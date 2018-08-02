And...they’re off

× Expand The band is playing a farewell show at the High Noon Saloon on Aug. 11.

After several years of being split between Madison and Minneapolis, the members of Slow Pulp are heading for the bright lights of Chicago. The popular indie rockers, whose band started here in Madison, are hoping to find a break living together in the same big city. Even while apart, the band has gained traction in a crowded field with songs featured on blogs including Stereogum and Paste.

Emily Massey (vocals, guitar), Alex Leeds (bass), Teddy Matthews (drums) and Henry Stoehr (guitar) all grew up in Madison. The three men are lifelong friends who attended West High together. When Leeds moved to Minneapolis for college, they still collaborated, whizzing back and forth over the state line for gigs.

I sat down with Slow Pulp right after their biggest show yet, opening for Swedish internet sensation Boy Pablo in Minneapolis. No one in the crowd of 500 knew who Slow Pulp was at first, but after the first chords, they were screaming. The band was full of adrenaline, and Matthews did push-ups to blow off steam.

The members of Slow Pulp have been active participants in Madison’s local music scene. Matthews played percussion for the late great Dolores, and Stoehr plays lead guitar for Trophy Dad. In fact, Stoehr is often a hired gun, and first played with Massey when he was tapped for Modern Mod (her first project, before the now-defunct Melkweed) in 2015. Her voice and songwriting skills helped unlock Slow Pulp’s potential.

I first heard what would become Slow Pulp on shoddy phone recordings of the chaotic and fractured jam “Paper Dreams,” which you only hear live these days. It starts and stops before falling into a slow dirge and winding its way back up. It’s a Frankenstein’s monster of a song, stitched together with every good riff that would stick.

Four years later, gathering around an iPhone to listen to “Paper Dreams” seems a distant memory. Slow Pulp’s latest single, released in June, is appropriately titled “At Home.” It is far more reserved and compact, fading in with a trilling delay before lurching into a sad, simple riff that prevails throughout the song. Massey’s doleful voice floats around, singing about leaving something you love behind.

“Remember how we used to be?” she sings.“Should I try all over again, just to try all over again?”

It’s an apt metaphor for these four individuals, who are leaving their homes, friends and family behind.

“It’s about change, and letting go,” says Massey. “There’s something about the pain of heartbreak that itself can be hard to let go of. Having that pain means there was really something there.”

Slow Pulp’s manager, Andrew Baker, who also manages Son! and founded Slapped music magazine, says Slow Pulp is ready for a bigger market. “Madison has a good scene, but there’s a ceiling,” says Baker. “Right now they’re a big fish in a small pond. If we’re going to do this full time, we need to be somewhere in the national spotlight.”

With Baker’s experience and connections, Slow Pulp booked a national tour with Chicago’s Post Animal. They also successfully launched the music video for the single “Preoccupied” on the influential YouTube channel thelazylazyme.

Baker first heard Slow Pulp while he was attending college in Portland, Oregon, after a Slapped contributor, Jesha Tichenor, blogged about them. Back home in Madison, Massey asked Baker, as a friend, what he thought Slow Pulp should do to raise its profile.

“As far as I could tell, they were the band with the most potential for success in Madison,” says Baker, who became the band’s manager in 2017. “I really believed in what they were doing.”

The band members say they’re excited about Chicago’s diverse musical offerings; in addition to a thriving indie rock scene, there’s more support for hip-hop and a resurgence of R&B. And Massey says she’s found apartments in Chicago that cost less than her Madison rent.

The plan is to work “money-making jobs” to support themselves and focus on recording a new album to be released in late fall.

In the meantime, Slow Pulp will play at High Noon Saloon on Aug. 11. In a wonderful twist, one of the openers is Chaser (fronted by Massey’s dad, Mike). They’ll move after that, but plan to return to play a slot at PRISM Fest in September.

“I think they’ll always be a Madison, Wisconsin, band,” says Baker, “but it’s time for them to further their careers.”

For her part, Massey says she wouldn’t trade her Madison years for anything. “There’s so much support here. People go to shows here,” Massey says, as the rest of the band nods. “We wouldn’t be the band we are without having grown up in Madison.”