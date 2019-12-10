Vinyl Cave: "In Between Dreams Live" by The Residents and "Hardy Fox"

× Expand "In Between Dreams Live" by The Residents, Secret Records, 2019.

The identity of the musical provocateurs behind The Residents has remained (mostly) a secret since the legendary art music project bubbled up in the early ’70s San Francisco scene. Thus it seems provident that Madison-based Secret Records has collided with The Residents universe. Starting in 2015 with a previously unreleased (and fiery) Snakefinger live recording, Secret has since continued mining the wide lode of works by the always-prolific Residents, collaborators such as Snakefinger, and other associated bands like Renaldo and Loaf.

Issued this summer in several limited-run editions — including a CD version with a longbox! — was the double album In Between Dreams Live. I was not sure what to expect going into a live album by The Residents, a band which has gone in enough directions over the last four-plus decades it can be confounding to even the most obsessed fans. In Between Dreams, though, is very focused, and works the more dream-like aspect of The Residents’ sound. Or, perhaps, nightmarish, depending on one’s current mood. But it’s never forbidding, and includes some pop culture entry points for newer Residents listeners, including a hilarious/terrifying transmogrification of the Elvis classic “Teddy Bear.”

Hardy Fox's self-titled album, Secret Records, 2019.

The one Residents member to be unmasked remains Hardy Fox, who revealed himself a few months ahead of the release of a solo album, first issued in 2018 by Austrian label Klanggalerie, only a few months before Fox died of brain cancer in October. Fittingly, since the one Residents constant is chaos, the eponymous Hardy Fox is perhaps the most consistently normal-album-like release in the band’s universe: a song cycle of minimalist, mostly electronic ruminations on past relationships. A hand-numbered LP version is now available from Secret, with the album’s final track hiding in the jacket on a flexi-disc. (Secret Records, SR15/SR14, both 2019)