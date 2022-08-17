Isthmus Inside Stories podcast: Debi Kennedy

× Expand Debi Kennedy

During the hardest months of her life, Debi Kennedy learned that people are there for each other, to help them through. She tells Takeyla and Jen about telling a story about grief with humor and heartbreak.

"I don't think that they fully realize...how important they had been in helping me be able to fall down and stand back up," she says of her friends, providing an example for The Moth audience of how kindness can affect others.

"People run to you."

Takeyla and Jen also talk with Laurel Burleson of the Ugly Apple about her business and how she uses storytelling.

This summer, Isthmus will promote stories selected by Benton and Rubin from three seasons of Inside Stories. They’re told by participants of the Moth StorySLAM, UW-Madison Odyssey Project and the annual “Listen to Your Mother” performance.

