Outlaw on Broadway

× Expand Chad Batka The former Texan moved to New York City “to escape the Republicans and Baptists.”

Drop in on Steve Earle and the Dukes when they play the Barrymore Theatre March 25 and you’ll get a healthy dose of country-roots material from the band’s 2017 album, So You Wanna Be an Outlaw.

Earle’s latest release was recorded in homage to “outlaw” artists Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and other country upstarts. The band also will perform the entire Copperhead Road album, Earle’s 1988 opus about Vietnam vets and drugs that critics have described as a heavy metal/country blend dubbed “power twang.”

But country artists misbehaved long before Waylon and Willie discovered cannabis. And even though Earle once wore those same boots, the multi-Grammy Award winner says he’s ready to move past his outlaw image.

“I am a songwriter who has hung up his shingle to be a Broadway and theater composer,” says Earle, now 63. “I love theater and always have.”

Earle, who grew up mostly in San Antonio, Texas, spent decades as a musical miscreant. He indulged in alcohol and drugs, including heroin, and did time for it. He was married seven times, including twice to the same woman, Lou-Anne Gill. Singer/songwriter Justin Townes Earle resulted from his union with his third wife, Carol-Ann Hunter.

But things have changed, and Earle has now set his sights on the Great White Way. He’s already penned music for the 2017 world premiere of Richard Maxwell’s dystopian Western Samara, and was even coerced into playing a role on stage.

“That was fucking frightening,” he says, talking to Isthmus from his home in New York City.

Earle moved east 13 years ago “to escape the Republicans and Baptists” of the urban and rural South, but also with the idea of writing dramatic plays. As an award-winning musician, he realized composing musicals was part of his life’s plan.

“I have never been to Japan, China or Africa, have never seen a World Series game, and have never written a Broadway musical,” says Earle, a lifelong New York Yankees fan. “This was real bucket-list shit.”

He has various projects in the works, including a musical, currently untitled, about the 2010 Upper Big Branch Mine disaster in Montcoal, West Virginia, which killed 29 miners.

Despite the dire subject matter, Earle remains upbeat about theater’s potential.

“There was a time when theater provided our pop music,” Earle says. “Theater and baseball are the only things I spend my money on anymore.”

You won’t find any show tunes in Earle’s Barrymore setlist — not yet, at least. There will be plenty of outlaw country and power twang to get the audience moving.

Earle will be joined on stage by guitarist Chris Masterson, fiddler Eleanor Whitmore, bassist Kelly Looney, drummer Brad Pemberton, and pedal steel player Ricky Ray Jackson.

And Earle loves coming to Madison. “Every dog has a bandana around his neck and a Frisbee in his mouth,” he says. “It’s my kind of town.”

Editor's Note: This article was corrected to reflect the fact that Justin Townes Earle is the son of Steve and third wife Carol-Ann Hunter, not his seventh wife, Allison Moorer. Earle and Moorer also have a song, John Henry Earle.