who played a pivotal role in shaping our country’s government and financial systems, Alexander Hamilton (Joseph Morales), will take the stage along with 34 other singers and dancers in the “Philip cast” (the touring casts are named after Hamilton’s children). By now, Hamilfans know the cast album by heart, they’ve read the Hamiltome, some have probably even read the Ron Chernow biography that Lin-Manuel Miranda based his extraordinary Pulitzer-, Tony- and Grammy-winning musical on. But there’s nothing like being “in the room where it happens.” Wholly original, wildly entertaining and presented at the breakneck speed of 144 genius words per minute, every performance is a triumph for the cast and audience alike. ALSO: Friday (8 pm), Saturday (2 & 8 pm), Sunday (1 & 7 pm), Tuesday (7:30 pm) and Wednesday (1:30 & 7:30 pm), Nov. 22-27. Through Dec. 8.

Alicia Olatuja Quintet, Thursday, Nov. 21, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 8 pm: Jazz’s latest powerhouse first stepped into the public eye in 2013 as the featured soloist with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir performing at President Obama’s second inauguration. Since then, Alicia Olatuja has formed her own group and recorded Timeless, her first solo album, in 2014. DownBeat described the St. Louis native’s voice as having “a full-bodied tone, precise pitch and personal engagement at the lowest whisper or highest wail.” She’s a hard act to follow.

Ghost of Paul Revere, Thursday, Nov. 21, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: The Ghost of Paul Revere has a fitting name. The Maine-based group offers a timeless take on folk that calls to mind a bygone era. After all, their Civil War epic, “Ballad of the 20th Maine,” is now the official ballad of their home state. With fellow folkies Animal Years.

Hari Kondabolu, Thursday, Nov. 21, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Do you hate the systemic inequalities in our nation that hold certain marginalized groups back? If you do, then Hari (pronounced hurry) Kondabolu has just the stand-up set for you. Recognized as one of the fiercest and funniest political comedians working today, Kondabolu delivers intelligent and humorous takedowns of racism, sexism and classism. This is a special engagement mini-tour of Wisconsin, so stop by to support this guy, because he actually cares about smaller venues. With Liz Miele, Greg Bach. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Bill Miller, Friday, Nov. 22, Threshold, 7:30 pm: Threshold’s Autumn Sessions concert series continues with a northern Wisconsin legend. Over the past three-plus decades singer-songwriter Bill Miller has created an extensive catalog of contemporary folk music informed by his Native American heritage and dedicated to truth-telling (he’s also an activist and visual artist). Along the way he has won three Grammy Awards, including one for perhaps the best known example of his work: That’s Miller playing flute on the theme song from Disney’s Pocahontas.

Ringo Deathstarr, Friday, Nov. 22, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Yes, you read that correctly: Austin’s heavy shoegazers, underground legends, and worldwide festival circuit regulars are playing the friendly confines of Mickey’s. A top-notch lineup includes the ethereal dreamscapes of Ringo Deathstarr’s fellow-Texan tourmates, Blushing; Madison’s own Fire Heads (who will close the show); and another psych-y/shoegaze-y trio, Minneapolis denizens Cult of Lip.

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Friday, Nov. 22, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela is on a massive world tour in support of Mettavolution, the band’s most ambitious release to date. A soaring, spellbinding cover of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes” was released as the first single. The second single, the foot-stomping original “Terracentric,” features classic Rodrigo y Gabriela high-energy riffs with an underlying etherealness, a song described by the band as “an invitation to look inward.” With Ida Mae.

Show Me the Body, Friday, Nov. 22, Union South-The Sett, 9 pm: New York City’s Show Me the Body is known for melding noise, hardcore and punk, and their latest release, Dog Whistle, is no exception. It’s rife with frustration and disenchantment on songs like “Badge Grabber,” but on songs like “Madonna Rocket,” there’s an underlying longing for connection and community. Album opener “Camp Orchestra,” inspired by the band’s trip to Auschwitz, starts out steady and melodic, lulling you into a sense of security. Then the distortion kicks in and frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt growls the refrain, “No work will set you free.”

Outside the Sphere, Friday, Nov. 22, Arts + Literature Lab, 8 pm: Drummer Michael Brenneis and sax player Tony Barba wed their prodigious skills with a whirling mass of electronic instruments and signal path manipulation in their collaborative act. The result is a chaotic musical nexus that the instrumentalists control at times and the machines control at others.

steez, Saturday, Nov. 23, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: Local funk-jam band steez wants to help you dance off the impending winter chill with this album release show. Their fifth album, Little World, is a fast-paced, fun ride that showcases the five member band’s skills on bass, guitar, synthesizer, horns and even the once-forgotten talkbox. Go for the funk, stay for the dance floor heat. With DJ Ben Silver.

Cirque du Sylvee, Saturday, Nov. 23, The Sylvee, 6 & 10 pm: To celebrate Wisconsin’s largest circus arts family nesting in a home they can finally call their own, Madison Circus Space is hosting a high-flying, sword-swallowing “Vaudeville Circus Spectacular.” The gala will feature two circus performance shows. At 6 pm all ages are welcome, with local and national artists performing comedic juggling, trapeze, German wheel, teeterboard and more. The late show (ages 18 & up) is hosted by caburlesque group Foxy Veronica’s Peach Pies, and features aerial chain performances, fire and sword swallowing, and live music by Professor Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Sunday, Nov. 24, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: As musical chameleons go, Declan Patrick MacManus — better known as Elvis Costello — ranks among the best. The singer, songwriter, record producer, author, actor and Grammy Award winner arrived with the English “New Wave” in the late 1970s and has changed his shades and kept current since then. With his latest group, The Imposters, Costello will likely rock a multigenerational house with hits old and new. Expect nothing less.

The Soul Doctors, Sunday, Nov. 24, High Noon Saloon, 7 pm: This early-evening bill is an excellent chance to hear four notable local bands led by women. The Soul Doctors, participants in the 2019 Overture Rising Stars concert, mix a stew of American music into their own sound. Rock quartet Rosemary Lowe features singer-songwriters Leah Brooke Conway and Karen Wheelock. The dark folk rockers Shotgun Mary are anchored by the blazing leads of guitarist/singer Ellie Erickson. And Fore String, which just made its debut a couple weeks back, is a trio led by singer-songwriter Juli Johnson (on ukulele) and Travis Burleson (on stand-up bass).

Cristela Alonzo, Sunday, Nov. 24, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 pm: The history-making comedian, TV host and memoirist visits Madison for a combined book signing and stand-up performance. As in her recently released memoir Music to My Years, on stage Alonzo pulls heavily from her own experiences as a first-generation American and mixes them with her wry observations on American culture.

EarthGang, Tuesday, Nov. 26, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: The Atlanta duo of Olu and WowGr8 proudly carries the mantle of their city’s hip-hop history. On their new album, Mirrorland, the duo deftly weaves contemporary trap with ’90s era funk rap. On tracks like “This Side,” the result is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride through different rap styles. With Guapdad 4000, Benji.

Latin Music Fest, Wednesday, Nov. 27, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: It’s nearly impossible to sit still during a set by Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band. The award-winning percussionist and band leader is a Madison institution, and his talented band features some of the region’s finest Latin jazz players, including Louka Patenaude and Dave Stoler. This kickoff of themed fests at the Majestic also includes local standouts Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad, Rebulú and DJ Rumba. You will certainly be moved.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.