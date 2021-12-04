What we listened to in 2021

From R&B to good old indie rock, here are our picks for five great albums that will make us remember 2021.

Leon Bridges:

Gold-Diggers Sound

When Leon Bridges exploded onto the music scene in 2015, his sound harkened back to R&B artists from the ’60s. Bridges returns with the soulful Gold-Diggers Sound. Elements of R&B are still there, but he incorporates new elements of smooth jazz drumming that feel fresh. Love song “Motorbike” is laid back and sexy. “Sho Nuff” leans further into a modern R&B sound, even when Bridges’ voice evokes the vintage style. Gold-Diggers Sound indicates just how versatile Leon Bridges is.

Standout tracks: “Motorbike,” “Why Don’t You Touch Me”

Olivia Rodrigo: Sour

Olivia Rodrigo is everywhere. The release of her debut single on Jan. 8 really put her on the map. Within a week, the breakup power ballad “Drivers License” had conquered the Billboard charts and become a TikTok phenomenon, building massive anticipation for her debut album, Sour. Rodrigo’s delivery brings an edge that’s rare for Disney stars on songs that are often just as much punk as they are pop. She certainly wears her influences on her sleeve — Lorde, Avril Lavigne, and lots of Taylor Swift. Sour is an album about the messy aftermath of teenage romance and it’s a hell of a debut.

Standout tracks: “Déjà Vu,” “Hope ur ok”

Arlo Parks:

Collapsed in Sunbeams

Here Arlo Parks takes on topics of sexual identity and mental health with a vulnerability that feels like a warm hug. The 21-year-old Parks hails from the UK, where it’s already been suggested she’s the voice of her generation. On Collapsed in Sunbeams, Parks is backed mostly by drums, piano and strings, and her vocals are airy and disarming. Is Parks the voice of her generation? Could be; but by any measure, she’s certainly a voice to pay attention to.

Standout tracks: “Black Dog,” “Hope”

Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend

Indie rock quartet Wolf Alice have come a long way since their 2015 debut album, My Love Is Cool. Their sound is now all their own — a perfect blend of ’90s alt rock, shoegaze and indie pop. This ambitious third album polishes that sound and takes it in a bold new direction; that confidence defines Blue Weekend. Singer Ellie Rowsell’s lyrics exude self-worth on “Feeling Myself.” Arcade Fire and Coldplay producer Markus Dravs boosts the band’s sound to a grandiose new level and this release catapults Wolf Alice to festival headliner status.

Standout tracks: “No Hard Feelings,” “The Last Man on Earth”

Lucy Dacus: Home Video

Lucy Dacus has a knack for finding beauty in the small moments, simple observations that tell a deeper story. It’s part of what makes her one of the best singer/songwriters working today. Her third album, aptly titled Home Video, is an intimate snapshot of her adolescence. The whole album feels like entries from a childhood diary, detailing early romances, faded high school friendships, and a contentious relationship with religion. It can be easy to fall into the trap of romanticizing the past a little too much, but Dacus avoids it; Home Video brims with a more empathetic nostalgia that only comes from maturity and experience.

Standout tracks: “Brando, “Hot & Heavy”