Fall Arts Preview 2025

× Expand Photo: Shawn Harper A dancer from Kanopy Dance Company’s ‘Puppet Master.’

So much is happening in the arts in Madison, we could have doubled what we covered and it would still be the tip of the iceberg. Artists have a new studio space, Roundhouse Studios, that will welcome visitors. Theater groups embrace the musical. The Madison Symphony Orchestra tackles Mahler’s second. And storytelling, in its many forms, is a way for us all to take back at least part of the narrative. And then there's all the quilting! Peruse the articles below. Or if you’re looking to fill a specific morning, afternoon or evening, consult the area’s most complete event calendar, searchable 24/7 at isthmus.com/calendar.

What's on Madison area stages this fall?

This fall’s theater roster is a song-and-dance escape fest — and Hamlet is in withdrawal.

Madison's classical scene embraces the new yet upholds tradition

Big changes are coming in Madison’s classical landscape. Even Beethoven’s Fifth gets a makeover.

Madison ballet companies dance outside the box

Kanopy and Madison Ballet say they want to change perceptions of ballet in Madison. Though the companies are approaching the task differently, their aim is similar: innovating ballet to be welcoming for all.

Mad City Story Slam creates a community

The experience that then-host Duke Adams created unlocked something deep inside me and fueled a propulsive desire for me to be a part of that community.

Community through cloth with Memory Collectors

The Memory Collectors Storytelling Project shares love for storytelling in a space that prioritizes education and community.