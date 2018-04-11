Sunspot’s scary stories

× Expand Scott Markus

People have told ghost stories around campfires since fire was invented. Sunspot’s latest album, The Wonders of the Invisible World, which they’ll celebrate with a release party at Ruby Madison on April 13, takes this campfire tradition into the 21st century.

While touring off and on for almost two decades, the Madison power pop band collected too many tales of haunted bars from too many sound guys to ignore. Sunspot already had a podcast documenting their road adventure discussions, but after realizing how many of the venues they played had resident spirits (and after some inexplicable encounters of their own), they developed the paranormal podcast See You on the Other Side and composed a song for each episode. Their favorites make up this new album, spruced up with another round of studio recording.

“The paranormal helps get the creative juices flowing. We play hard rock with keyboard elements, which lends itself to that kind of storytelling.” says lead vocalist and bass player, Mike Huberty.

The album’s title track combines catchy guitar-driven riffage with gruesome stories from the Salem witch trials. “But this is a part of the plan divine/ To test your fate till you’re burned alive,” croons Huberty.

The title for the album comes from a book written by the influential 17 century minister and Harvard graduate Cotton Mather. Mather’s writings warned the public about the symptoms of demonic possession, like a person losing control of his or her body.

“There have always been people truly experiencing powerfully strange things, whether the events are real or not,” says drummer Wendy Lynn, adding that the band’s fascination with the paranormal can help people relate to the unknown. “These songs are a great way to start that discussion — and a way to have those deep philosophical conversations with total strangers.”