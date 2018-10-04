Isthmus Picks Playlist: Oct. 4-11

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

St. Lucia, Thursday, Oct. 4, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Jean-Philip Grobler’s synth-fueled stylings are a pure burst of soaring sonic adrenaline, harking back to the best and most unbridled sounds of the Me Decade. We’ll elevate with him and band-spouse Patti Beranek any time. Opener Now, Now, a Minnesota emo-pop duo, channels the fuzzy sound of the following decade.

Belly, Thursday, Oct. 4, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: Tanya Donelly, the talented singer-songwriter who fronted Belly in its mid-‘90s alt-rock heyday, spent most of the intervening decades exploring motherhood and her own musical muses, kicking out a library’s worth of gorgeous solo material. Her songwriting — and her beautiful voice — are as emotionally sharp as they’ve ever been.

Sons of Kemet, Thursday, Oct. 4, UW Union South-The Sett, 8 pm: This London-based quartet led by saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings, released their major label debut, Your Queen is a Reptile, this year. It’s politically charged, rhythmically engaging and unapologetically Afrofuturist, drawing from hip-hop, Caribbean music and even British grime.

Murder by Death, Thursday, Oct. 4, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Anchored by Adam Turla's haunting baritone, the Bloomington, Indiana-based quintet exists at the crossroads of Americana and post-punk. Their songs are like campfire stories, otherworldly and evocative, with Turla serving as something of a spirit guide for listeners, grabbing hold of them vocally and not letting go until the last yarn has been spun. With Mutts.

Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival, Friday-Monday, Oct. 5-8, various locations: The longest running marijuana fest in the nation is back for four days of music, speakers, cannabis-related vendors and more. Kickoff party is Friday at Cheba Hut (5:30 pm) with Bellybutton Club, Sista Sensi & the Buds and Lackin’ Some Direction. The fest takes over Library Mall Saturday (11:30 am) with Mexican Coke Trio, White Bush Unicorn, Beefus, The Material Boys, Verge’s Drum Collective, Motherhive and DJ Kayla Kush (pictured). The party heads to the High Noon Saloon Saturday night for Phish tribute PHUN. Sunday (11:45 am) features more music as well a march up State Street and protest at the Capitol. The post-fest Hippie Hideout party is Monday at Ruby (9 pm).

Umphrey's McGee, Friday, Oct. 5, The Sylvee, 7 pm: Impossible to slot into genres but often lumped into the jam-band scene, this experimental Chicago-based collective has been together for more than 20 years. With a pair of highly listenable full-length albums — It’s Not Us and It’s You — released within four months of each other this year, the band remains both relevant and rewarding. With SunSquabi.

Turkeyfest, Friday, Oct. 5, Crystal Corner Bar, 9:30 pm; Saturday, Oct. 6, Mickey's Tavern, 10 pm: The Hussy recently celebrated a decade of garage punk sounds, and the fest spawned by the band, Turkeyfest, is right behind at nine. The Hussy closes out this year's Friday show, which also includes a reunion (Milwaukee's unforgettable Head on Electric), a retirement (raucous locals The Smells) and a return (Minneapolis' Teenage Moods). Saturday Heather and Bobby of The Hussy back up the inimitable Nobunny for a set; Bobby’s Cave Curse project also plays, along with local dream-pop outfit Wash and a solo set by Alex Wiley Coyote .

Snatam Kaur, Friday, Oct. 5, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: Snatam Kaur, an American singer raised in the Sikh and Kundalini Yoga traditions, recites Sikh hymns in a crystal clear voice to a backing band playing traditional Indian instruments like sitar and tablas. At times solemn, at others, soaring, her music stirs the soul and shakes the hips. The prolific artist and author has released 25 albums of songs and chants since 2000 while also playing at schools, hospices and juvenile detention centers. And Oprah’s into her.

Madison Bach Musicians, Friday, Oct. 5, Grace Episcopal Church, 8 pm: The Madison Bach Musicians open their 15th season with a unique look at two Baroque era titans. Bach and Handel, both born in 1685 Germany, never met and aren’t often performed together. But in this concert, the team of experts will explore the inner workings of their ageless music.Trevor Stephenson, artistic director of the group, has chosen a small ensemble to join him on harpsichord: soprano Chelsea Shephard, violinist Kangwon Kim and cellist James Waldo. ALSO: Saturday (8 pm, Immanuel Lutheran Church), and Sunday (3 pm, Park Hall, Sauk City), Oct. 6-7. Lectures 45 minutes prior.

Akku Quintet + Sons of Ra, Friday, Oct. 5, Art In, 7 pm: Two touring jazz groups, two totally different sounds. Hailing from Bern, Switzerland, and influenced by post-rock and zen-funk, Akku Quintet makes complex, meditative, progressive jazz with just the right amount of groove. Chicago-based Sons of Ra specialize in a heavier brand of fusion, blending frantic, progressive rock compositions with hard bop experimentation. Artful math rock from Madison's Drug Spider and brutal tech metal from The Unnecessary Gunpoint Lecture make for an eclectic bill.

Michael Kosta + Roy Wood Jr., Friday, Oct. 5, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 pm: Both correspondents for The Daily Show, these two comics are joining forces to deliver an evening of hilarity. Famous for his epic prank phone calls, Roy Wood Jr. has become known for his sharp political satire, dry wit and performative crankiness. A former pro tennis player, Michael Kosta has worked on everything from The Tonight Show with Jay Leno to Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Willy Porter, Saturday, Oct. 6, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: The songs hammered out at a weekly Sunday night residency at Madison’s Club de Wash led to acoustic guitar wizard Willy Porter’s first album, The Trees Have Soul. The 1990 record launched a road career that hasn’t let up since. However, it was 1994’s critically acclaimed release, Dog Eared Dream, that lifted Porter from nightclubs to theaters where he supported acts including The Cranberries and Rickie Lee Jones — all of whom were fans. Porter celebrates the silver anniversary of Dog Eared Dream in this homecoming show featuring his original Madison band members, including keyboardist Dave Adler and multi-instrumentalist Biff Blumfumgagnge. The songs are gems, but expect some surprises: Porter is a fearless guitar stylist as well as a gifted improviser who will change the words of his own songs to match his mood of the moment.

Frank Catalano & Paul Wertico, Saturday, Oct. 6, Arts + Literature Lab, 8 pm: This truly is the stuff of legends. Tenor saxophonist Frank Catalano has played with Miles Davis, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, Tito Puente and Tony Bennett. Drummer Paul Wertico is a Grammy winner who played for decades with Pat Metheny. They will be joined by pianist John Roothaan and bassist Oliver Horton in ALL's intimate listening room. Jazz power!

Hip-hop fundraiser, Saturday, Oct. 6, Art In, 7 pm: Eleven up-and-coming Madison hip-hop artists are joining forces to raise money for a bunch of worthy causes: Free the 350 Bail Fund, One City Schools and the Progress Center for Black Women. Among the performers is the talented lyricist KiloSkitL'z (whose name stands for Keep It Lesbian Only) and Lil Guillotine, whose song "Fuck ICE" is the brilliantly simple anti-fascist anthem we need right now.

Latino Art Fair, Saturday, Oct. 6, Overture Center, 5-9 pm: The fifth annual Latino Art Fair celebrates the rich roots of Latino art and culture, showcasing the work of 25 artists from south central Wisconsin. A joint production of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County and Overture Center, the fair includes paintings, pottery, photography, jewelry and more. Admission to the fair is free and includes a free performance by Afro-Peruvian group Golpe Tierra from 6-8 pm in Promenade Hall. A special Overture Gallery exhibit, Immigration X, in Overture’s rotunda lobby highlights works by Juan de Hoyos, Evelyn Galindo, Richie Morales and Andy Villanueva, tackling themes of colonialism and displacement. At 6:45 pm, Araceli Esparza presents a spoken word performance in Promenade Hall.

CheddaREvolution, Sunday, Oct. 7, Harmony Bar, 5 pm: WORT's Sybil Augustine and Fred Schepartz put together an album of the best political protest songs from Wisconsin artists, and now they're coming together to celebrate the release. This eclectic, all-ages show features performances from Whiskey Farm, Ken Lonnquist, VO5, BingBong, the German Art Students and Beefus, all of whom appear on the album.

Lyle Lovett & Robert Earl Keen, Tuesday, Oct. 9, Orpheum Theater, 7:30 pm: Lovett and Keen aren’t just college pals, lifelong friends and collaborators — they’re musical soulmates, sharing a wry, dark-tinged approach to songwriting that informs several decades worth of top-notch musical storytelling. Amazingly, they’ve only written one song together — “Front Porch Song” — but this stripped-down acoustic show, which showcases the two alone on stage, alternating songs from their respective catalogues, is going to feel exactly like you've got a front-row seat on theirs.

