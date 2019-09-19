Isthmus Picks Playlist: Sept. 19-26

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Thursday, Sept. 19, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: Following several years without a Madison stop, Big Sandy and company visited the Cabaret last fall, packing the place to the rafters and welcoming a number of special guests to the stage. This time around two nights are booked for the band to bring their effortless blend of rockabilly, western swing, R&B and doo-wop to the friendly confines of the Cabaret, a near-perfect space for their sound. ALSO: Friday, Sept. 20, 8 pm.

Lola Kirke, Thursday, Sept. 19, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 8 pm: Fresh off releasing her five-song country duet EP, the London-born, Nashville-based songwriter moseys into town. On Friends And Foes And Friends Again, the indie-inclined artist turns back the clock, channeling greats like Parton and Prine on tracks like “Mama” and “Shoulda Cheated.” With Odetta Hartman.

The Book Of Mormon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Hailed as one of the funniest musicals of all time, this production, created by infamous South Park originators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, follows two ill-matched missionaries who travel to war-torn Uganda. Though perhaps diminished by its out-of-touch and outdated depiction of its Ugandan characters, this musical contains an important message about the power of devotion and service. ALSO: Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 18-19, 7:30 pm. Through Sept. 22.

Ari Shaffir, Thursday, Sept. 19, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Ari Shaffir may be the closest thing we have to a modern day George Carlin. Primarily focused on crafting wicked tales and genuine, sometimes rough-around-the-edges takes on heavy subjects, Ari is recognizable as one of the boldest comedians working today. With his current tour, “Jew,” Shaffir confronts his heavily religious upbringing, the loss of his faith, and how he currently consolidates the two. Ironically aggressive, Shaffir leaves no stone unturned. With Adrienne lapalucci. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Infamous Local, Sept. 20-22, Communication and other venues: Half-Stack Sessions and Tone Madison are collaborating on a festival by and for local musicians. Showcase performers through the weekend include modern fusionists Mr. Chair joined by singer Leslie Damaso, Gender Confetti, Brandon Beebe, and others, as well as on-stage live recording sessions open to the public Sunday afternoon. Saturday workshops include such band-centric topics as using a PA and gear repair, as well as a bystander intervention training session. Schedule.

Budos Band, Friday, Sept. 20, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: Originally rooted in Staten Island, New York, the nine-member Budos Band features horns backed by a rock band and organist. Their instrumental funk-infused world music à la Fela Kuti shares the Brooklyn neo-soul label Daptone Records with the late icons Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley. With a catalogue that’s something like a dramatic surf movie soundtrack with alternating fat solos, Budos Band don’t need no stinkin’ singer. They’re touring on their first record in five years, Budos Band V, which showcases rock and blues influences. With Paul & the Tall Trees.

Beppe Gambetta, Friday, Sept. 20, Brink Lounge, 7 pm: A statesman of the acoustic guitar pays a rare visit to Madison. Across decades of work, the Italian artist has managed to synchronize countless musical traditions — classical, bluegrass and roots music, to name a few — into his own cohesive style. This concert, “Canzoni: Poetry In Italian Songs and Melodies,” is presented by Tuscany Language Academy.

Tritonal, Friday, Sept. 20, Liquid, 10 pm: In their decade as a duo, Chad Cisneros and Dave Reed have gone from creating trance music to huge house productions. On their latest release, U & Me, they lean into the latter even more, featuring big highs and huge drops alongside a long list of top-notch vocal features on tracks like “Leaving Here Alone.”

Pawan Benjamin, Sameer Gupta + Nick Moran, Friday, Sept. 20, UW Memorial Union Play Circle, 7:30 pm: New Yorker Pawan Benjamin (saxophones, bansuri flute, keys) collaborates with Sameer Gupta (tabla and drum set) and Nick Moran (bass) for an exploration of Indian ragas, Nepali folk and modern electronica, at this InDIGenous Jazz concert.

The Moth grandSLAM, Friday, Sept. 20, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 pm: A diverse slate of storytellers lines up to win over the audience — and a panel of judges — with stories on the theme “now or never.” Hosted by spoken word artist Dasha Kelly with live music by Leo Dreis, who describes his style as “peculiar gnome songs.”

Helliphest, Saturday, Sept. 21, High Noon Saloon, 6 pm: Never a band to do things by half-measures, Madison rock kamikazes Helliphant make a long-awaited return to the stage by throwing a rager. Along with performances by visiting hard rockers Drunk Drivers, Sons of Kong and 20 Watt Tombstone, Madison is represented by The Earthlings and caburlesque by Foxy Veronica’s Peach Pies, plus DJs Lovecraft and Juan Wick. The evening also features art vendors, tarot readings, chainsaw carving, and whatever else Helliphant deploys from their bag of tricks.

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Saturday, Sept. 21, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: Say farewell to another summer by groovin’ with the warm, laid-back vibes of this veteran Americana outfit that merges country and folk rock. Holcomb announced earlier this year that he’s never worked harder on songwriting than he did for Dragons, the new album he released with his band, The Neighbors, in August — which features collaborations with Lori McKenna, Zach Williams of The Lone Bellow, and Drew’s wife (and popular Christian music artist), Ellie Holcomb. Given the caliber of the new material, you might hear plenty of new stuff when the band arrives in Madison for an early stop on an extensive two-month tour. With Dan Rodriguez.

Madison College Big Band + Edgar Knecht Jazz Trio, Saturday, Sept. 21, Waunakee High School, 2 pm: The Edgar Knecht Trio, jazz artists from Dane County’s sister county of Kassel, Germany, conclude a week-long stay with a joint performance with the Madison College Big Band. The two ensembles have performed together before, during the trio’s 2016 visit to Dane County and again when the big band visited Kassel County in 2017. This time around the trio is also making a documentary film capturing their performances and their visit to Wisconsin.

Roscoe Mitchell Trio, Sunday, Sept. 22, Cafe Coda, 7 pm: Instrumentalist, composer and educator Mitchell was a co-founder of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM), which led to the formation of the Art Ensemble of Chicago; both groups shaped the sound of avant-garde and free jazz for decades. The saxophonist himself is consistently surprising — you never know quite what’s in store for a performance. When Mitchell performed at Trinity Lutheran Church last year, he chose compositions that were closer to chamber music than jazz. Two years before that, he delivered an intense, riotous set at the Arts + Literature Lab. A performance equally as unique and compelling is in store here, at this concert celebrating the one-year anniversary of jazz club Cafe Coda’s relocation to Willy Street.

Stephan Crump’s Rosetta Trio, Sunday, Sept. 22, Arts + Literature Lab, 8 pm: Fifteen years into their collaboration, this trio is still finding inventive ways to intertwine instrumentally in compelling and unexpected arrangements. On their new release, Outliers, tracks like the title composition feature Liberty Ellman’s acoustic guitar and Jamie Fox’s electric snaking around one another while Crump’s acoustic bass provides a steady, almost percussive presence.

Black Mountain, Sunday, Sept. 22, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Vancouver’s Black Mountain rides a wave of adrenaline on their new album, Destroyer, and visit Madison on the “Horns Arising” tour. The psych-rockers mix fuzzy riffs with stoner sludge, soaring synths and dramatic lyrics that will echo through your head for days. Also on the bill: One-man band Majeure plays synth-heavy, soaring space rock, and Dommengang plays heavy psych jams with plenty of head-nodding riffs.

Lucy Kaplansky, Sunday, Sept. 22, Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson, 7:30 pm: On her 2018 album Everyday Street, her first solo effort in six years, Kaplansky offers an unfiltered view into her journey as a person and an artist navigating the world. On the album’s opener, “Old Friends,” Kaplansky and her longtime friend Shawn Colvin reminisce about people and times past over beautiful guitar strumming.

Chris Pureka, Monday, Sept. 23, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 pm: Chris Pureka’s frank confessionals are like watching a private therapy session. If that sounds yucky, it’s anything but. Her songs are intense, beautiful reflections of life’s dark edges. A former microbiologist, the Portland, Oregon-based songsmith applies a scientific detachment to what, in other hands, could be uncomfortable, emotional probes. Critics compare her to Gillian Welch and Patty Griffin, but there’s far more turmoil in Pureka — and just as much musicianship. With The Harmaleighs.

Crash Test Dummies, Tuesday, Sept. 24, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 pm Canada’s Crash Test Dummies serve up the latest Jesus-We’re-Effing-Old concert, reuniting the original foursome to celebrate the 25th anniversary of God Shuffled His Feet, the album that gave us the band’s only U.S. chart-topping hit, the ponderously catchy “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.” Brad Roberts’ gravelly baritone still sounded sharp back in 2009, the last time he and co-vocalist Ellen Reid hit Madison. Imagine how poignant and world-worn it sounds now. With Mo Kenney.

Melvins + Redd Kross, Wednesday, Sept. 25, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: You might not know it, but you probably owe the Melvins a sizeable debt of gratitude. Chances are every rock band you love has been inspired by them or their descendants. Kurt Cobain worshiped the Melvins. The band has ties to musical strongman Mike Patton of Faith No More. Desert rock? Tool? So Melvins-y. Founded in 1983, the band’s hard-hitting and delightfully bizarre slurry of grind metal and rock is built on Buzz Osborne’s guitar shredding and commanding vocals against the backdrop of Dale Crover’s solidly dramatic drumming. The rotating bassist spot, once filled by Shirley Temple’s daughter, is currently held by Redd Kross bassist Steven McDonald. Californian power-pop weirdos Redd Kross opens with Crover on drums. With Toshi Kasai.

Judah & the Lion, Thursday, Sept. 26, The Sylvee, 8 pm: It’s been said that great art is inspired by great suffering, and if that’s true, then Judah & The Lion can check more than a few boxes with Pep Talks, the Nashville band’s third studio album. Frontman Judah Akers watched his family implode, then used the experience to expand the band’s musical horizons, incorporating, of all things, electronica into J & the L’s familiar alterna-folk rock mix. Album-track collabs with Kacey Musgraves and Jon Bellion have also expanded the band’s reach well beyond the “Take it All Back” fanbase. Apparently, what doesn’t kill you doesn’t just make you stronger — it also makes you evolve musically. With Flora Cash.

