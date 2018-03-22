× Expand Earth, Wind and Fire

Their hits are more than 40 years old, but don’t call ‘em oldies, says Earth Wind & Fire founding member Verdine White: “They get better with time!”

Speaking from Chicago as they launch a Midwest tour, White says he doesn’t expect the near sell-out Overture Hall crowd to sit politely and listen as the 12-member horn-driven boogie machine ignites the center March 24. “Wear your dancin’ shoes and get ready to funk. Saturday nights are always fun for us,” says White. “We have a lot of energy to share!”

If you’re old enough to remember, you’ll flash back to your best pair of bellbottoms, favorite disco, and the groove of the ‘70s when they crank out “September,” “Shining Star,” “Getaway,” “Sing A Song” and “Got to Get You into My Life.” Unlike your high school yearbook photos, their music is not date-stamped and never stale. White says the disco-era classic are “just plain ole good music, guaranteed to get you to move.”

But not all the fans are old enough to remember. One of the best parts of being on the road is bringing their music to youthful fans, White says. “I see a lot of young folks at shows and that’s really heartening. I listen to a lot of different kinds of music and there’s so much out there and getting to know it and exposed to it and expanded to new things makes you a better person.”

Following several Midwest gigs, the band plays six days in residence at the Venetian casino complex in Las Vegas. Then they’re road dogs again, visiting numerous states, until a European tour begins in June and runs all summer.

“We love the crowds, and it’s always fun,” White says.