Isthmus Inside Stories podcast: Albert Watson and his detention center cooking club

The Dane County Juvenile Detention Center officer connects with youth who have been incarcerated through food.

Albert Watson is an officer at the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center, where he has created a cooking club to connect with the youth incarcerated there.

In this story, shared as part of the UW-Madison Odyssey Program writing class, he discusses the club, his philosophy of working with youth and how he saved a teenager's life.

For 12 weeks this summer, Isthmus will promote stories selected by Benton and Rubin from three seasons of Inside Stories. They’re told by participants of the Moth StorySLAM, UW-Madison Odyssey Project and the annual “Listen to Your Mother” performance.

