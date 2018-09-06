Isthmus Picks Playlist: Sept. 6-13

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Car Seat Headrest, Thursday, Sept. 6, Majestic, 8:30 pm: For many musicians, the thought of early home recordings being released to the entire world is a bit mortifying — unless, of course, you’re Will Toledo, better known as Car Seat Headrest. Toledo’s first lo-fi songs were recorded in the back seat of his car, hence his unusual moniker. Now Toledo is signed to indie mainstay Matador Records, where he’s been updating many of his old albums with the slicker production that the label status affords him. It’s a testament to Toledo’s craftsmanship that he can take an album that’s already beloved — like 2011’s Twin Fantasy, which he re-recorded and re-released earlier this year — and update it without losing any of its ragged spirit. With Naked Giants. Sold out.

Brooks Wheelan, Thursday, Sept. 6, Comedy on State, 8:30 pm: Born in Iowa, Wheelan rose up through festivals like SXSW and Just For Laughs to appearances on Conan and Late Night with Seth Meyers. The former SNL cast member mixes sassy asides and pop-culture references with confessional stories, like about the time he tried to marry a hippie. You might get to hear him talk dirt about his old employer, too. With Matt Ryan, Adam McShane. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 7-8, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Beats Antique, Friday, Sept. 7, King Street (by Majestic), 7 pm: Calling all world music lovers and tribal belly dancers! Beats Antique, who mix Middle Eastern sounds with chunky, funky hip-hop beats, are playing the final installation of Live on King Street. If the rain stays away, this will be one of the summer’s best outdoor dance parties. And even if it does rain, this will be one memorable Titanic dance party. With Artifakts, Dense City.

Snake on the Lake, Friday, Sept. 7, UW Memorial Union-Terrace, 8 pm: UW-Madison’s annual student radio music festival is loaded with Midwestern music. The Florists are a jittery Minneapolis indie rock trio with fuzzy guitars. Chicago DIY punk band Melkbelly makes noise music catchy, while fellow windy-city dwellers Wei Zhongle plays pop inspired by esoteric trance music. Local DJ Boyfrrriend spins tracks with a queer, feminist focus.

Dusk, Friday, Sept. 7, Communication, 8 pm: Born in 2014 as a casual recording project from Amos Pitsch and Colin Wilde (both of the acclaimed Appleton punk band Tenement) it took Dusk four years to put out their debut album. Released earlier this summer on Don Giovanni Records, the self-titled release is 10 tracks of twangy, soulful, rock ‘n’ roll. Pop songwriting combines with richly layered instrumentals to create a sound that’s as complex as it is warm and inviting. With Double Grave from Minneapolis.

Aoife Scott & Andy Meaney, Friday, Sept. 7, Wil-Mar Center, 7:30 pm: Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse kicks off its 40th anniversary concert series with some visitors from farther afield than usual: Dublin, Ireland. Folksinger Aoife Scott is a rising star in the traditional Irish music scene, and a regular performer at festivals around the world (including Milwaukee’s Irish Fest). For this tour Scott and Andy Meaney are playing mostly house concerts and a few smaller venues, so don’t miss this rare chance to hear excellent music in an intimate setting.

Mt. Joy, Friday, Sept. 7, Majestic Theatre, 11 pm: Mt. Joy plays glossy folk-rock that jumps between quiet rambling and choruses with huge singalong harmonies. The five-piece’s 2018 self-titled album features the single “Silver Lining,” which throws in distorted guitar solos between verses grappling with the pains of drug use. With Michigander, the indie rock solo project of Jason Singer.

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Friday, Sept. 7, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: California cow-punk Alvin and West Texas mystic Gilmore have rattled around the roots music hallways for decades. Alvin is best known for his rock ‘n’ roll albums with the Blasters. Gilmore is a Texas music hall-of famer by way of his work with the Flatlanders. Their June release, Downey to Lubbock, celebrates their devotion to R&B, folk and gospel. Alvin ain’t no singer but he makes up for it with his Stratocaster. Seventy-three-year-old Gilmore ain’t no instrumentalist, but he makes up for it with a heaven-sent tenor that grows more glorious with each passing decade. The between-song stories alone will be worth admission. With Chicago-based country rule breaker Jon Langford.

Ronnie Spector & the Ronettes, Friday, Sept. 7, Gobbler Theatre, Johnson Creek, 7 pm: It’s been a long time since Ronnie Spector bubbled to the top of public consciousness, via productions by ex-husband Phil Spector. But the 75-year-old former Veronica Yvette Bennett has stayed busy with occasional recording projects and backup vocal features. In 2007 her group The Ronettes was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as “the ultimate girl group.” The former Gobbler Supper Club in Johnson Creek may seem an unlikely venue for a legend; always thought of as the Prairie School of Architecture’s idea of what a grounded flying saucer might look like, the restaurant in its heyday boasted carpeted walls, pink and purple chairs and a rotating bar. It’s a strangely perfect environment to hear hits like “Be My Baby,” “Walking in the Rain” and other favorites. With KatieBeth.

Strollin’ Middleton, Friday, Sept. 7, downtown Middleton, 5-11 pm: Jazz returns to eight locations in the pedestrian-friendly Hubbard Avenue/Parmenter Street area of the Good Neighbor City, thanks to Greater Madison Jazz Consortium’s ongoing series. This year, jazz may even stroll to you rather than the other way around, with piccoloist Tom Ryan (aka Orange Guy) seeking out locations that need musical accompaniment. And the Middleton Arts Committee has upped the ante by organizing a pop-up art walk; just watch for red balloons. Full schedule.

Apple Cold String Band CD release, Saturday, Sept. 8, Crystal Corner Bar, 9:30 pm: Overwater, the debut album by Madison four-piece Apple Cold String Band, presents 12 acoustic tunes that sound more like a lost field recording from the Appalachian Mountains than a 2018 release by a Midwestern outfit. Their joyfully rollicking and unsanitized approach to the traditional sound brings light to the music even when the subjects are dark. With progressive bluegrassers Miles Over Mountains and “one-human band” Bryan Drewyor.

Cafe Coda grand opening, Saturday, Sept. 8, 1224 Williamson St., noon-10 pm: After a one-year hiatus, Cafe Coda will reopen in its new Willy Street listening room with a full day of activities. The club will open at noon with a community drum circle, followed by an open house. Chicago jazz pianist Alexis Lombre and her trio will take the stage for a concert at 7:30 pm. Lombre is a talented young artist whose style and repertoire will appeal to a wide range of jazz tastes.

Olmeca, Saturday, Sept. 8, Harmony Bar, 9:30 pm: Madison Latin music pioneers Olmeca return to heat up the Harmony on a Saturday night. The band was founded in 1977 by Paul Backstrom, Tim and Tony Castañeda, Arno Gonzalez and Ruben Marquez, and all five original members will reunite for this show, which also features guest appearances by later bandmates. Tony Castañeda’s Latin Jazz Band plays an opening set to kick off what is sure to be memorable night of music and dancing.

Seasaw, Saturday, Sept. 8, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: After winning hearts with their sweet, quirky, indie folk sound, this Madison duo proves it can rock with a new album, Big Dogs. A playful indictment of those who view themselves as musical gatekeepers, these songs are catchy, fun and full of attitude — and Seasaw’s signature, crystal-clear vocal harmonies. With Son!, Lex Allen, Kenny Hoopla.

Chromeo, Monday, Sept. 10, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Riffing off absurdly retro, unapologetically cheesy ’80s vibes has always been the forte of this Montreal-based duo. Their 2014 album, White Women, is wall-to-wall bangers, and while 2018’s Head Over Heels comes off as sort of vapid and retrograde, that’s kind of the point. Let the funky beats wash over you. With Steven A. Clark.

Todd Rundgren, Tuesday, Sept. 11, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: “An Unpredictable Evening” is the title of this concert tour, and it would be a surprise if any Rundgren show didn’t include something new. Since debuting on the national stage with Nazz in the 1960s, Todd Rundgren has usually remained ahead of the curve, experimenting with multimedia and interactivity since the ‘70s and, of course, writing and producing a ton of great music. The only way to know what classic originals or surprise covers he will play for Madison is to get out to the show.

Family & Friends, Wednesday, Sept. 12, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Athens, Georgia, indie rockers Family & Friends infuse their jangly and high-energy guitar pop music with a rustic roots feel. Their first full-length album, Felix Culpa, features the single “Peaches,” which kicks off with slide guitar before building into its explosive ending. Fellow Athens indie pop band Walden opens.

Madison’s Favorite Night, Thursday, Sept. 13, top of State Street, 5-10 pm: This year’s Isthmus Mad Faves concert is all Madison, bringing together three of the absolute best musical acts the city has to offer: the incomparable blues-soul-jam of the People Brothers Band, the high-energy bluegrass and Americana of WheelHouse, and piano-driven pop-rock from Woodrow. The concert also celebrates the publication of this year’s City Guide (and the reveal of the 2018 Mad Faves winners). Stick around to shop the vibrant night market from Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (starting at 6 pm).

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.