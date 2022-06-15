Isthmus Inside Stories podcast: Wilson Chan Yeong Seely on understanding family

× Expand wilson seely Wilson Seely, right, with his biological mother.

Wilson Seely had the incredible experience of traveling halfway around the world to meet his birth mother as an adult. The adopted son of former Wisconsin State Journal reporter Ron Seely, Wilson is now a middle school teacher. Here he shares a story, recorded at a Moth StorySLAM, about being adopted and gaining an understanding of what it means to be a family. Producers Takeyla Benton and Jen Rubin talk with Wilson about how being a teacher has made him a better storyteller.

This episode of Inside Stories also features a conversation with Sich Slone, co-founder of the Barrymore Theater. Slone tells the backstory of turning a rundown “adult” theater in an at-the-time declining neighborhood into the Madison institution it is today.

× Isthmus Inside Stories: Wilson Seely

For 12 weeks this summer, Isthmus will promote stories selected by Benton and Rubin from three seasons of “Inside Stories.” They’re told by participants of the Moth StorySLAM, UW-Madison Odyssey Project and the annual “Listen to Your Mother” performance.

