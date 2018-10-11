The musical architect

× Expand Emilie Heidemann

From an early age, Angela Puerta sought to break the mold. The singer-songwriter grew up in Ibagué in the central state of Tolima, a region known as Colombia’s musical capital, but she was discouraged from entering a risky career.

“My father told me to look for something that allows you to make a living,” says Puerta, who now lives and performs in Madison. “That’s why I didn’t actually pursue music as a first career choice.”

But as she headed down a more practical and lucrative career path, Puerta discovered a second passion: “ I fell in love with architecture.”

That’s when she decided she could do both.

Puerta created her first band, Umbra12pm, in 2004 when she was 18 years old. She performed covers of music by Alanis Morrisette, Soda Estereo, The Cranberries, No Doubt and Aterciopelados. In 2009, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in architecture from Universidad Piloto de Colombia.

Puerta began playing more Latin music while performing and living in Australia before landing here in the fall of 2013, where she earned a master’s degree in urban planning from UW-Madison.

“I love to be able to convert people’s ideas into schematic drawings that can ultimately help transform urban settings and residents’ perception of their neighborhood,” says Puerta, who is a planner for the city of Madison .

While working full-time, she’s steadily built a large and loyal fan base with the help of mentor Oscar Mireles, principal at the alternative Omega School and Madison’s poet laureate.

“[Oscar] and I connected last year when I wanted to pursue the idea of becoming an independent artist, and he provided significant guidance and connections,” she says.

Puerta’s band is still evolving. A rotating cast of musicians plays with the Angela Puerta Band at the Majestic Theatre, Overture Center for the Arts, High Noon Saloon, Brink Lounge and Memorial Union Terrace. She delivered an excellent set at this year’s Fete de Marquette.

Puerta combines influences from many genres, including rock en español, funk, Colombian folklore, indie rock and reggae. The group also infuses modern pop music with Latin flavors, incorporating salsa, merengue, bachata and cumbia.

Puerta is inspired by strong female leads like Amy Winehouse and Janis Joplin. She also adores fellow Colombian and pop artist Shakira, whose unique voice once cost her a space in her school choir because she “sounded like a goat.” Puerta does an impression of what Shakira might have sounded like when she was younger.

“She inspired me because she was authentic,” Puerta says, adding that she aspires to be true to herself on stage, Colombian accent and all.

Puerta’s lyrics are pointed, often focused on issues of immigration and belonging. In “Being in the U.S.,” she sings, “Sometimes it’s not enough/But be grateful to your land that made you grow.”

“Treat Me Softly” is about loving yourself despite heartbreak, Puerta says. The trumpets and rapid-paced Latin drum beats make for an extremely danceable song.

“It is a [love song], but it’s not,” Puerta says. “I was inspired by a romantic relationship… I was in love with this person but I felt that it wasn’t mutual.”

“Un Mundo Mejor,” which translates to “a better world,” is a laid-back tune that mixes elements of reggae with Latin rhythms to advocate for social justice. It’s probably the closest we get to Puerta’s personal mission.

“It starts by saying ‘If life is like a clock, don’t waste your time living it to the fullest,’” Puerta says. “Don’t pretend to be God in thinking that you know everything ... don’t judge other people.”

Puerta will perform at the Memorial Union as part of UW-Madison’s homecoming festivities at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. She will also put on three family-friendly shows as part of Overture’s Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series on Oct. 20.

Says Puerta: “Working for kids is super rewarding because they are always excited about learning and sharing with all types of people regardless of their culture.”