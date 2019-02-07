× Expand Rick Langer Pro Arte players, from left, Parry Karp, Suzanne Beia, Sally Chisholm and David Perry.

The Pro Arte Quartet presented a concert at Mills Concert Hall that proved to be both challenging and fascinating.

The first of the three works played on Feb. 2 was Haydn’s Quartet in D major, Op. 50, No. 6, known as the “Frog” quartet from a recurrent figure in its finale. The Op. 50 quartets show the composer’s mastery of structure and part writing, and no piece does this better than No. 6. The Pro Arte players delivered it with wonderful precision and polish.

I’ve heard Haydn quartets described as “a conversation among four witty people.” If we extend that argument, a typical string quartet of Dmitri Shostakovich might be called an argument among four angry people. His quartets were not really meant for concert audiences; they were the composer’s private expressions of rage, anguish and fear as an imperiled Soviet artist.

Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 9 in E-flat, Op. 117 of 1964 has five movements, played without interruption. Those movements alternate brooding pathos with slashing violence. This is not music to delight in but rather to be aroused by. The players dug into this with extraordinary conviction and commitment, producing a hair-raising experience.

Finally, there was a performance of Robert Schumann’s Quartet in A, No. 3 in the works comprising his Op. 41. This dates from 1842, a year the composers devoted to writing chamber music. Schumann wrote these quartets, I think, out of a sense of duty, to prove himself in this genre. He was painfully aware of following in the footsteps of Beethoven, who had massively transformed that genre. For Schumann, the problem was how to fit into Beethoven’s shoes. So aspiration was the spirit of this music, while Schumann tried to reconstitute a quartet form in Beethoven’s wake. He wrote in sonata form, theme with variations and rondo — displaying a great many beautiful and melodious ideas along the way. Yet, to my ears, this work sounds less than coherent and convincing, and not in Schumann’s most individual voice.

Pro Arte Quartet displayed no such doubts, however. They played with assurance and enthusiasm. A more compelling presentation could not be imagined.

This was a concert that made the audience sit up and think — and feel. What a marvel it is to have such musicians among us.