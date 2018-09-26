× Expand The players showed discipline and flexibility while exploring the form.

The Pro Arte Quartet opened its season with a superb concert at Mills Hall that included works from three different centuries, showing the ways composers have stretched and extended the quartet form.

The Sept. 21 program began with Joseph Haydn’s piece in B-flat, Op. 76, No. 4, known as the “Sunrise” Quartet. The piece comes from the last of his sets of six quartets, published in 1797. No longer the “Papa” Haydn of High Classical style, Haydn was moving beyond elegant and witty polish and into a realm of greater depth and underlying expressiveness. In this music, one can sense Beethoven just ahead.

The second work was the seventh of Dmitri Shostakovich’s 15 string quartets, this one in the quirky key of F-sharp minor, Op. 108, produced in 1960. Shostakovich was, in many ways, the last great master in the mainstream line of composers for this form. Its first two movements are stark, the third a slashing affair, the fourth becoming almost pointillistic at times. Throughout, the four instruments are allowed remarkable individuality, which gives the score its lean power.

Beethoven’s Quartet in A minor, Op. 132, is the penultimate of this great composer’s 16 quartets. In it, the composer reached for new structural possibilities, carrying the idiom he had inherited from Haydn to extreme possibilities not even subsequent composers would carry further. The first two of the five movements are still related to established forms, but the third — its title translatable as “Sacred Song of Thanksgiving of a Convalescent to the Deity, in the Lydian Mode”— is a free set of grand variations that reaches for the sublime. The short march with recitative leads to a rondo-like finale based on a wild melody that is brought to frenzies of excitement.

Through all three of these remarkable works, the Pro Arte players were totally in control of the great ranges of musical variation. Their discipline was firm, yet their flexibility captured the diversity of styles and moods. As it happens, I was able to hear the group play this program the previous week in a different venue. The experience helped me appreciate the acoustics of Mills Hall, where each instrument is allowed resonance and clarity. I particularly noted how Sally Chisholm’s viola part came through forcefully, without compromising the balance of sound.