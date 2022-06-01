Isthmus, Inside Stories partner on storytelling podcast

× Expand Takeyla Benton and Jen Rubin of Inside Stories interview storyteller Tandalaya Taylor.

Few are better at capturing the personal stories of our Madison neighbors than Takeyla Benton and Jen Rubin in their Inside Stories podcast. Whether they’re part of a storytelling performance on the stage at the High Noon Saloon or in personal interviews with nontraditional college students, Benton and Rubin have introduced listeners to fresh, new voices in our community, some who too often go unheard.

For the next 12 weeks, Isthmus will promote stories selected by Benton and Rubin from three seasons of Inside Stories. They’re told by participants of the Moth StorySLAM, UW-Madison Odyssey Project and the annual “Listen to Your Mother” performance.

The first episode features Kevin Willmott II, familiar to many as the lead singer of the band Don’t Mess With Cupid and manager of events at the Majestic Theatre. From his corn rows to a shaved head to a large afro, people in Madison have had things to say about Willmott's hair. He shares his story, his experience with racism in Madison, and his perspective on people's fascination with his hair.

You can subscribe to the Isthmus Inside Stories podcast on iTunes, Spotify or your favorite podcast app.

Look for new episodes each week throughout summer 2022.