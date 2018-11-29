Isthmus Picks Playlist: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Gin Mill Hollow album release, Thursday, Nov. 29, Come Back In, 6 pm: After several years of monthly shows at the Up North, Madison roots trio Gin Mill Hollow — Josh Giudice, Mark Norman and Dan Plourde — moved next door to the Come Back In for a weekly residency in October. And that’s where they will release their second album of original songs. Busted Bullet was recorded at the Dojo by Brian Knapp and features guest spots by many Madison-area players, some of whom might join the trio on Thursday.

Phosphorescent, Thursday, Nov. 29, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: Brooklyn-based Matthew Houck is Phosphorescent. The multi-instrumentalist fuses a warm, indie-pop vibe with country stylings, most notably on the 2013 hit, “Song for Zula.” The new single “New Birth in New England,” out now on the album C’est La Vie, is a rollicking jam with bright, catchy guitars. Psychedelic folk-rockers Liz Cooper & the Stampede open.

The Science Fair, Thursday, Nov. 29, Art In Gallery, 6 pm: Organized by eclectic Appleton-based band The Science Project, this event will fill the flexible space of the Art In with music and presentations. Speakers include reps from Freewheel Community Bike Shop and Grateful Guy Tie Dyes; The Bellybutton Club and Sweet Delta Dawn join the lineup with TSP, as well as solo performances by Art Paul Schlosser, Danny Biggins and Glenn Widdicombe.

Lewis Black, Thursday, Nov. 29, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: Few can unleash a torrent of righteous wrath as forcefully as Lewis Black. His genius lies in the fact that he is still able to remain funny — and reveal a lot of heart — while deploying anger. On his current “The Joke’s On Us” tour, you can bet he will have unique insights on the recently completed midterm election.

Andrea Gibson, Thursday, Nov. 29, A Room of One’s Own, 6 pm: The acclaimed poet and spoken word artist graces Madison with works from a new book, Lord of the Butterflies. You’ll want to experience Gibson, winner of the first Women of the World Poetry Slam, sharing poems in person.

Keller Williams, Friday, Nov. 30, Majestic, 9 pm: Keller Williams has 22 albums under his belt as he heads off on a tour showcasing his new instrumental album, SANS. His loop pedal helps him build groovy acoustic jams, supported by complex and masterful electronic compositions such as the recently remixed single, “Fat B.”

Madison Symphony Christmas, Friday, Nov. 30, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: This annual holiday program from the Madison Symphony Orchestra promises some of the season’s most iconic music, with masterpieces like Handel’s “Messiah” and Bach’s Christmas Oratorio performed alongside traditional carols and contemporary holiday songs. With the Madison Symphony Chorus, Madison Youth Choirs and the Mount Zion Gospel Choir, plus soprano Cecilia Violetta Lopez and baritone Kyle Ketelsen. Come 45 minutes early for carols in the lobby. ALSO: Saturday (8 pm) and Sunday (2:30 pm), Dec. 1-2.

Jewel, Friday, Nov. 30, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: You remember Jewel from her classic 1996 album, Pieces of You. But did you know her dad and brothers are also musicians — as well as stars of the Discovery channel show, Alaska: The Last Frontier? The whole family is joining for this Handmade Holiday Tour, performing traditional holiday tunes, Jewel classics, new music and, possibly, some yodeling.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Friday, Nov. 30, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: After winning every other award in his career, Ricky Skaggs was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame this year. He’s the gold standard of bluegrass, a silver-maned high wailer who’s been melting faces with his mandolin since the age of 5. Kentucky Thunder will keep the banjo, bass, fiddle and harmonies lit.

Montauk Project, Friday, Nov. 30, Arts + Literature Lab, 8 pm: This Milwaukee-based improvisational jazz duo explores the relationship between sound and movement using woodwinds, percussion and dance. Musicians and educators Jake Polancich (drums/percussion/bassoon/guitar) and Ryan Meisel (saxophones, flutes/processors) will be joined by dancer Katarina Abderholden for a performance titled “più mosso” — Italian for “more movement.”

Wild Hog in the Woods 40th birthday, Friday, Nov. 30, Wil-Mar Center, 6-10 pm: Wild Hog in the Woods has been folking up the Wil-Mar Center for four decades. Celebrate the milestone with performances from current performers Skip Jones, Lisa Johnson and Stephen Lee Rich, and founders Gordy Hinners, Pete Houser, Jamie Hascall, KG & the Ranger, and Roxanne Neat. With pizza, snacks and birthday cake, we can’t imagine a cozier night on the town. Free, but donations welcome.

The Acoustic Charlies, Friday, Nov. 30, Brink Lounge, 7 pm: Three guys (Chuck Bayuk, Chuck Gates and Jeff Laramie), three guitars, three-part harmonies. Charlieheads love this band’s interpretation of classic Americana, folk and other “obscurely familiar” songs from artists like Crosby Stills & Nash, The Beatles and Paul Simon. Joined by multi-instrumentalist Tom Dehlinger.

Howard Levy 4,Saturday, Dec. 1, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: An innovative harmonica player and pianist, Levy is a master of just about any genre one can think of (and is a Grammy winner with Béla Fleck & the Flecktones, a group he co-founded). His newest ensemble is the eponymous 4, which also features guitarist Chris Siebold, bassist Larry Kohut, and drummer Luiz Ewerling. The 4 will play music from Levy and Siebold’s recent Art + Adrenaline album, as well as Ewerling’s album, Our Earth ... and surely some surprises along the way.

Steez, Saturday, Dec. 1, High Noon Saloon, 10 pm: Madison’s ”creep funk” band Steez celebrates 15 years of moving the people. Mixing improvisational techniques with electronic elements, and a tight five-piece band, Steez serves up exploratory genre-hopping songs. Their impressive live show also includes a few surprising covers, like Madonna. DJ Ben Silver opens.

Algorave Madison, Saturday, Dec. 1, Communication, 7:30 pm: The portmanteau of algorithm and rave says it all. Communication hosts a group of computer coder musicians creating live electronic music with their writing projected on a screen. Featuring Kindohm, Spednar, Tarek Sabbar, sfradkin and 1trainwreck. There will also be a coding lesson at 11 am at the University Club (803 State St.) featuring teaching artist Kindohm.

Stars, Monday, Dec. 3, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Inspirational indie pop outfit Stars evokes a Canadian Cloud Cult, but heavier on electronics than strings. Honest, earnest lyrics and hooky melodies are set off by chill, spacey male-female vocals, creating the feel of a pivotal film scene. Together since 2000, Stars has toured and shared record labels with Broken Social Scene. Notable opener My Brightest Diamond is the primary vehicle of Shara Nova, formerly of Sufjan Stevens’ band circa the Illinoise era. Her operatic and orchestral style veers toward an urgent brand of electro-pop on her recent newest EP, Champagne.

Manchester Orchestra, Wednesday, Dec. 5, The Sylvee, 7:30 pm: Manchester Orchestra’s roots may be planted deeply in emo, but the Georgia band has evolved far beyond the genre’s constraints. Across five albums, the band has continually charted new sonic territory, with last year’s sparse A Black Mile to the Surface stripping back the band’s heavier tendencies and putting the focus on Andy Hull’s unparalleled songwriting. They’ll be joined by the Jersey boys of The Front Bottoms, a folky power-pop group characterized by their ability to marry cynicism with earnestness; and Brother Bird.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.