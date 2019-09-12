Isthmus Picks Playlist: Sept. 12-19

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Morgan Heritage, Thursday, Sept. 12, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: The Grammy Award-winning reggae group visits town with a newly released album. On Loyalty, Gramps, Peetah and Mr. Mojo — the sons of legendary reggae vocalist Denroy Morgan — further push the boundaries of the sound they’ve spent decades developing. On “Bedrock,” they show their chemistry as brothers, overlapping their voices and instruments in mesmerizing ways. With Natty Nation.

Stolen Jars, Thursday, Sept. 12, Communication, 8 pm, Powerful, emotionally laden vocal melodies from Sarah Coffey and Cody Fitzgerald take center stage on A Reminder, the new LP from Brooklyn-based band Stolen Jars. Lilting, frenetic instrumentation — with plenty of bleeps and bloops — support these meditations on love, loss and healing. An agreeable indie rock band that evokes hues of bedroom pop, Stolen Jars will be sure to engulf the sonic space of Communication. With According to What, Grace Olson.

Pinegrove, Thursday, Sept. 12, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: When Montclair, New Jersey’s Pinegrove released Cardinal in 2016, the band seemed poised to rocket to the top of indie rock’s hierarchy. But in 2017, frontman Evan Stephens Hall took the band on an extended hiatus after an accusation of sexual coercion threatened to derail their burgeoning career. But the matter appears (at least on the surface) to have been sorted, and in 2018, Pinegrove reemerged with Skylight, another collection of easygoing, tender emo-Americana. Listening to Hall’s reflective lyrics, it’s apparent he’s grown up a little in the process, too. With former AJJ member Stephen Steinbrink and Montreal indie rocker Common Holly.

Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest, Sept. 13-14, Art in the Barn, Fitchburg: Hosted by Madison’s own Gypsy jazz band, Harmonious Wail, this festival celebrates a genre that pulls influences from every corner of the globe. Blending new world jazz with old world Romani guitar music, this communal soiree features two days of live performances by bands including Harmonious Wail and the Joscho Stephan Trio as well as massive jam sessions. After each day’s structured proceedings, the event moves outdoors for a concluding campfire jam. Schedule: midwestgypsyswingfest.com.

Prof, Friday, Sept. 13, King Street (by Majestic), 7 pm: Minneapolis rapper Prof vibrates with an intense energy — chaotic and wild, cheeky and mischievous. Live shows from the party-hard Rhymesayers emcee are particularly unruly. At this edition of Live on King Street, expect tracks from last year’s album, Pookie Baby, where Prof spits about subjects like asking for nudes and saying no to parties with, somehow, a dose of maturity. With frequent Prof collaborator Cashinova, Taylor J, Willie Wonka, and CRASHprez (we are particularly excited to see what new fire the Madison rapper has in store).

Madison World Music Festival, Sept. 13-14, UW Memorial Union/Willy Street Fair: One of the Midwest’s leading world music events gathers the best of African, European and Latin American musicians for one exciting weekend split between two familiar Madison locations. Whether your tastes run to Afrotonix (9 pm Friday) from Chad, Samba Novistas (2:15 pm Saturday) from Brazil/Madison, or Toko Telo (4:15 pm Saturday) from Madagascar, the annual festival offers performances from 10 different music and dance troupes. Schedule: facebook.com/madisonwmf. See story, page XX.

Willy Street Fair, Sept. 14-15, 800-1000 blocks of Williamson Street: The official end to the busy festival season arrives with two days of magical hippie fairy dust sprinkled along several blocks of Madison’s weirdo territory, as well as a host of local, national and international acts on multiple stages. Saturday stages include World Music Festival (read more in Friday’s picks) and Willy Street Beats, featuring Brooklyn-based deejays Mike Servito and Lauren Flax, who were molded by formative years spent in Detroit nightlife as the house and techno scene reached its apex. Sunday don’t miss the parade, which begins at 11 am from Prism; a collaborative set by The Jimmys and Cash Box Kings; kids’ music favorite Little Miss Ann; or garage pop wunderkinds Proud Parents. Schedule: facebook.com/willystreetfair.

Tycho, Saturday, Sept. 14, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Weather, the fifth release from Tycho, has vocals. It’s a slight departure from Tycho’s previous four records of chill-wavey, ambient synth sounds — and it works. The Grammy-nominated electronic music project is led by musician, producer, photographer and designer Scott Hansen. He will be joined by collaborator Hannah Cottrell, aka Saint Sinner, adding breathy, ethereal vocals. Instrumental purists, have no fear: The vocals are inserted artfully and don’t distract from the atmospheric digital tracks and live instruments. With Poolside.

Capital Land Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 14, Sun Prairie High School, 6 pm: Dance-friendly acts dominate the return of this music festival, which has moved to the high school Performing Arts Center due to forecasted stormy weather. Madison’s 15-piece band Orquesta SalSoul del Mad blends salsa and soul. The James Brown Dance Party is a rotating tribute to the late Godfather of Soul. A reconstructed S.O.S. Band presents new and original R&B from the band’s decades-spanning career. And singer Bobbi Storm presents a contemporary twist on R&B. With DJ Ace.

ST 37, Saturday, Sept. 14, Bos Meadery, 7 pm: Space rockers ST 37 have been keeping Austin, Texas, weird and kicking the psychedelic noise rock jams since 1987. Despite their more than three-decade run, this will be their first time performing in our fair city. Rounding out the bill are two excellent local bands who keep it heavy, The Gran Fury and Full Vinyl Treatment. The show is free, but donations are suggested.

Overture’s Rising Stars, Saturday, Sept. 14, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: Twenty-one performers from around the state compete to be crowned Overture’s next rising star — the winner also receives a $1,000 cash prize, digital marketing consultation, and a spot in Overture’s upcoming season. One competitor to look for is Madison’s own Zhalarina, whose cutthroat boom bap rap should prove as incisive as ever.

Isthmus OktoBEERfest, Saturday, Sept. 14, Breese Stevens Field, 3-7 pm: Fulfill your wanderlust at the fifth annual Isthmus OktoBEERfest. Tickets include a souvenir glass with access to unlimited samples from more than 60 breweries and wineries. A German-style box lunch is also included. You also are welcome to take a swing at the classic nail driving game, Hammerschlagen. Compete in the contest costume for a chance to win tickets to every Isthmus event for a year. Tickets ($50 adv.; ages 21 & up only) at isthmusoktobeerfest.com support local, independent journalism.

Viva México Festival, Sunday, Sept. 15, Breese Stevens Field, 1-9:30 pm: This is the 18th annual celebration of Mexican independence sponsored by La Movida and Midwest Family Broadcasting. It features a visit from Consul Julián Adem Díaz de León of the Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee. The event kicks off with a car parade that leaves from the Villager Mall and ends at Breese Stevens, with a full musical lineup that includes Grupo Yndio, Ballet Folklórico México de Carlos y Sonia Avila and Grupo La Séptima Alianza.

Steel Pulse, Tuesday, Sept. 17, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: The Barrymore might smell skunkier than usual when British roots reggae group Steel Pulse hits the stage. Frontman David Hinds says their music seeks to uproot negativity, and the group calls out global injustices to a steady beat. They’ve been around a while — you might recognize “Can’t Stand It” from the soundtrack to Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing — and it’s taken the band 15 years to release a new album. Still, this year’s Mass Manipulation delivers predictably solid rhythms. The show opens with honky-funk and ’70s rock swirled together by Chicago keyboardist Neal Francis.

The Book Of Mormon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Hailed as one of the funniest musicals of all time, this production, created by infamous South Park originators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, follows two ill-matched missionaries who travel to war-torn Uganda. Though perhaps diminished by its out-of-touch and outdated depiction of its Ugandan characters, this musical contains an important message about the power of devotion and service. ALSO: Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 18-19, 7:30 pm. Through Sept. 22.

Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Thursday, Sept. 19, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: Following several years without a Madison stop, Big Sandy and company visited the Cabaret last fall, packing the place to the rafters and welcoming a number of special guests to the stage. This time around two nights are booked for the band to bring their effortless blend of rockabilly, western swing, R&B and doo-wop to the friendly confines of the Cabaret, a near-perfect space for their sound. ALSO: Friday, Sept. 20, 8 pm.

Ari Shaffir, Thursday, Sept. 19, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Ari Shaffir may be the closest thing we have to a modern day George Carlin. Primarily focused on crafting wicked tales and genuine, sometimes rough-around-the-edges takes on heavy subjects, Ari is recognizable as one of the boldest comedians working today. With his current tour, “Jew,” Shaffir confronts his heavily religious upbringing, the loss of his faith, and how he currently consolidates the two. Ironically aggressive, Shaffir leaves no stone unturned. With Adrienne Lapalucci. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.