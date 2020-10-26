Trumpeting democracy

× Expand Wynton Marsalis The Democracy Suite by Wynton Marsalis, above, is broken into individual movements with such subtitles as “Ballot Box Bounce” and “That’s When All Will See.”

Jazz, says Wynton Marsalis, is the perfect musical metaphor for democracy.

“A democracy is a living, breathing organism that enables individual choice and elevates the common cause,” the trumpeter says in a video posted to the Jazz at Lincoln Center Facebook page. “This is also the objective of jazz. In our music we have the ability to personalize a new set of possibilities every time we play. We also share a common objective — to find and maintain a balance known as swing.”

With just a few weeks to go before a crucial presidential election, artists and musicians are speaking to the moment. Earlier this year Marsalis created The Democracy Suite, an eight-movement composition that explores the theme of democracy. Recorded in a streaming concert in New York City on Sept. 27, the work will now be presented online by the Overture Center, together with Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet, on Oct. 30, starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per household plus online purchasing fees. The recording will be available through midnight Nov. 3. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit overture.org.

The Democracy Suite is broken into individual movements whose subtitles include “Ballot Box Bounce,” “Deeper than Dreams” and “That’s When All Will See.” In addition to trumpeter Marsalis, who also serves as the managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, the seven-member group includes Elliot Mason on trombone, Ted Nash on alto saxophone and flute, Walter Blanding on tenor and soprano saxophone, Carlos Henriquez on bass, Obed Calvaire on drums, and Wisconsin native Dan Nimmer on piano.

In his video message Marsalis says that jazz, like democracy, exists as a light framework for its adherents to pursue both individual needs as well as those of the common good. Unlike jazz, however, democracy is currently under political and social threat, and Marsalis sees his composition as a rallying cry for listeners to rise up and meet those threats.

“In this moment a lot of us feel overwhelmed and demoralized by what we see going on in the world,” Marsalis says. “The lack of empathy, of integrity and also the lack of leadership is obvious, even brazen. It’s just wearying, but now is not the time to get tired. We must commit ourselves more deeply to the fight for fundamental rights of our democracy and our way of life.

“Please get out and vote, and make your choices intelligently and carefully,” he adds. “This is not the time to play around, and it will be well worth the fight.”