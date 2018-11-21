Isthmus Picks Playlist: Nov. 23-29

×

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Ted Fest, Friday-Saturday, Nov. 23-24, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: A two-day gathering of music and readings to honor the life of Ted Putnam, a pivotal artist and contributor to Madison’s cultural underground. On Friday, be sure to catch locals Transformer Lootbag, whose frenetic blend of noise rock and art-pop makes for dynamic and ever-shifting tracks like “The Blender Movement.” On both nights, Putnam’s mother, Diana Dillaway, will read from Putnam’s book, The Mission Higher. With Straka & Sphynx, Nicole Gruter (Friday); Power Wagon, Ramona, and Bell & Circuit (Saturday).

Sharel Cassity, Friday, Nov. 23, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: A star saxophonist, composer, bandleader and educator in the jazz world, Sharel Cassity is also gaining wider notice after performing with a diverse range of artists. (Has anyone else played with both k.d. lang and Seth MacFarlane?) A two-night stand in Madison includes an evening with her Quartet on Friday; Saturday (Nov. 24, 8 pm), features Cassity’s newest ensemble, Elektra, which remains based in jazz and improvisatory flights but also incorporates elements of hip-hop, rock, electronica and whatever else takes the group’s fancy.

A Celebration of Tom Petty, Friday, Nov. 23, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: For all the Wisconsinites who regret not going to see Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers play at Summerfest in 2017: Find some healing from the still-stinging loss of the rock icon at this concert. Featuring an all-star lineup playing from Petty’s deep songbook — Armchair Boogie, The Civil Engineers, Driveway Thriftdwellers, The Sharrows, and Trapper Schoepp & the Shades — there is also a feel-good bonus as the show is a benefit for the Madison Area Music Association.

Barbaro, Friday, Nov. 23, Brink Lounge, 8 pm: Fast-rising Minnesota newgrassers Barbaro make their third visit to Madison in 2018, a year highlighted by first place band contest wins at both the John Hartford Memorial Festival and the Minnesota State Fair. Their recently released self-titled EP features fleet-fingered playing (expected), and also a gift for dynamics and restraint (not always a bluegrass hallmark). They are joined by Vermont-based Americana act Jes Raymond & the Blackberry Bushes.

Natty Nation, Friday, Nov. 23, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 pm: Had enough family time? Get out of the house and get into some reggae-jam-funk grooves, courtesy of Natty Nation, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Soul Symmetry and DJ Trichome. A Black Friday tradition since 2008, this show is for connecting with friends old and new and dancing away your Thanksgiving food coma. Also, $1 from each ticket goes toward fighting the Enbridge Pipeline in Wisconsin.

XL-Fits, Friday, Nov. 23, Art In, 8 pm: Tokyo-based noise punk band XL-Fits graces the Art In stage with their chaotic, clashing instruments and aggressive, screaming vocals. Milwaukee’s hardcore rock band Detenzione opens, along with Madison punks Space Tugboat and garage rock trio Darker n’ Darker.

Toys for Tots benefit,Saturday, Nov 24, The Wisco, 7 pm: What is more Madison than a bunch of metal bands coming together to raise money for children’s toys? Both benevolent and idiosyncratic, this event features bands from across the state, including local act Grave Remains. The four-piece delivers a potent dose of traditional thrash metal, exhibited best on songs like “Wasted.” With H1Z1, Doomfist, Bring Down the Sky, Sanctus, Chaosophy.

Doyle, Saturday, Nov. 24, Ruby, 8 pm: Former Misfits’ guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein leads a reborn version of horror-punk band Gorgeous Frankenstein, featuring a similar lineup and stage show with demonic costumes and horrific lyrical themes. Their latest release, 2017’s Doyle II: As We Die, continues to push their hardcore sound to heavy extremes.

Oakwood Chamber Players, Saturday, Nov. 24, Oakwood Village Center for Arts and Education, 7 pm: Want to have a delightful afternoon? Check out this cheery holiday concert from one of Madison’s finest chamber music ensembles. The Oakwood Chamber Players present seasonal works by beloved composers Johannes Brahms and Felix Mendelssohn, along with Ottorino Respighi’s “Adoration of the Magi,” a musical triptych inspired by the nativity scene. Vocalist Bobby Goderich will sing and narrate. ALSO: Sunday, Nov. 25, 2 pm.

Smashing Pumpkins, Wednesday, Nov. 28, The Sylvee, 7:30 pm: Billy Corgan is back leading the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup that gave us the classic 1990s alternative rock albums Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Their latest single, “Silvery Sometimes” — from the just-released album Shiny and Oh So Bright — returns to their influential early sound, with the band a driving force beneath Corgan’s intimate, depressing vocals. Drab Majesty opens.

Celeste Barber, Wednesday, Nov. 28, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Australian comedy queen Celeste Barber is perhaps best known for her mega-popular Instagram account @celestebarber where she skewers ridiculous celebrity and supermodel photos, showing the original and her attempt at a re-creation side-by-side to hilarious effect. When she’s not parodying the rich, famous and Photoshopped, she’s also a writer, comedian and actress. Her live show, in support of her debut book, Challenge Accepted, promises an hysterical firsthand account of her meteoric rise to social media stardom and life with #hothusband.

Gin Mill Hollow album release, Thursday, Nov. 29, Come Back In, 6 pm: After several years of monthly shows at the Up North, Madison roots trio Gin Mill Hollow — Josh Giudice, Mark Norman and Dan Plourde — moved next door to the Come Back In for a weekly residency in October. And that’s where they will release their second album of original songs. Busted Bullet was recorded at the Dojo by Brian Knapp and features guest spots by many Madison-area players, some of whom might join the trio on Thursday.

Phosphorescent, Thursday, Nov. 29, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: Brooklyn-based Matthew Houck is Phosphorescent. The multi-instrumentalist fuses a warm, indie-pop vibe with country stylings, most notably on the 2013 hit, “Song for Zula.” The new single “New Birth in New England,” out now on the album C’est La Vie, is a rollicking jam with bright, catchy guitars. Psychedelic folk-rockers Liz Cooper & the Stampede open.

The Science Fair, Thursday, Nov. 29, Art In Gallery, 6 pm: Organized by eclectic Appleton-based band The Science Project, this event will fill the flexible space of the Art In with music and presentations. Speakers include reps from Freewheel Community Bike Shop and Grateful Guy Tie Dyes; The Bellybutton Club and Sweet Delta Dawn join the lineup with TSP, as well as solo performances by Art Paul Schlosser, Danny Biggins and Glenn Widdicombe.

Lewis Black, Thursday, Nov. 29, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: Few can unleash a torrent of righteous wrath as forcefully as Lewis Black. His genius lies in the fact that he is still able to remain funny — and reveal a lot of heart — while deploying anger as such a large part of his performance style. On his current “The Joke’s On Us” tour, you can bet he will have unique insights on the recently completed midterm election.

Andrea Gibson, Thursday, Nov. 29, A Room of One’s Own, 6 pm: The acclaimed poet and spoken word artist graces Madison with works from a new book, Lord of the Butterflies. You’ll want to experience Gibson, winner of the first Women of the World Poetry Slam, sharing poems in person.

