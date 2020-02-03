Isthmus seeks news editor

Rare opportunity to lead the news coverage of a trusted alt-weekly paper. Must have strong news judgment, expert writing and editing chops, good organizational skills and the ability to identify insightful and interesting story angles. Our news editor must be able to guide both beginning and seasoned writers on a wide variety of topics. We are looking for an individual who is excited to dig deep, obsess over small details and craft compelling narratives. The position is an opportunity to break out of a daily news grind to deliver polished and investigative pieces valued by the community. We are looking for candidates who think creatively and are eager to expand how we tell stories online.

This is a full-time position with benefits.

We are located in the heart of downtown Madison, across the street from the state Capitol and a block or two away from the seat of county and city government. Isthmus, one of the first alt-weeklies, was founded in 1976 and is still locally owned.

HOW TO APPLY: Please submit cover letter, resume and three writing samples to edit@isthmus.com with the subject: News Editor. In your cover letter, tell us about a story that you edited where you played a significant role. If you have no professional editing experience but are a top-notch reporter/writer with a talent for editing, please make your case in your cover letter. Deadline: Feb. 20

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY / AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER