Lose yourself

× Expand The Hussy

Madison has a rich tradition of summer music festivals, each with its own vibe and reputation for drawing a stellar mix of local, national and even international acts. But for fans of the type of events that involve unplugging from society and spending a few days basking in the confluence of nature, art, music and like-minded people, Madisonians have historically had to travel well outside the city to get their festival fix.

A group of Madison creatives is aiming to bring a true festival experience closer to home with the Prism Arts & Music Festival, Sept. 21-22 at Common Gardens, a farm and events venue located about 16 miles northwest of Madison in Dane. Inspired in part by the popular Eaux Claires festival (launched in 2015 by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon), Prism will feature nearly 30 acts — almost all local — on two stages as well as interactive outdoor art installations, a fine art gallery exposition, a maker-focused marketplace, food trucks, beverage tents, and a general store.

× Expand Proud Parents

A shuttle will be available to transport guests from Memorial Union to the festival grounds and back, but organizer Jake DeHaven is hoping people will take advantage of the campsite that’s included with the two-day VIP and general admission tickets, which are available online. “The farm is the most magical place on earth,” he says. “You can totally check out and fully immerse yourself.”

DeHaven, who’s part of the team transforming the east side Sons of Norway lodge into the Winnebago Arts & Music Cafe, launched Prism in 2017 with help from the Frameshift Collective, a collaborative group of local musicians and visual artists. This year, Frameshift has partnered with local videography and artist development company Scotify Studios to expand the event. “We’ve more than doubled the amount of music and the amount of amenities,” says DeHaven, who anticipates 800 to 1,000 attendees.

× Expand Trapo

The festival lineup is impressive — organizers have managed to book some of the most buzz-worthy acts from Madison spanning genres from indie-pop to punk to R&B and hip-hop. Friday night features sets from Madison mainstays Proud Parents, Lucien Parker, Djay Mando and Kainalu plus Milwaukee standouts Abby Jeanne and GGOOLLDD. Saturday brings a full day and night of music from local legends, including Disq, Slow Pulp, Trapo, and The Hussy, along with a headlining set from ascendant Chicago psych-rock outfit Post Animal.

“It was really important for us to showcase local talent,” says co-organizer Madda Udvari-Solner, who works for Scotify Studios. Future iterations of the festival will likely include more nationally known headliners, but the focus of the event will remain “a local experience.”

“This is inspiring for all of us [organizers] who have wanted to be part of a music festival,” Udvari-Solner says. “We’re starting smaller, but we’ll continue to grow.”