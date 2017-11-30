Isthmus Picks Playlist: Nov. 30-Dec. 7, 2017

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 7, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist!

Turkuaz, Thursday, Nov. 30, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Unapologetically vibrant and groovy, the jams of Turkuaz should make even the most reluctant dancers get on their feet and boogie. The Brooklyn nine-piece describes their sound as “powerfunk,” as they potently mix a breathtaking variety of genres to create something bold and contemporary. Their horns, harmonized vocals, percussion and glittery pageantry evoke large funk groups such as Tower of Power and James Brown’s band. But they also pull from the ’80s and ‘90s, adding psychedelic synths, indie guitar licks and modulated vocals. With The Suffers.

Half Gringa, Thursday, Nov. 30, Frequency, 8:30 pm: On previous releases, Half Gringa’s Americana-rock songs were mostly one-person affairs. Each one of Izzy Olive’s tracks succeeded through the tension and synergy between her defiant vocals and tense guitar strumming. On her debut LP Gruñona, released in August, the Chicago songwriter trades in this solo dynamic for a full band. These supporting players do a good job, filling in any gaps without disrupting Olive’s centrality. Olive’s lyrical approach, where she tells stories about life on the cultural margins as a Midwestern Latina, reaches new heights on tracks like “Peach Season.” With Heavy Looks, Gentle Brontosaurus, Minor Moon.

Kerosene Kites album release, Thursday, Nov. 30, Brink Lounge, 7:30 pm: Fronted by the duo of singer-songwriters Beth Kille (Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets) and Erik Kjelland (The Mascot Theory), Kerosene Kites debuts their first non-holiday themed album, Float Away, a collection of collaborations written over the past few years. The catchy lead single “House of Cards” adds some atmospheric guitar rock to their sound while still allowing their stellar harmony work to shine. With Shawndell Marks.

The Dustbowl Revival, Thursday, Nov. 30, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Fans of Americana will be giving post-Thanksgiving thanks for a shot at seeing one of the form’s most innovative practitioners. The eight members of The Dustbowl Revival leave virtually no American sound untouched. Imagine jug band/string band music with a Stax horn section and Muscle Shoals backline. Vocalist Liz Beebe’s jazz attack adds yet another layer. And you have to love a band whose video stars Dick Van Dyke. Can’t get much more American than that.

Ekali, Friday, Dec. 1, Majestic, 9 pm: Skrillex-signee Ekali is the type of electronic artist who can build a maximalist beat, with the necessary highs and lows, without drowning out a featured vocalist or imposing too much on the listener. The Vancouver-based producer’s two recent singles — “Babylon,” featuring rapper Denzel Curry, and “Past Life,” featuring electro-R&B duo Opia — swirl together influences and moods. Both have an emotional impact, and avoid the pitfall of becoming overly saccharine. With Medasin, Judge.

Ho Ho Jo & the Stanton Holiday Show, Saturday, Dec. 2, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: The Christmas season is upon us, and it’s time for caroling and pageants and Uncle Ron’s yearly nog-fueled rambling. So why not spend the holidays with a couple of seriously talented folkies? Join NPR vets Joe Craven and Stanton West for a night full of holiday songs, skits and stories you won’t soon forget.

White Buffalo, Sunday, Dec. 3, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Raised on punk rock and shaped by literate troubadours like Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, Jake Smith comes from an eclectic background. So it makes sense that the musician also known as White Buffalo has a catalog of work that reflects that. From rollicking alt-country jams to more somber, contemplative songs, White Buffalo’s work stands out in a crowded field. With Alice Drinks the Kool Aid.

Evanescence, Wednesday, Dec. 6, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: Even when her band’s sound was driven by the Gothic roar of crunching guitars back in Evanescence’s mid-2000s heyday, Amy Lee’s soaring, operatic vocals always seemed like they ought to be backed by a full orchestra. And now they are: On the band’s latest, Synthesis, they’ve re-arranged songs from the band’s catalogue to be performed with a 28-person orchestra — everything from “Lithium” and “Secret Door” to the meme-a-licious “Bring Me to Life” — revealing new depths to Lee’s songwriting. No mosh pit this time, but if you want to bang (okay, nod) your head a little from your seat, we won’t judge.

Milo, Wednesday, Dec. 6, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: The work of Milo, real name Rory Ferreira, is not made to be packed nicely into any archetypes or genres. Now a Mainer, the Milwaukee-born emcee has a style that embodies the dark and sparse writings of underground rap’s finest as much as it stands on the shoulders of famous philosophers. He’s also really come into his own on his latest LP, who told you to think??!!?!?!?!, which features lines like “The auto-tune clamor of modernity/On auto-pilot for an eternity,” over syncopated percussion and airy synths. Milo will also be joined by his other similar (but jazzier) solo project scallops hotel, as well as recent Madison-departee CRASHprez, whose heady raps are similar to Milo’s but march to a more straightforward beat.

Joe Pug, Thursday, Dec. 7, UW Memorial Union-Fredric March Play Circle, 8 pm: One of contemporary Americana’s most talented songwriters, it’s no wonder Joe Pug often gets compared to Bob Dylan. After taking a brief hiatus from touring in 2013, Pug is back on the road and working on a new album. Known for minimalist guitar picking, rich vocals and brilliant lyrics, Pug’s performances are filled with intimate storytelling and charmingly earnest folk vibes. With Juanita Stein.

Wood Chickens, Thursday, Dec. 7, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Inject some edgy energy into your Thursday evening with the punkin’ country sounds of Wood Chickens, heading up a solid bill of southern Wisconsin bands. Madison entrants include the melody vs. noise blasts of Twelves and the snarky-sassy-fuzzy Cats on Leashes. Visiting from Milwaukee is prolific noisemaker Slush, with six (!) uncategorizable releases on Bandcamp over the last two years.

