Isthmus Picks Playlist: Oct. 11-18

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

The Widdler, Thursday, Oct. 11, Liquid, 9 pm: The Widdler turns dub on its head. The Tel Aviv-born, Austin-based producer is one of the leading lights of electronic music, bringing the laid-back riddims of dub to the dance floor. This is a must-see for aficionados of genre-blending, or really, just anyone who likes to get up and dance. With Northern California’s DJ Pushloop, plus Elucidate and Romy.

Greta Van Fleet, Thursday, Oct. 11, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Greta Van Fleet is not another indie-pop songbird, thank God. Rather, it’s an upstart American blues-rock band from Michigan made up of three brothers and a drummer who are heavily influenced by Led Zeppelin and among the first artists to sell out The Sylvee. Fans will have another chance in 2019, as the band will play Breese Stevens Field on June 4. With the Family Business.

Dave Stoler Trio, Friday, Oct. 12, Cafe Coda, 8 pm: Composer and arranger Dave Stoler can be spotted often behind the keyboard in local clubs, as a co-leader of Steely Dane and member of ensembles led by fellow Madisonians Tony Castañeda, Ben Ferris and Darren Sterud. On Friday he’ll get a chance to try out Cafe Coda’s grand piano during a gig with his own eponymous trio, featuring bassist Chris Nolte and drummer Dave Bayles.

Dumb Vision + Borzoi, Friday, Oct. 12, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Madison quartet Dumb Vision are specialists in speedy, catchy punk rock. The catchy part will be a handy antidote to the harder-edged Austin trio Borzoi, on tour behind a bracing and sharp full-length debut, A Prayer for War. More punk is in the offing from Omaha outfit The Natural States and local solo act Halleran Bad Dream.

Girls Rock Camp fundraiser, Friday, Oct. 12, Ovation 309 Sky Club, 7 pm: Come out and support a great cause with some great music in an unusual venue with a stellar view of downtown Madison. Beth Kille and Shawndell Marks, who both teach at Girls Rock Camp, will perform with their acclaimed folk-rock trio Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets alongside The Laureattes, another local pop trio with strong vocal harmonies, and 5’9 Freaks, a duo of GRC campers. Drinks and light appetizers provided. Make a donation to GRCMadison via PayPal to reserve your spot.

Ancient Future 2: Heavy Psych and Doom Fest, Saturday, Oct. 13, High Noon Saloon, 4 pm: A festival featuring 10 bands, celebrating decades of all things heavy. Headliners include Thor, the 1970s heavy-metal concept band led by bodybuilder Jon Mikl Thor. Madison’s Those Poor Bastards serve creepy, distorted country music, while Truth and Janey create occult heavy-rock. With Vanishing Kids, Dos Malés, Ruin Dweller, Christian Dior, Name The Moon, Cthonian Lich, Darker ‘N Darker.

Lula Wiles, Sunday, Oct. 14, North Street Cabaret, 7 pm: Combining elements of folk and indie rock, the three women of Lula Wiles (Ellie Buckland, Isa Burke and Mali Obomsawin) breathe new life into a traditional genre. Their songs are defiant and heartsick, packed with timely explorations of what it means to live in the United States today. And with their single-mic stage set-up, you’d think you’re in Greenwich Village in the 1960s.

Pat Metheny, Sunday, Oct. 14, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 pm: Pat Metheny is a jazz guitarist and multi-instrumentalist whose career spans four decades and 20 Grammys across multiple categories. He’s known for wild, spontaneous improvisations, and mixing pop music catchiness with jazz and blues traditions. He’s joined on stage by other expert instrumentalists, laying the ground for a night of intense, virtuoso jamming.

Garbage, Tuesday, Oct. 16, The Sylvee, 8 pm: On the heels of a remastered, 20-year anniversary version of Version 2.0, Madison legends Garbage will play the iconic platinum album in its entirety. In 1998, alternative hits “Push It” and “I Think I’m Paranoid” fused groundbreaking digital production by Butch Vig with hard-hitting rock riffs, and lead singer Shirley Manson’s powerful vocals. Pop artist Rituals of Mine opens.

The Lovestruck Balladeers, Tuesday, Oct. 16, Brink Lounge, 7 pm: Fans of acoustic music will want to be sure to check out a pair of bands nimble enough to blend vintage swing sounds with just about any genre one can think of. The Lovestruck Balladeers, led by former Fat Babies guitarist Jake Sanders, is a quintet of multi-instrumentalists that can morph into surprising combinations. Madison’s Mal-O-Dua primarily blends the distinctive flavors of Gypsy jazz and Hawaiian guitar, but be ready for musical references much farther flung.

Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic, Tuesday, Oct. 16, Majestic Theater, 8 pm: Sweaty, shirtless, stoned and capable of eating 15 cheeseburgers (preferably store bought) in one sitting, Randy Bo Bandy from the cult Canadian series Trailer Park Boys is here to do some friggin’ comedy. It won’t be the same without the dearly departed Mr. Leahy, but the show must go on. A man’s gotta eat.

Machine Head, Wednesday, Oct. 17, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: As aggressive pioneers of the new wave of American heavy metal that began in the ’90s, California’s Machine Head expanded its range by incorporating hip-hop and hardcore punk influences on its latest violent and vulgar, yet oddly hopeful, album, Catharsis.

Future Generations, Wednesday, Oct. 17, Ruby Madison, 8 pm: Brooklyn-based synth-pop band Future Generations plays electronic music with a hint of hip-hop rhythms and a DIY songwriting approach. On their single, “All the Same,” from the upcoming full-length, Landscape, bright keyboards and shimmering guitars support upbeat harmonies and a powerfully catchy chorus. With Zuli.

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Thursday, Oct. 18, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 pm: What is there left to say about Bruce Hornsby’s legendary career? As a solo artist and with The Noisemakers and his other associated acts, Hornsby has continued to redefine his sound with each release. On his latest, 2016’s Rehab Reunion, Hornsby and company team up with Justin Vernon and Mavis Staples. On “Over the Rise” they invoke some of Vernon’s haunting minimalism, and on “Celestial Railroad,” they harness Staples’ upbeat blues. With Phil Cook.

Plain White T’s, Thursday, Oct. 18, High Noon Saloon, 7 pm: It’s been more than a decade since Plain White T’s frontman Tom Higgenson wrote “Hey There Delilah” (a song that actually creeped out the real-life Delilah), but the mid-aughts earworm just won’t quit — it’s now being adapted in to a television series. The band is still making music, and 2018’s Parallel Universe delivers more of their signature sappy love songs, this time with electro-pop production. This show is a benefit for the Susan G. Komen foundation, a nonprofit that fights breast cancer. With The Rua.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.