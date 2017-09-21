Isthmus Picks Playlist: Sept. 21-28, 2017

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of Sept. 21-28, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the Spotify playlist!

The Mascot Theory, Thursday, Sept. 21, High Noon Saloon, 6 pm: Check out the local band that cleaned up at the 2017 Madison Area Music Awards. Winners in seven categories — including “Artist of the Year,” “Folk/Americana Album of the Year” for Trust and Bones, “Country/Bluegrass Song of the Year” for “Your Eyes Give You Away” and “Video of the Year” for “Over the Horizon,” The Mascot Theory mixes more Southern rock into its rootsy sound and four-part harmonies than many of its peers. That helps gives these four Madison musicians a fresh, broad Midwestern appeal.

The Birthday Massacre, Thursday, Sept. 21, Liquid, 8:30 pm: Canada’s reigning synth-goth outfit is now a whopping 15 years and seven albums into their prolific career, and the guitars are still crunching as powerfully as ever on their latest release, Under Your Spell. The band’s first concert in Madison promises to mix the new stuff with the collection of recently released four-tracks from TBM’s earliest days, back when they were known as Imagica. Either way, lead singer Chibi’s voice remains one part melodic, two parts darkly hypnotic. With comic book character-turned rockstar September Mourning (aka Emily Lazar) and Madison dance industrialists ash Aria opening, this could be a truly dark journey.

North Street Cabaret grand opening, Thursday, Sept. 21, 610 North St., 7:30 pm: The long-awaited North Street Cabaret in the Eken Park neighborhood is having its grand opening with an “Extravaganza of Sound.” The handsome new music venue (a sister establishment to the Tip Top Tavern) is featuring singer-songwriter Chloe Louise, alternative-acoustic artist Sam Ness (pictured), and a solo performance from The Werewolverine guitarist/singer Ryan Lansing. Comedians Jake Snell, Allie Lindsay and Nick Ledesma are also performing. The shebang is hosted by Nate Meng & Willma Flynn-Stone.

Reckless Kelly, Friday, Sept. 22, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: Reckless Kelly walks on water in Austin. Over the past two decades the band has blasted bar rooms and dance halls with a sound that marries the rock edge of Son Volt with the heart and humility of fellow Texan Joe Ely. The band’s new album, Sunset Motel, made Paste magazine’s list of the 100 best records of 2016. While the title sounds like a retirement reference, the music is anything but. The band swings into Madison in peak form. With Driveway Thriftdwellers.

Mike Birbiglia, Friday, Sept. 22, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 & 9:30 pm: For many, launching yourself unconsciously out of a hotel window would be a good way to put your career on hold. But not if you’re Mike Birbiglia. “Two Drink Mike” used his now-legendary sleepwalking incident to write Sleepwalk With Me, a hilarious one-man show (and ultimately, book and movie) that turned the stand-up road warrior into an auteur in the vein of Woody Allen (but without all the icky stuff). This is a chance to see a true comedic master at work.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Saturday, Sept. 23, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Acclaimed trumpeter Wynton Marsalis needs little introduction. The New Orleans native has made it his mission to keep big band jazz orchestras fresh and vital, and he does so by attracting the world’s finest players. The Chicago Tribune calls the Lincoln Center Orchestra “the greatest large jazz ensemble working today.” The show is also somewhat of a homecoming for pianist Dan Nimmer, who grew up in Milwaukee before putting down roots in New York City. Opening is the Badger High School Jazz Ensemble of Lake Geneva.

Lizzo, Saturday, Sept. 23, Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 pm: She got famous in Minneapolis, and now she’s in Los Angeles and on the fast track to divadom. The singer-rapper, real name Melissa Jefferson, is beloved as a sassy, brassy, body-positive icon, and her 2016 major label debut EP Coconut Oil vaulted her to national acclaim. Soulful, gospel-tinged vocals, ultra-catchy hooks, EDM-inspired production and empowering lyrics are the key ingredients in her deliciously fun and feminist brand of alternative hip-hop.

METZ, Saturday, Sept. 23, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: Toronto noise-punk trio METZ stops in Madison the day after the release of a new album, Strange Peace. The band’s latest effort achieves an accessible blend of explosive noise and infectious, unrelenting rhythms that hypnotize the listener, recalling both hardcore and shoe-gaze traditions. Expect a mosh pit, and an exhilarating night of familiar yet experimental rock-and-roll. Fellow punks Dasher and FACS open.

Andrew Cyrille & Bill McHenry, Sunday, Sept. 24, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 8 pm: At age 77, legendary avant-garde jazz drummer Andrew Cyrille shows no signs of slowing down. In the last two years he has released three albums, including Proximity, a collection of duets with saxophonist Bill McHenry. Cyrille’s surgically precise approach to free-form percussion lends both structure and nuance while McHenry’s rich and deliberate phrasing carry the tunes.

Margaret Cho, Sunday, Sept. 24, Orpheum Theater, 7:30 pm: Margaret Cho’s stand-up leans into cutting down the patriarchy, criticizing perceived social flaws and championing the rights of all humans regardless of orientation or gender. Her current “Fresh Off the Bloat” tour keeps the temp at a boil in this heated political climate, delivering sharp punchlines while also using the stage to talk about social injustice. Sex positive and anti-kink shaming, Cho’s shows are a haven for alternative comedy fans.

Melvins, Monday, Sept. 25, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Melvins are as loud as singer Buzz Osborne’s hair is tall (seriously, dude looks like the child of J Mascis and Sideshow Bob from The Simpsons). They’re also one of the first bands to mine high art from volume, laying the groundwork for both grunge and sludge metal, and influencing bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden and Mastodon. They released their 21st full-length, A Walk with Love and Death, earlier this year. With Spotlights.

Bach and Beer, Tuesday, Sept. 26, Next Door Brewing Company, 7 pm: Music in Familiar Spaces, which programs classical music in non-traditional venues, visits Madison for the first time to present a performance by internationally-recognized cellist Steuart Pincombe. Pincombe will play Bach’s difficult Cello Suites, considered to be the height of 18th-century Baroque music. Each composition is paired with a beer from Next Door Brewing. The performance will also be accompanied by short historical explanations of Bach, descriptions of the historical brewing recipes of the beer and how these histories intertwine. The performance is name-your-own-price, with beer sold separately.

MadeinTYO, Wednesday, Sept. 27, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: With a laid-back, almost sleepy rap style set upon bass-heavy beats, this Atlanta-born emcee has already earned a platinum plaque for his hit “Uber Everywhere.” He’s also teamed up with superstars like 2 Chainz (“I Want”) and Big Sean (“Skateboard P” remix). Lyrically, he’s fully tapped into today’s popular rap formula of boasting about his sexual exploits and earning and spending piles of money. His name, by the way, stands for Made in Tokyo, where the rapper attended high school. Openers include his brother 24hrs and K Swisha.

Antibalas, Wednesday, Sept. 27, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: If you don’t know this Brooklyn-based Afrobeat band by name, you definitely know the sound of their horn section, which was featured on Mark Ronson/Bruno Mars’ mega-hit “Uptown Funk.” Together, the dozen or so touring members of Antibalas sound like a caravan of elephants rumbling through some funky jungle. They’ll hit Madison with new material, Where the Gods are in Peace, their first full-length album in five years. With Black Market Brass.

(Sandy) Alex G, Thursday, Sept. 28, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Philadelphia multi-instrumentalist Alex Giannascoli launched himself from the DIY community of Bandcamp to a major label record deal. His 2015 debut on Domino, Beach Music, was weird and wonderful lo-fi indie rock, and his 2017 follow-up, Rocket, expands his songwriting into new territory — country, noise rock, even jazz. Best of all, his bedroom-pop roots translate perfectly to the stage with a full band. With Hovvdy, a minimalist rock duo from Austin, and Crumb, a dreamy, psych-rock band from New York City.

