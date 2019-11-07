Isthmus Picks Playlist: Nov. 7-14

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Joe Bonamassa, Thursday, Nov. 7, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: This gig is being hailed as “the guitar event of the year,” and that ain’t hyperbole. Over the past two decades, singer and guitarist Joe Bonamassa has reintroduced the entire blues-rock genre to a new and more mainstream audience. Among the 13 studio albums he’s released since 2000 and the 16 live albums since 2002, Bonamassa has notched 21 No. 1 albums on the Billboard blues chart. His playing is rooted in British and Irish influences, but his sound is distinctly American. And in his spare time, Bonamassa spearheads a nonprofit that provides funding for music education to schools in need.

Chris Redd, Thursday, Nov. 7, Comedy On State, 8 pm: One of Saturday Night Live’s most promising cast members (known best for his part in the mini-musical homage to Les Miserables, “Diner Lobster”), Redd is an excellent standup comedian in his own right. Mixing impression work with physical comedy gives him another gear for his zany stories and misadventures. ALSO: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 8-9, 8 pm and 10:30 pm.

Flannel Fest, Friday, Nov. 8, High Noon Saloon, 6 pm: Now in its sixth year, this Wisconsin Americana festival is a benefit for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, so you’ll leave feeling warm and fuzzy whether or not you’re wearing the signature garment of fall weather. Headlining this year with his rootsy and twangy rock is Milwaukee singer/songwriter Trapper Schoepp, and The Mascot Theory will release a new live album, Live at Clutch Sound Studios. With Beth Kille Band, The North Code, The Listening Party.

Wisconsin Singers, Friday, Nov. 8, Overture-Capitol Theater, 8 pm: Fans of high school show choirs won’t want to miss the one Madison weekend for the Wisconsin Singers, the 52-year-old UW-Madison touring ensemble that brings razzle and dazzle to material that is already pretty shiny. This concert includes tunes from Broadway (West Side Story, Newsies and Finding Neverland), along with pop hits from Rihanna, Fleetwood Mac and Katy Perry. Madison East Encore and DeForest Middle School Show Choir will open the show on Friday, with Parkview’s Pizazz and Monona Grove’s Silver Connection on Saturday. ALSO: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 pm.

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Friday, Nov. 8, Crucible, 7:30 pm: Led by founders Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy, electro-industrial rock legends My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult makes a long-awaited return to Madison. Along with selections from the Valentine’s Day-released album In the House of Strange Affairs, expect to hear classics from throughout the band’s extensive discography. With CONFORMCO, BIOCARBON13, daddybear, and lots of WaxTrax! music from DJ Ecto.

WheelHouse, Friday, Nov. 8, The Winnebago, 7 & 9 pm: The local Americana institution hosts a hootenanny for the release of their new, self-titled album. Sharply-honed songwriting, sweet harmonies, and rattling guitar and fiddle solos abound on past albums; their new material, especially in a live setting, should be no different. 7 pm sold out.

The Flatlanders, Saturday, Nov. 9, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: When together for a couple years in the early 1970s, The Flatlanders managed to snag a record deal but barely saw any of the recordings released. Usually for obscure outfits the story ends there, but when your band includes Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock, the public will eventually catch up. When the stellar Texan songwriting trio reunites, it’s best to save the date.

Melharmony Festival, Saturday, Nov. 9, Memorial High School; Sunday, Nov. 10, Middleton Performing Arts Center: Eastern music meets Western music at the Twin Composers Melharmony Festival, which returns to Madison for its sixth year. The melodies of Indian composer Oottukkadu Venkata Kavi is paired with the harmonics of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach to create a truly international blend of both classical and improvisational sounds. Globally acclaimed virtuosos L. Shankar on the 10-string double violin and Chitravina N. Ravikiran, who plays the 20-string slide and pioneered the concept of Melharmony, will highlight a program filled with dozens of musicians from the high school to the professional level.

High Hawks, Sunday, Nov. 10, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: The newly formed, multi-genre band from Denver visits Madison for one of its first-ever shows. Pulling members from bands including Leftover Salmon, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Hard Working Americans, this all-star group blends their collective styles, ranging from bluegrass to Americana to jam. The result is sure to be explosive. With Chicago Farmer.

Illenium, Sunday, Nov. 10, The Sylvee, 8 pm: When the idea to open The Sylvee was first floated, more than a few of us figured EDM would be a regular part of the mix. But the beats have dropped a little less frequently than expected. That changes in a massive way when remix champ Nick Miller — aka Illenium — brings the noise. He’ll hit Madison at the height of his genre-straddling powers, after headlining a show at Madison Square Garden and touting his third album, Ascend, a disc that features collabs with Blanke, X Ambassadors and Said the Sky. With Dabin, William Black. Sold out.

Goo Goo Dolls + Beach Slang, Sunday, Nov. 10, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: Otherwise known as the Pairing of Bands that Sorta Sound Like The Replacements. John Rzeznik punted his Paul Westerberg-ian pretentions in the early ’90s, trading them in to establish the Dolls as the kings of the romantic pop anthem, a bargain that’s netted the band multiple Grammy noms and a lifetime worth of radio airplay. Beach Slang’s James Alex, meanwhile, has embraced both the scruffier and melodramatic elements of The Replacements’ legacy; having survived at least one near band breakup, he’s still rocking strong.

The Greatest War: World War I, Wisconsin and Why It Still Matters, Monday, Nov. 11, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 pm: An encore performance of the rock ‘n’ roll history show that Ken Fitzsimmons and his collaborators presented last November, The Greatest War is a dynamic, multimedia tribute to millions of people worldwide who fought and died in the conflict that ended just over a century ago. Stirring, original compositions and early 20th century songs that include both sunny propaganda and bitter truth in the aftermath of the war will be performed live by Irish rockers The Kissers; singer/songwriter and bagpiper Sean Michael Dargan; polka/hip-hop powerhouse November Criminals; jazz luminary Hanah Jon Taylor; ukulele provocateur The Viper & his Famous Orchestra; and harmonica master Joe Nosek. They will be accompanied by a stunning video compilation of historic photos, film and newspaper accounts of “The Great War,” particularly as it pertained to Wisconsin.

Incubus, Tuesday, Nov. 12, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Twenty years ago, modern rock was dominated by scowling sentient goatees who all sounded like subpar Pearl Jam cover bands. That’s what made Incubus such a breath of fresh air. The California quintet mixed alternative rock, funk and turntablism with positive, self-actualizing lyrics, a far cry from the affected malaise of their contemporaries. Incubus is celebrating two decades of their breakthrough album, Make Yourself, featuring hits like “Drive,” “Pardon Me” and “Stellar.” The band will play selections from the album, along with other keynotes from their hefty back catalog. Opening things up will be Mexican garage punks Le Butcherettes.

Trigger Hippy, Wednesday, Nov. 13, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Despite the somewhat jarring band name, Trigger Hippy is a fount of good vibes and soulful grooves. Formed by bassist/songwriter Nick Govrik and former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman, the rebuilt quartet now includes Band of Heathens guitarist/singer Ed Jurdi and singer/sax player Amber Woodhouse. On the single “Don’t Wanna Bring You Down,” the three singers trade lines like a jam band Sly & the Family Stone. With Pat Ferguson & the Sundown Sound.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Wednesday, Nov. 13, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Trumpet virtuoso Wynton Marsalis is one of the jazz scene’s leading lights, not the least of which is his role as ensemble player and managing and artistic director of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. A big band for the 21st century, the orchestra serves as a launching pad for upcoming artists and a living workshop of jazz history and styles. By revisiting the past, the players seek to advance the development of America’s musical art form and preserve its best practices for generations. And they play some really hot licks!

Angel Olsen, Wednesday, Nov. 13, The Sylvee, 8 pm: On her latest critically acclaimed album, All Mirrors, the singer/songwriter — who moved from St. Louis, Missouri, to Asheville, North Carolina — embraces the sounds of icons like Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston, combining them with her own indie rock and pop sensibilities. Songs such as “Too Easy” showcase Olsen’s sublime compositions and entrancing vocals. With Vagabon.

Whoa Dakota, Thursday, Nov. 14, The Winnebago, 8 pm: A budding indie pop star of Nashville, Whoa Dakota’s 2018 debut dazzles with Americana-infused pop. Born Jesse Ott in Little Rock, Arkansas, the artist makes music that skillfully weds electronic and classic sounds. Songs like “Clarity” mix vintage twang with atmospheric synths and exhilarating pop choruses. With Raine Stern, Supper Club.

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers + Tinsley Ellis, Thursday, Nov. 14, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: In their collective decades as musicians, the artistry of Tommy Castro (with his band, The Painkillers) and Tinsley Ellis has been proven time and time again. Across Castro’s 15 albums he has become an ace of many genres, having the range to excel at soul, the blues and everything in between. Ellis has been more singularly dedicated to the blues, and is widely known as one of the genre’s best guitarists. These Alligator Records artists will likely blow the roof off the historic Opera House.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.