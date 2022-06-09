Isthmus Inside Stories podcast: Tandalaya Taylor daydreams

× Expand Tandalaya Taylor Tandalaya Taylor

A participant in UW-Madison’s Odyssey Project, Tandalaya Taylor frames a story about her cancer diagnosis and health struggles in her tendency to escape in daydreams.

Producers Takeyla Benton and Jen Rubin feature Taylor’s story and interview her about it for this episode of their Inside Stories podcast, produced in partnership with Isthmus.

For her coursework at the Odyssey Project, Taylor used a set of stairs to illustrate her life story.

“Tandalaya is among the most positive, encouraging students we’ve ever had,” Odyssey director Emily Auerbach said in a release. “In her interview, she said she would be a cheerleader for the others in class. That’s exactly what she is.”

× Isthmus Inside Stories: Tandalaya Taylor

For 12 weeks this summer, Isthmus will promote stories selected by Benton and Rubin from three seasons of “Inside Stories.” They’re told by participants of the Moth StorySLAM, UW-Madison Odyssey Project and the annual “Listen to Your Mother” performance.

You can subscribe to the “Isthmus Inside Stories” podcast using your favorite app.