Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center is not just spay and neuter

× Expand Lizzy Larson Payton Pritzl of the Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center with Frankie. Chief operating officer Payton Pritzl and Frankie: ‘Nobody wants to give up their pets.’

Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center is a low-cost veterinary service dedicated to helping people keep their pets in their homes — and out of shelters. The organization, part of the nonprofit Shelter From the Storm, grew out of the rescue operation, says Payton Pritzl, chief operating officer of both groups.

“We were getting a lot of surrender requests and people needing to rehome their animals simply because they couldn’t afford to keep them,” says Pritzl. Costs included the basics of veterinary care to managing chronic conditions like ear infections to more serious situations like amputations. “We opened the clinic with the hopes that if people could afford their pets, we’d be getting fewer of them through our shelter.”

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The Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center clinic opened in 2008 offering spaying and neutering, later expanding to vaccine clinics and wellness appointments. “Now we do special surgeries and dentals too,” says Pritzl, who started at the clinic as a veterinary assistant and has also worked on the shelter side. “Working with people is always interesting to me and I like having those conversations with the owners. What can we do to make this work? And how can we help support you in what you’re going through?”

She notes that the basic care of animals “can add up very quickly,” so the clinic has expanded to include pet food and such supplies as collars, jackets, treats and leashes. “We don’t want to uproot animals. We know that those animals love the people they’re with. We know those people love their animals. Nobody wants to give up their pets.” From the other side, it reduces the stress on Shelter From the Storm.

The clinic is low-cost. ”Everything is priced as competitively as we can. We also have different payment options,” says Pritzl, from a monthly fee that covers vaccines, flea and tick prevention and other needs, to grants that clients can apply for. There’s also an in-house fund that covers care “if somebody comes in and they [say] ‘I really don’t have any money. I can’t afford this at all.’” The fund also covers emergency procedures.

The clinic employs 25 to 30 people, including veterinarians, vet techs and support staff who care for animals in the kennels when an overnight stay is needed. Volunteers also help, but the primary staff is paid. Fundraising is done through Shelter From the Storm.

The budget for Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center is approximately $2.2 million, Pritzl says, although it’s not exact as there are shared expenses with Shelter From the Storm. Shelter From the Storm conducts two major fundraisers a year, one of which is the upcoming Jingle Paws Holiday Celebration, Dec. 12 at Doundrin’s Distilling in Cottage Grove. It also partners with local businesses for such events as pizza nights, where a portion of items sold goes to the nonprofit. It also accepts donations of supplies.

Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center does between 600-700 spay/neuters a month, split pretty evenly between dogs and cats. These usually take place at its clinic at 4475 Robertson Road, and the center also conducts vaccine clinics in the community about once a month.

Pritzl thinks there is a misconception that people with money problems shouldn’t own pets. “I don’t think that’s true. Some of the best pet owners are the ones struggling. We’ve seen how much they will prioritize what their pet needs over what they need.”

This article is part of The Nonprofit Issue, the special November 2026 print edition of Isthmus. See the other stories here.