Well, this is different. Theaters and arts venues are dark, libraries are shuttered, programs everywhere are canceled, and restaurants are closed for in-house dining. All of those changes are reflected in this week’s issue. No Picks. No Guide. No film reviews. We also scrapped our planned cover story to focus exclusively on how COVID-19 is affecting our community.

To that end, staff writer Dylan Brogan talks to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway about how local government is addressing the threat at hand, and planning for future impacts. Editor Judith Davidoff looks at how an especially vulnerable population — people experiencing homelessness — is faring and what is being done to address high-risk populations in shelters. And Anders Nienstaedt explores the science behind hand-washing.

Also in our cover package: Features editor Linda Falkenstein looks at how restaurants and bars are pursuing new strategies for serving food to customers; arts and culture editor Catherine Capellaro checks in with actors and stagehands now out of work; and Bob Jacobson talks to local musicians who have lost gigs.

Isthmus co-owner Craig Bartlett shares some heartbreak and hope in a guest column and Andrew Cohen offers ways to continue exercising — solo.

Stay safe, everyone!

Crisis mode

Homeless in a pandemic

Lather, rinse, reprogram

Editor's note: Developments relating to COVID-19 are evolving quickly. Please note that any information in these articles is subject to change.