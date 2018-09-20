Isthmus Picks Playlist: Sept. 20-27

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Jeff Tweedy, Thursday, Sept. 20, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: Singer-songwriter-guitarist Jeff Tweedy is best known as frontman for wide-ranging Chicago rockers Wilco. Prior to Wilco, he was a founder of alt-country legends Uncle Tupelo, and dedicated fans will also be familiar with such side projects as Loose Fur and Golden Smog. Following the release of Together at Last, featuring solo acoustic re-imaginings of songs from his main bands and side projects, Tweedy is taking the concept on the road for a rare solo tour.

Dustin Thomas, Thursday, Sept. 20, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: Modern-day troubadour Dustin Thomas mixes socially conscious lyrics with nimble acoustic guitar playing and beat-boxing to create a sound all his own. He’s playing a few Midwest dates with his band before heading out for an October tour with Michael Franti & Spearhead. Opening is The Jeffrey James Show, and DJ Kayla Kush spins between sets.

Natalie Prass, Thursday, Sept. 20, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Out of Richmond, Virginia, Natalie Prass first gained attention for her critically acclaimed eponymous debut album. The solo pop artist is back with 2018’s The Future and The Past. On the single, “Short Court Style,” Prass sings over complicated grooves with charming, quirky vocals. Stella Donnelly opens.

Kathleen Madigan, Thursday, Sept. 20, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Kathleen Madigan is getting mad in Madison again with her “Boxed Wine and Bigfoot” tour. A 29-year road-tested comedy veteran, Kathleen Madigan should stand as an inspiration to all comics out there. Her first album came out in 1998, and she’s continued to dazzle audiences with her heartwarming tales of her giant Irish Catholic family, her wined-out takes on the Loch Ness Monster, and her perpetual dunking on her home state of Missouri. Punchy and sharp, she’s just the kind of “tells it like it is” comedian we need right now.

Hannibal Buress, Thursday, Sept. 20, Orpheum Theater, 7:30 pm: Hannibal Buress has risen from comedy’s indie sphere to its forefront largely by embodying the type of hilarious friend or relative you never get tired of being around. His bits, which include him describing how he reuses the pickle juice from pickle jars, largely pull from the mundane, overlooked moments of daily life. But in turning over these stones and revealing to us what lies underneath in his direct, nonchalant manner, he discovers comedic gold time and time again. See story.

Prism Arts & Music Festival, Sept. 21-22, Common Gardens, Dane: Inspired by Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires, a group of Madison creatives in 2017 launched this two-day showcase featuring many of the best bands in Madison (and the Midwest). The lineup includes Chicago’s Post Animal, Milwaukee’s GGOOLLDD plus Madison favorites like Trapo, The Hussy, Proud Parents, Disq, Slow Pulp, Lucien Parker and DJay Mando. With two stages, immersive art and camping, this will be a truly sick weekend. For full lineup: prism-festival.com.

William Shatner, Friday, Sept. 21, Orpheum Theater, 7:30 pm: Shatner has been entertaining us for more than five decades via countless roles in film and television (one favorite: his Oscar-worthy turn in Roger Corman’s low budget drama The Intruder). His self-aware, on-the-verge-of-over-the-top style was perfect for the role of Capt. James T. Kirk on Star Trek. The best film spawned from that series — Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan — will screen, followed by stories and a Q&A with the man himself.

105.5 Triple M Block Party, Saturday, Sept. 22, Capital Brewery, Middleton, 3 pm: This year’s fete by the local radio station features a headlining set by Anderson East, a fiery live performer who can cross effortlessly between rock, soul and Americana. His latest album, Encore, definitely lands on a classic deep soul vibe. Also on the bill are Roscoe & Etta, aka the duo of celebrated songwriters/producers Maia Sharp and Anna Schulze; folk-rocker Mondo Cozmo; and Madison’s own Chloe Louise, this year’s Project M contest winner.

Mom Jeans., Saturday, Sept. 22, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 9 pm: Four weed-loving dudes from California making sad punk music? It’s a tried-and-true recipe, but this Berkeley-based quartet is reviving the genre in the best way possible. With confessional lyrics, driving guitar-punk instrumentation and songs with titles like “Sobs Quietly” and “near death fail comp (must watch til end),” the emo revival is in full swing. With Just Friends and Shortly.

Building Sanctuary Project benefit, Sunday, Sept. 23, James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 7 pm: The congregation of James Reeb Unitarian church has voted to create a sanctuary site, and local acoustic musicians are helping out by raising funds to create a safe place for immigrants seeking refuge from deportation. Performers include Ritt Deitz, Ken Lonnquist and the East Side Acoustic Ensemble.

Juiceboxxx, Sunday, Sept. 23, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Juiceboxxx is a Milwaukee-based rapper who infuses his hip-hop with elements of punk and rock ‘n’ roll, à la the Beastie Boys. His latest EP, Never Surrender Forever, out Sept. 14, includes the single “Ripping Up My Soul.” Screeching guitars and kicking drums support the rapper while he yells about his own immaturities. Frigs and Solid Freex open.

Jake Shimabukuro, Monday, Sept. 24, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: Master ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro is touring in support of his August album, The Greatest Day. The native Hawaiian performs originals and rearranges hits from all genres to revolve around his ukelele. His takes on classics sound fresh, but Shimabukuro’s originals really showcase his ingenuity. On “Mahalo John Wayne,” Shimabukuro deftly transports the listener into another world.

Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy, Monday, Sept. 24, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: This Kansas band has a somewhat improbable moniker (there’s no Carrie in the band, which is named after the legendary prohibitionist) and M.O. (mixing punk, bluegrass and Dixieland ... what?). It all makes more sense when you hear their music, though, which really does manage to blend old-timey sounds with a speedy punk-edged approach. They’ll visit Madison on tour behind this summer’s album release, Gnosis.

Tinder Live! With Lane Moore, Monday, Sept. 24, High Noon Saloon, 7 pm: Swipe left, swipe right. Let’s see if comedian Lane Moore gets a match tonight! Come join a rowdy crowd for some messaging with local creeps and their often gross messages, which are a boundless pit from which to mine comedy. Sometimes Moore, who was the sex and relationships editor at Cosmopolitan and a writer for The Onion, manages to get phone numbers from unsuspecting dupes and has awkward, live exchanges. Moore also offers tips and tricks on how to navigate the world of modern internet dating.

The Record Company, Wednesday, Sept. 26, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Los Angeles-based blues-rock revivalists The Record Company are hot off a 2017 Grammy nomination, releasing the follow-up album, All of This Life, in June. With optimistic lyrics and booming bass and drums backing up slide guitar, the three-piece churns out rootsy hits like their latest single, “Life to Fix.” Mother-son soul duo Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear opens.

National Parks Cabaret, Wednesday, Sept. 26, Trinity Lutheran Church, 6:30 pm: We’re filing this one in the head-spinning department. Three years ago, Mikah Meyer set out to become the youngest person to visit all 417 National Park Service sites. The countertenor has made it to 357 so far, and in between parks he is touring a one-man cabaret show based on his experiences of “shattering stereotypes about gay men and LGBT Christians.” He “sings for his supper” by performing his “Dolly Parton-style cabaret” at churches for free-will donations.

