Vinyl Cave: Record Store Day and local store updates

Love it or hate it (opinions vary widely), for inveterate music collectors the mid-April perch of Record Store Day has become an “opening day” of sorts for crate-digging season. The annual St. Vincent de Paul collectible record sale typically takes place just after Record Store Day, and early season rummage sales usually take place by then as well. But in 2020, nothing has proceeded as usual.

Record Store Day was supposed to happen on April 18, but with much of the world trying to self-quarantine, the date was moved back to June 20. The St. Vinny’s sale also was postponed; Willy Street store manager Genève Friede writes via email that new dates for this year’s sale are currently being worked out.

It doesn’t seem as if large crowds gathering in tight spaces will be a great idea in June, either, so the original replacement date for Record Store Day has already been canceled. Plus, there’s the fact that a boatload of albums need to get manufactured and out to stores, and some releases might not have been ready by the June date. The new solution: RSD will move even later in the year, with the current plan to parcel out the releases over three Saturdays, Aug. 29, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24.

“Record Store Day turning into RSD Drops is a great idea,” writes MadCity Music owner Dave Zero in an email. ”Big crowded events are not on anyone's to-do list for the foreseeable future. It gives everyone a chance to come in three separate times in a much more socially responsible way.”

This year’s list of releases was revealed in March, and revised release dates will be revealed June 1. Breaking this year’s party into three segments will certainly be a bonus for the budgets of many, as the lineup features an awful lot of intriguing titles. Certainly on my “must find” list: The first U.S. release of Door, Door by The Boys Next Door; a Fallen Angels comp; a Replacements live show recorded at UW; and first time on LP issues of Drag by k.d. lang and Resident Alien by Spacehog.

But that’s all dreaming of the future. What’s happening right now with your favorite local record store? Everyone is in the game in some form, and most stores also offer gift certificates if you want to support them now and find some records later. And, as of May 11, the most recent update to Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order allows limited in-person shopping, so keep an eye on the stores’ websites for updates on re-opening. For those not ready to go digging the bins in person, following are more specifics on how you can buy local, and some updates on how stores are coping during COVID-19.

B-Side Records can mail records to your home, or for those in Madison it is possible to arrange an appointment time for pickup at the door. Email store@b-sidemadison.com, or message owner Steve Manley on the B-Side Facebook or Instagram pages with requests for records, CDs or other merch. (Side note: It’s worth following the B-Side Facebook for the daily historic album and birthdays post.)

“Since all we can do is ask what our customers are looking for, we're grateful for the weekly curbside pickup and shipping response, it's certainly better than nothing,” Manley writes in an email. “So far we've been able to fill most orders, both with what we have in stock, plus special-ordering records and CDs, usually within a week or so. Everyone has been patient, considering we are only at the shop six to eight hours per week now, instead of 60.”

MadCity Music also operates via mail order, and if you would like to arrange a local pickup or delivery call the store at 608-251-8558. Some items can be perused on its website store and on Discogs, and watch the Facebook page for updates. “Considering everything else happening in the world right now, we are doing fine,” writes Zero. “We'll make it through this.

“We've been honestly overwhelmed with the number of people going out of their way to order with us, either on the website, Discogs, or by email and phone. Quite frequently they mention how the store is their ‘happy place’ and are missing being able to hang out. It's wonderful to hear so many people feel that way about our store,” says Zero.

Strictly Discs has long had a robust web presence for mail order, and has now added local pickup and delivery in Dane County to its repertoire as well; select curbside pickup when ordering online. Current releases can be found in its webstore, and the vinyl basement can be shopped virtually on Discogs and eBay. For those in search of adventure, Strictly Discs is also offering a full box of LPs for $50 (60-80 items) or 45s for $35 (100 discs); call the shop for availability at 608-259-1991.

“The rando boxes have blown us away,” writes co-owner and store manager Angie Roloff. “I think we have just inched past 250 of the boxes…. Ron today topped 1,000 miles doing deliveries so we are beyond thankful that people are supporting us locally.”

Roloff says orders have been strong enough that the store has been able to bring back two full-time employees as well as the shipping clerk (working from home) and several part-timers, between the store and warehouse space. “I was solo here at the shop for three-plus weeks and thankfully it was way too busy for just me. I am so grateful to have been able to bring back our guys.

“We are focused on making sure we are in great shape when we are able to have customers back in the shop, so lots of used product is getting priced and ready,” Roloff says. “On the day that would have been RSD, we had the floors upstairs refinished. Crazy times.”

Sugar Shack is also a bit elusive for online sales, but does offer mail order through an Amazon storefront. A sign in the window offers more info: Items on Amazon or in the store are available for pickup and limited delivery; call 608-852-2508 to set up an appointment. The sign also says while the store is closed, owner Gary Feest is working at getting the bins fully re-stocked for re-opening. And that’s the kind of news record collectors need today.