The Projection People, a heavy electronic rock act, appeared to split up eight years ago when members left Madison to live in other parts of the country. But thanks to a digital collaboration, the band released a new album, Cloudbathing, in July.

“It’s a totally different dynamic from our first album, which was five guys in a room all the time,” says bass player Kevin McDonnell. “While you waited weeks for someone else to complete their parts, you’d be digging into yours. It really evolved that way.”

After the split, life continued to pull the men in different directions. Kevin McDonnell ended up in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, while his brother Tim, who plays guitar, landed in Sarasota,

Florida. Marc Claggett, also on guitar, and lead singer Tyler Commo remained in Wisconsin, and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Lammey is the last man in Madison.

The bandmates frequently trade off on instruments, and each has input on lyrics. On their new release the band explores its huge arena rock sound. Many of the complex compositions are densely layered with harmonies, synths and multiple guitars — and four of the six members pick up six-strings at some point.

While the album leaps between quiet introspection and bursts of high energy, Cloudbathing is just as cohesive as the band’s first self-titled album, released almost a decade ago. That effort was hailed as engagingly experimental by former Isthmus music columnist Rich Albertoni, who named it Madison’s best album of the year in 2010.

The lead single from Cloudbathing, “I Thought We Had Something Together,” was first released on an eponymous EP that included a B-side and a remix. It is a calmly restrained anthem that delves into the difficulty of making a relationship or a project the best it can be. Mirroring the rest of the album’s progression, the song starts as a slow jam before expanding into loud peaks.

“That song is literally about getting something to work. If there’s one cohesive theme on this album it’s constant human evolution, and the frustration of not quite being able to quite get it together,” says Tyler Commo.

Fans of Radiohead’s operatic moments should appreciate the instrumental depth in “Altering Everything,” which is buoyed by a powerful vocal performance from Commo. The band’s heavier moments, with copious chunky bass, are reminiscent of hard rock legends Incubus, especially when coupled with Commo’s lyrical clarity.

Despite the overall huge sound, the album’s quietest moments might be the strongest, as the band’s compositional muscles are restrained on piano-focused melodies such as the album opener, “Set.”

The members of the Projection People are still spread across the country, making the prospect of a live show logistically difficult. But they’re hoping to put together a live webcast to show off the new songs.

For now, the long-awaited album is available on Bandcamp, with a vinyl release on the way.