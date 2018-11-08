Isthmus Picks Playlist: Nov. 8-15

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Thursday, Nov. 8, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is a bit of an enigma. The Chicago-based experimental hip-hop artist draws from jazz, reggae, electronic, screamo and math rock. His 2017 album, Drool, is weird in the absolute best way — he switches between singing and rapping over eclectic beats that channel retro video games. With Sen Morimoto, Son!

Wild Nothing, Thursday, Nov. 8, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: The indie-rock outfit created by Jack Tatum has turned out sweet, nostalgic synth-pop tracks since 2010, when he released Gemini from his bedroom, forging a major piece of what would later be understood as a high point for the dream-pop revival. Now that he has major label support, Tatum’s music sparkles with a hi-fi intensity. If his latest trio of singles for his new full-length Indigo is any indication, his work is a return to the simpler production of his early days, supported by the bold instrumentation he’s picked up along the way. With Men I Trust.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Thursday, Nov. 8, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: After winning every other award in his career, Ricky Skaggs was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame this year. He’s the gold standard of bluegrass, a silver-maned high wailer who’s been melting faces with his mandolin since the age of 5. Kentucky Thunder will keep the banjo, bass, fiddle and harmonies lit.

Lady Laughs Comedy Festival, Nov. 7-11, multiple venues & times: Five days, four stages, dozens of performers and infinite potential for hilarity. Now back for its third year, this event is quickly becoming a Madison mainstay thanks to the hard work of organizer Dina Nina Martinez. Comedians from all over the country (and a couple from abroad!) will take over Plan B, Nomad World Pub, Camp Trippalindee and the Barrymore Theatre. There will be stand-up, improv, an open mic, an after party with DJ Saint Saunter, and a catered brunch. Delightful!

Rob Dz, Friday, Nov. 9, Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg, 7 pm: As a part of the first-ever hip-hop night thrown jointly by Yahara Bay Distillers and the Madison Area Music Association, local hip-hop statesperson Rob Dz is joined by other members of Madison’s rapping elite. Off the heels of his release, Yacht Hop 2: Return of the Pontoon, Rob Dz has proven once again his ability to make rap that is fun, weird but ultimately endearing. Also appearing are locals Kilo, Chas, Rambunxious, Derek John and DJ Everidae.

Portland Cello Project, Friday, Nov. 9, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 pm: A year after the 20th anniversary of Radiohead’s instant classic OK Computer, Portland, Oregon’s premier cellist group plays their rendition of the album in full. Given the British rock group’s inherently orchestral nature, this pairing seems a match made in heaven. It should also be interesting to see how the cellists treat hits like “Karma Police” compared to more experimental pieces like “Climbing Up The Walls.” They’ll play with a full ensemble, including brass, percussion and guest vocals by Patti King of The Shins.

Wood Chickens album release, Friday, Nov. 9, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: Local cowpunks Wood Chickens smash together rustic stylings with the ethos and energy of classic rock and roll. The single “Mall Cop,” from their upcoming album, Well Done!, draws on rockabilly influences, and includes powerful guitar solos supporting growling vocals. Absolutely Not, The Central and Wash open.

Beyond the Ingenue, Friday, Nov. 9, Brink Lounge, 7:30 pm: Music Theatre of Madison executive director Meghan Randolph combed through hundreds of musicals looking for songs that would pass the Bechdel test — sung by women about the things they aspired to that had nothing to do with romantic attachments to men. What she found were rare gems and brand new works that explore friendships, careers, sexuality, aging, heartbreak, self-acceptance, motherhood and more. ALSO: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7:30 pm.

Half-Stack Sessions Showcase, Saturday, Nov. 10, Communication, 7 pm: Half-Stack Sessions, a local group of artists and activists working to achieve gender equality in the Madison scene, hosts this unique showcase of hometown music talent featuring female-identifying musicians. 18 Half-Stack members were randomly sorted into six brand-new bands, and each perform original songs written exclusively for the showcase.

The Greatest War, Sunday, Nov. 11, Barrymore Theatre, 7 pm: Subtitled “World War One, Wisconsin and Why It Still Matters,” this event will mix music and history to tell the story of the conflict and mark the centenary of Armistice Day. The Kissers contribute seven new originals as part of more than 20 songs woven in among readings of period letters and diaries, and projected images. Also performing are Sean Michael Dargan, Hanah Jon Taylor, Joe Nosek, November Criminals, and The Viper & His Famous Orchestra. For more events marking the Armistice Day centennial, visit thegreatestwar.org.

Deafheaven, Sunday, Nov. 11, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Once called “the most divisive band in metal,” this genre-bending quintet has leaned into their status as iconoclasts, blending the brutality of black metal with melodic post-rock and ethereal atmospheric elements of shoegaze. Their acclaimed 2018 release, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, is the band’s first in three years, and it contains multitudes — gentle, achingly beautiful melodies, shimmering guitars, guttural howls. With DIIV.

Soweto Gospel Choir, Wednesday, Nov. 14, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: When looking for examples of the harmony between music and social justice, look no further than the Soweto Gospel Choir, an award-winning ensemble that is traveling the globe with a message of love, unity and hope. The Grammy-winning ensemble has collaborated with U2, Peter Gabriel, Aretha Franklin, Pharrell Williams and Stevie Wonder. They sing in six of South Africa’s languages, and have a new album, Freedom, marking the centennial of Nelson Mandela’s birth.

Atmosphere, Wednesday, Nov. 14, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Minneapolis indie hip-hop duo Atmosphere just released their seventh studio album, Mi Vida Local, in October. On the single “Jerome,” rapper Slug showcases his articulate, conversational style over producer and DJ Ant’s groovy, laid back beat-making. Rappers Dem Atlas, The Lioness and DJ Keezy open.

Stelios Petrakis Quartet, Wednesday, Nov. 14, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 8 pm: Blending music from around the world with tunes from the Greek island of Crete, Stelios Petrakis’s quartet boldly enlivens ancient music for a contemporary audience. Featuring Petrakis on the lyra; brothers Andonis and Giorgos Stavrakakis on mandolin and laouto; and dancer Thanassis Mavrokostas, Petrakis’ arrangements on songs like “Kontylies-Pentozali” are as complex as they are whimsical.

Koyaanisqatsi, Thursday, Nov. 15, Communication, 8 pm: The 1983 avant-garde documentary Koyaanisqatsi, directed by Godfrey Reggio, juxtaposes scenes of natural splendor with urban technologies, with no narration, arguing that humans have separated themselves from nature. Local experimental string quartet Disaster Passport has composed an original score to accompany the film, and will perform it at this screening.

Tower of Power, Thursday, Nov. 15, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: The mighty five-man horn section forming the foundation of Tower of Power’s R&B-driven groove will deliver the funk to Capitol Theater. Never mind that they haven’t hit the sales charts or enjoyed much mainstream airplay since the ‘70s — their live shows always blow hot. Expect classics such as “You’re Still a Young Man…Baby” and “So Very Hard to Go,” but hopped up as they celebrate 50 years kicking it nonstop.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.