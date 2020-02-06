Music, love and intrigue

× Expand Shervin Lainez

In 1803, Beethoven and his friend, Afro-European violinist George Bridgetower, premiered the composer’s ninth sonata for violin and piano. Beethoven dedicated the sonata to his friend and, with no time to copy out the violin part, Bridgetower sight-read the music over Beethoven’s shoulder. Their performance was a hit, but the friendship ended over a woman, and Beethoven switched the dedication to the French violinist, Rodolphe Kreutzer.

Who was the mystery woman? What happened to George Bridgetower? Are the sonata’s wild mood shifts the result of unrequited love? Musicians, novelists, poets and painters have obsessed over the mysteries of the Kreutzer Sonata.

On Feb. 8, in Hamel Music Center’s Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall, The Knights, a diverse and sought-after orchestra collective based in New York City, take a deep dive into the Kreutzer in a concert titled the “Kreutzer Project.” Their focus on the Kreutzer will be supplemented with selections from Brahms’ Hungarian Dances. The show is part of The Knights’ residency at UW-Madison.

Alicia Lee, assistant professor of clarinet at the Mead Witter School of Music, is overseeing the residency. “I freelanced in New York before moving to Madison,” she says. “The Knights are unique because they’ve been together for a long time. I feel a deep sense of belonging to the group.” She has been a part of The Knights for 10 years and Eric Jacobsen, the group’s cellist and conductor, says Lee is one of the great clarinetists.

Jacobsen co-founded The Knights with his brother, violinist and composer Colin Jacobsen, when they were students at Juilliard in the late 1990s. “The group has been developing the Kreutzer Project for about a year and a half,” says Eric. “We are exploring the idea of inspiration and obsession, and how the Kreutzer Sonata inspired Tolstoy to write a painful, violent novella and inspired [Leoš] Janáček to write his own Kreutzer Sonata for string quartet. Now, 100 years later, The Knights continue the trend.”

With its dazzling alchemy, the group will perform its historically informed orchestral arrangements of Janáček’s and Beethoven’s Kreutzer Sonatas, featuring Colin Jacobsen in the Beethoven. They will also present the world premiere of a new composition by Colin.

“Colin takes the Kreutzer, finds its essence, obsession, and texture, and makes it his own,” says Eric.