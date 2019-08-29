× Expand Sarah Decker

Holy music city! Madison venues — large and small — are exploding with music this winter and fall, and our music writers teamed up to let you know which concerts we don’t want you to miss. From the international talents at the Madison World Music Festival to Madison Opera’s “La Traviata” to Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires igniting tiny Mickey’s Tavern, there’s a rich and varied soundscape. Get out there and take it in.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones The Sylvee, Sept. 2

If Liberace had been a pro wrestler he would have dressed like Paul Janeway, lead vocalist and chief mischief maker with the Alabama-based eight-piece St. Paul & the Broken Bones. Janeway sings as though his life depends on it — which was nearly the case after a botched surgery last spring almost cost him his vocal cords. He’s making every show an opportunity to celebrate his recovery, and his soul-scorching band is the kind that puts the muscle in Muscle Shoals. With Elizabeth Moen. (A.M.)

Dessa Majestic Theatre, Sept. 6

Dessa has a lot to say. The Minneapolis-based rapper, singer and writer cut her first EP in 2005. Since, she joined hip-hop collective Doomtree — of which she was at one time CEO — worked with collaborators like Justin Vernon in the indie supergroup Gayngs, contributed to the Hamilton Mixtape, published a few books and has written for The New York Times Magazine. Dessa fearlessly expresses smart, brash, earnest messages with hints of pop and blues, backed by sounds as multi-faceted as her projects and interests. (H.H.)

Pinegrove Majestic Theatre, Sept. 12

When Montclair, New Jersey’s Pinegrove released Cardinal in 2016, the band seemed poised to rocket to the top of indie rock’s hierarchy. But in 2017, frontman Evan Stephens Hall took the band on an extended hiatus after an accusation of sexual coercion threatened to derail their burgeoning career. But the matter appears (at least on the surface) to have been sorted, and in 2018, Pinegrove reemerged with Skylight, another collection of easygoing, tender emo-Americana. Listening to Hall’s reflective lyrics, it’s apparent he’s grown up a little in the process, too. With former AJJ member Stephen Steinbrink and Montreal indie rocker Common Holly. (T.W.)

× Expand Tycho | Sept 14

Tycho The Sylvee, Sept. 14

Weather, the fifth release from Tycho, has vocals. It’s a slight departure from Tycho’s previous four records of chill-wavey, ambient synth sounds — and it works. The Grammy-nominated electronic music project led by musician, producer, photographer and designer Scott Hansen is joined by collaborator Hannah Cottrell, aka Saint Sinner, adding breathy, ethereal vocals. Instrumental purists, have no fear: The vocals are inserted artfully and don’t distract from the atmospheric digital tracks and live instruments. With Poolside. (H.H.)

Madison World Music Festival UW Memorial Union and Willy Street Fair, Sept. 13-14

One of the Midwest’s leading world music events gathers the best of African, European and Latin American musicians for one exciting weekend split between two familiar Madison locations. Whether your tastes run to Afrotonix from Chad or Samba Novistas from Brazil/Madison or Toko Telo from Madagascar, the annual festival offers performances from 10 different music and dance troupes. (M.M.)

Willy Street Beats at the Willy Street Fair Williamson Street at Brearly, Sept. 14

Two acclaimed electronic artists serve up sets at the Willy Street Beats stage. Brooklyn-based deejays Mike Servito and Lauren Flax were molded by formative years spent in Detroit nightlife as the house and techno scene reached an apex in that city. The stage has regional support from Minneapolis deejay Amy Pickett and Madison’s DJ Amos. The party continues with an after-dark show at the High Noon Saloon (10 pm) with sets from Servito and Minneapolis deejay Ian Lehman. (C.P.)

Steel Pulse Barrymore Theatre, Sept. 17

The Barrymore might smell skunkier than usual when British roots reggae group Steel Pulse hits the stage. Frontman David Hinds says their music seeks to uproot negativity, and the group calls out global injustices to a steady beat. They’ve been around a while — you might recognize “Can’t Stand It” from the soundtrack to Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing — and it’s taken the band 15 years to release a new album. Still, this year’s Mass Manipulation delivers predictably solid rhythms. The show opens with honky-funk and ’70s rock swirled together by Chicago keyboardist Neal Francis. (C.P.)

Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys North Street Cabaret, Sept. 19-20

Following several years without a Madison stop, Big Sandy and company visited the Cabaret last fall and packed the place to the rafters, as well as welcoming a number of special guests to the stage. This time around, two nights are booked for the band to bring their effortless blend of rockabilly, Western swing, R&B and doo-wop to the friendly confines of the Cabaret, a near-perfect space for their sound. (B.K.)

× Expand Budos Band | Sept 20

Budos Band Majestic Theatre, Sept. 20

Originally rooted in Staten Island, New York, the nine-member Budos Band features horns backed by a rock band and organist. Their instrumental funk-infused world music à la Fela Kuti shares the Brooklyn neo-soul label Daptone Records with the late icons Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley (RIP). With a catalogue that’s something like a dramatic surf movie soundtrack with alternating fat solos, Budos Band don’t need no stinkin’ singer. They’re touring on their first record in five years, Budos Band V, which showcases rock and blues influences. With Paul & the Tall Trees. (H.H.)

Infamous Local Communication and other venues, Sept. 20-22

Half-Stack Sessions and music/culture website Tone Madison are collaborating on a festival by and for local musicians. Concerts include a Friday showcase at the Winnebago, a Saturday “venue walk” of east-side hotspots, and live recording sessions Sunday at Communication. Saturday workshops (also at Communication) include band-centric topics such as using a PA and gear repair, as well as a bystander intervention training session. Schedule updates at infamouslocalfest.wordpress.com. (B.K.)

Chris Pureka High Noon Saloon, Sept. 23

Chris Pureka’s frank confessionals are like watching a private therapy session. If that sounds yucky, it’s anything but. Her songs are intense, beautiful reflections of life’s dark edges. A former microbiologist, the Portland, Oregon-based songsmith applies a scientific detachment to what, in other hands, could be uncomfortable, emotional probes. Critics compare her to Gillian Welch and Patty Griffin, but there’s far more turmoil in Pureka — and just as much musicianship. With The Harmaleighs. (A.M.)

Crash Test Dummies Barrymore Theatre, Sept. 24

Canada’s Crash Test Dummies serve up the latest Jesus-We’re-Effing-Old concert, reuniting the original foursome to celebrate the 25th anniversary of God Shuffled His Feet, the album that gave us the band’s only U.S. chart-topping hit, the ponderously catchy “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.” Brad Roberts’ gravelly baritone still sounded sharp back in 2009, the last time he and co-vocalist Ellen Reid hit Madison. Imagine how poignant and world-worn it sounds now. (A.R.C.)

× Expand Melvins | Sept 25

Melvins High Noon Saloon, Sept. 25

You might not know it, but you probably owe the Melvins a sizeable debt of gratitude. Chances are every rock band you love has been inspired by them or their descendants. Kurt Cobain worshiped the Melvins. The band has ties to musical strongman Mike Patton of Faith No More. Desert rock? Tool? So Melvins-y. Founded in 1983, the band’s hard-hitting and delightfully bizarre slurry of grind metal and rock is built on Buzz Osborne’s guitar shredding and commanding vocals against the backdrop of Dale Crover’s solidly dramatic drumming. The rotating bassist spot, once filled by Shirley Temple’s daughter, is currently held by Redd Kross bassist Steven McDonald. Californian power-pop weirdos Redd Kross opens with Crover on drums. (H.H.)

Judah & The Lion The Sylvee, Sept. 26

It’s been said that great art is inspired by great suffering, and if that’s true, then Judah & The Lion can check more than a few boxes with Pep Talks, the Nashville band’s third studio album. Frontman Judah Akers watched his family implode, then used the experience to expand the band’s musical horizons, incorporating, of all things, electronica into J & The L’s familiar alterna-folk rock mix. Album-track collabs with Kacey Musgraves and Jon Bellion have also expanded the band’s reach well beyond the “Take it All Back” fanbase. Apparently, what doesn’t kill you doesn’t just make you stronger — it also makes you evolve musically. (A.R.C.)

Madison Symphony Orchestra: Love, Lust and Redemption Overture Hall, Sept. 27-29

Maestro John DeMain kicks off the fall season with a potent mix of Wagner’s Tannhäuser overture, Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7. But the concert’s focal point is MSO member Greg Zelek’s performance of Barber’s Toccata Festiva on Overture’s mammoth Orgelbau Klais organ that will shake the concert hall to its very pipes. (M.M.)

Toto Orpheum Theater, Sept. 29

In the decades since Toto ruled the charts with a series of one-word-title singles (“Africa,” “Rosanna,” “Pamela”), the band has consistently released new music that showcases broad influences and immaculate chops. Toto remains huge in Europe and Japan — putting on blistering live shows — but unfortunately doesn’t tour North America frequently. Which makes this 23-date U.S. trek in support of 2018’s compilation album, 40 Trips Around the Sun, so special. Even more impressive is that the band’s current lineup still includes three original members (Steve Lukather, Steve Porcaro and David Paich) plus longtime vocalist Joseph Williams. (M.P.)

× Expand Wes Frazer Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires | Oct 2

Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires Mickey’s Tavern, Oct. 2

One of the most exciting live bands currently touring, Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires mixes up intense garage punk with Southern soul testifying. It’s captured on their latest album, Live at the Nick, but the best way to experience it is in a packed club. They are accompanied on their fall tour by Athens, Georgia, folksters Nana Grizol, and the Mickey’s bill also includes hook-laden locals Rocket Bureau. (B.K.)

Chanticleer UW Hamel Music Center, Oct. 6

Described by The New Yorker as “the world’s reigning male chorus” and named for the rooster in Reynard the Fox children’s literature, Chanticleer returns to Madison with “Trade Winds.” The song cycle features the melodies of the Pacific Islands and seafaring European nations, including the work of early music composers Monteverdi, Gesualdo, Victoria and, for the group’s first time, Portuguese composer Filipe de Magalhães. (M.M.)

× Expand Samantha Casolari Boy Harsher | Oct 10

Boy Harsher Crucible, Oct. 10

Three acts present twists on dark electronic music for a night of dancing and reflection. Boy Harsher’s minimal wave would fit well in a danceable David Lynch film, while Chrystia Cabral’s dark and airy project Spellling provides haunting atmospherics. With locals Klack, whose industrial electronics have seen unexpected success in the duo’s short lifespan, and DJ Ben Archive. (C.P.)

Lizzo The Sylvee, Oct. 10

Swoon! We don’t have enough adjectives in the English language to describe Lizzo. She’s a superhero — a big, bold, black feminist with an outsized talent. She raps, she sings, she dances, and she’s a classically trained flutist. Her career is blowing up right now, and this show on her “Cuz I Luv You Too” tour sold out long ago. Do you understand how lucky we are to have this goddess appear before us? Also, in the regrets department: You could have seen her perform at Yum Yum Fest or FRZN Fest a few years ago. With Ari Lennox, DJ Sophia Eris. (C.C.)

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia

UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, Oct. 10

Grammy Award-winning banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck continues his genre-bending musical journey alongside classical/bluegrass bassist Edgar Meyer, Indian tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain and Indian bamboo flutist Rakesh Chaurasia for an evening of music that touches every geographical and stylistic corner of the musical world. The music of Fleck et al. defies easy categorization, but is powered by the instrumental mastery each musician demonstrates during a typical powerhouse performance. (M.M.)

Obituary + Abbath The Sylvee, Oct. 13

American death-metal trailblazers Obituary are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, 1989’s Slowly We Rot, which took the genre in pummeling new directions. Co-headliner Abbath, meanwhile, is a pioneer in the Norwegian black metal scene and a founding member of Immortal. He released Outstrider, the sinister second album with his own band, in July. Also on the bill are Midnight and Devil Master. (M.P.)

Cigarettes After Sex The Sylvee, Oct. 15

Like the somber soundtrack to your ragtag high-school diary or a late-night, post-first-date drive on a deserted highway, Greg Gonzalez’s low-fi ambient pop experience captures both the joy and existential angst of modern romance. This may be one of The Sylvee’s most unusual shows, as several thousand people will likely engage in bouts of simultaneous swaying and head-bobbing. (A.R.C.)

× Expand Ashley Maile Stiff Little Fingers | Oct 15

Stiff Little Fingers + The Avengers Majestic Theatre, Oct. 15

When Stiff Little Fingers released its 1979 debut album, Inflammable Material, incendiary bombs were shaking their hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland. Understandably, punk anthems like “Suspect Device” and “Alternative Ulster” drip with frustration at the violence of The Troubles. Now it’s 40 years later and the band will play through the original album. Are Stiff Little Fingers still pissed off? With Bay Area punk rockers The Avengers, who play a similar vein of late-1970s political punk. (C.P.)

Jay Som High Noon Saloon, Oct. 17

Jay Som is the Spotify recommendation that results from listening to a concoction of Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski and Japanese Breakfast. Los Angeles-based DIY wunderkind Melina Duterte’s dreamy bedroom pop songs sound like they’re playing on a child’s record player — sweetly melodic and slightly worn and warped. Touring on her August release Anak Ko, she shares the bill with genremates Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts. (H.H.)

Meg Baird + Mary Lattimore UW Memorial Union-Der Rathskeller, Oct. 18

Separately, harpist Mary Lattimore and psych-folkist Meg Baird have impressive resumes. Lattimore’s harp recordings have been exalted by The New Yorker, while Baird is frontperson for psych-rock outfit Heron Oblivion and formerly for the psych-folk band Espers. Both have collaborated with an astonishing number of indie musicians. On their first album, Ghost Forests — released by respected experimental label Three Lobed Recordings — Baird and Lattimore blend their influences for a gorgeous, haunting trance of harp, synth, guitar and vocals. (C.P.)

Explosions in the Sky The Sylvee, Oct. 18

As the undisputed leaders of the post-rock genre, the four members of Austin, Texas-based Explosions in the Sky weave hypnotic instrumental narratives. Their self-described “cathartic mini-symphonies” feature elaborately developed guitar work that adds unique tone and timbre to the band’s emotionally charged live performances. They don’t come around Madison much, so catch them while you can. (M.M.)

Madison Symphony Orchestra + Rachel Barton Pine Overture Hall, Oct. 18-20

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine makes her MSO debut performing Khachaturian’s stunning Violin Concerto in D minor, the focal point of an evening of Russian music. It’s difficult to believe it took MSO this long to tap Pine, who debuted with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at age 10 and became the only American and youngest-ever gold medal winner of the prestigious Johann Sebastian Bach Competition. The stellar program also includes Prokofiev’s Suite from Lieutenant Kijé and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9. (M.M.)

John Hiatt Barrymore Theatre, Oct. 20

John Hiatt was working as a $25-a-week Nashville songwriter in 1974 when Three Dog Night charted with his song “Sure As I’m Sitting Here,” which led to Hiatt’s first recording contract. It’s sometimes been rocky for the Indianapolis native, but with musicians like Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, B.B. King, Keith Urban and others covering his work, Hiatt has never been without fans. This includes Bonnie Raitt, whose Hiatt cover, “Thing Called Love,” catapulted her onto the charts and solidified Hiatt’s songwriting legacy. (M.M.)

× Expand Andy Barron Chris Stapleton | Oct 24

Chris Stapleton Alliant Energy Center, Oct. 24

In 1985 George Jones had a top-five hit, a hand wringer of a song that lamented the passing of Nashville’s old guard called, “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes?” It’s fun to imagine 9-year-old Chris Stapleton riding around in his father’s car in Fayette County, Kentucky, with that song on the AM radio. Fast forward to 2019 and, together with his fellow-Kentuckian Sturgill Simpson, Stapleton gets credit for taking country music back to the future. Everyone wants a piece of him. Kenny Chesney, Adele, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley have all recorded Stapleton songs. He has pop-song power, too. He co-wrote “I Just Remembered That I Didn’t Care” with John Mayer earlier this month, just one day before they debuted it at a Nashville arena show. With The Brothers Osborne, Kendell Marvel. (A.M.)

Arturo Sandoval + Jane Monheit UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, Oct. 25

Cuban-born trumpeter Arturo Sandoval as a young man studied with Dizzy Gillespie, and has been instrumental in infusing Latin elements with American jazz ever since. The 10-time Grammy Award and Presidential Medal of Freedom winner joins forces with vocalist Jane Monheit, whom The New York Times described as having “a voice of incredible beauty,” to breathe new life into old jazz favorites. (M.M.)

Tiny Moving Parts High Noon Saloon, Oct. 25

As we found out in a 2016 Isthmus interview, Tiny Moving Parts’ resident guitar wizard Dylan Mattheisen is an endlessly positive person. That’s a bit of a surprise because Tiny Moving Parts’ brand of emo punk is pretty aggressive, marked by Mattheisen’s kinetic guitar work and the unrelenting wallop of the band’s rhythm section (who happen to be Mattheisen’s cousins). It’s screamo delivered with a smile. The Benson, Minnesota, trio’s latest LP, Breathe, is due out Sept. 13. Also on board is Illinois power-pop project fredo disco. (T.W.)

× Expand Max Ritter Kishi Bashi | Oct 27

Kishi Bashi Majestic Theatre, Oct. 27

Omoiyara, the May release from violinist Kaoru Ishibashi, aka Kishi Bashi, is named for a Japanese word that loosely translates to something between compassion and empathy. Based on Ishibashi’s investigation into the wave of World War II xenophobia that led the U.S. government to put Japanese and Japanese American people in concentration camps, Omoiyara manages to be beautiful and uplifting, a testament to Kishi Bashi’s sound and spirit. It’s a delightful mix of indie pop filled out with symphonic sounds in the vein of Sufjan Stevens (minus the obvious Christian influences). Indie cred check: Ishibashi played with of Montreal and fronted the aughties Brooklyn post-rock pop band Jupiter One. (H.H.)

Ryan Bingham Barrymore Theatre, Oct. 29

Part rodeo, part haunted house, Ryan Bingham’s crunchy vocals and spooky lyrics produce Americana music as good as it gets. While he released his first album in 2007, he struck oil when his song, “The Weary Kind,” was selected as the lead track in the 2010 film Crazy Heart starring Jeff Bridges. The tune won a Grammy, Critics Choice, Golden Globe and an Oscar. Not bad for the then 29-year-old high school dropout from Hobbs, New Mexico. Bingham is in the midst of an absolute cattle drive of a tour: six months in support of his hefty, very countrified new album, American Love Song. The time is no doubt a nice musical break from his role as Walker in the Prime Video series Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner. (A.M.)

The Menzingers Majestic Theatre, Oct. 30

In recent years, Philadelphia has become an incubator for punk-flecked indie rock. It’s home to critical darlings like Hop Along and Japanese Breakfast, in addition to the city’s greatest pop punk band, The Menzingers. Over five albums (with number six, Hello Exile, set to release in October), The “Menzos” have built a template for chugging, anthemic songs that can bury themselves in your heart. Fans of The Gaslight Anthem or The Hold Steady will find common ground with the quartet. Also appearing will be another revered Philly group, Tigers Jaw, plus Bay Area punk upstarts Culture Abuse. (T.W.)

Madison Opera: La Traviata Overture Hall, Nov. 1-3

La Traviata — literally “The Fallen Woman” — is Giuseppe Verdi’s scandalous masterpiece of love and heartbreak. (Doesn’t that describe all operas?) Madison Opera favorite soprano Cecilia Violetta López returns as Violetta, a Parisian demimondaine — essentially a courtesan in training — who discovers her hedonistic lifestyle stands between her and the man she loves, Afredo (tenor Mackenzie Whitney). We all know where this is headed, don’t we? (M.M.)

Rhiannon Giddens + Francesco Turrisi Stoughton Opera House, Nov. 2-3

Rhiannon Giddens is no stranger to these parts. She’s a founding member of the old-timey Carolina Chocolate Drops, who tore the roof of the Orton Park Festival in 2010. The native of Greensboro, North Carolina, is an astonishing talent (banjo, fiddle and vocals) who has helped shine a spotlight on African American folk traditions. Now she’s married to Italian percussionist Francesco Turrisi, and they are making beautiful music together. (C.C.)

Emanuel Ax UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, Nov. 2

The multi award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax takes the Union Theater stage for the record eighth time, which is more than several of the musicians who have served as UW artists in residence. This time he is celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birth anniversary with an all-Beethoven program. (M.M.)

× Expand Marty Moffatt Joe Bonamassa | Nov 7

Joe Bonamassa Orpheum Theater, Nov. 7

This gig is being hailed as “the guitar event of the year,” and that ain’t hyperbole. Over the past two decades, singer and guitarist Joe Bonamassa has reintroduced the entire blues-rock genre to a new and more mainstream audience, and his prolificness is unmatched. Among the 13 studio albums he’s released since 2000 and the 16 live albums since 2002, Bonamassa has notched 21 No. 1 albums on the Billboard blues chart. His playing is rooted in British and Irish influences, but his sound is distinctly American. And in his spare time, Bonamassa spearheads a nonprofit that provides funding for music education to schools in need. (M.P.)

The Flatlanders Stoughton Opera House, Nov. 9

When originally together for a couple years in the early 1970s, The Flatlanders managed to snag a record deal but barely saw any of the recordings released. Usually for obscure outfits the story ends there, but if your band includes Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock, the public will eventually catch up. When the stellar Texan songwriting trio reunites, it’s best to save the date. (B.K.)

Illenium The Sylvee, Nov. 10

When the idea to open The Sylvee was first floated, more than a few of us figured EDM would be a regular part of the mix, but the beats have dropped a little less frequently than expected. That changes in a massive way when remix champ Nick Miller — aka Illenium — brings the noise. He’ll hit Madison at the height of his genre-straddling powers, after headlining a show at Madison Square Gardens and touting his third album, Ascend, a disc that features collabs with Blanke, X Ambassadors and Said the Sky. (A.R.C.)

Goo Goo Dolls + Beach Slang Orpheum Theater, Nov. 10

Otherwise known as the Pairing of Bands that Sorta Sound Like The Replacements. John Rzeznik punted his Paul Westerberg-ian pretentions in the early ’90s, trading them in to establish the Dolls as the kings of the romantic pop anthem, a bargain that’s netted the band multiple Grammy noms and a lifetime worth of radio airplay. Beach Slang’s James Alex, meanwhile, has embraced both the scruffier and melodramatic elements of The Replacements’ legacy; having survived at least one near band breakup, he’s still rocking strong. (A.R.C.)

Incubus The Sylvee, Nov. 12

Twenty years ago, modern rock was dominated by scowling sentient goatees who all sounded like subpar Pearl Jam cover bands. That’s what made Incubus such a breath of fresh air. The California quintet mixed alternative rock, funk and turntablism with positive, self-actualizing lyrics, a far cry from the affected malaise of their contemporaries. Incubus is celebrating two decades of their breakthrough album, Make Yourself, featuring hits like “Drive,” “Pardon Me” and “Stellar.” The band will play selections from the album, along with other keynotes from their hefty back catalog. Opening things up will be Mexican garage punks Le Butcherettes. (T.W.)

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Overture Hall, Nov. 13

Trumpet virtuoso Wynton Marsalis is one of the jazz scene’s leading lights, not the least of which for his role as ensemble player and managing and artistic director of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. A big band for the 21st century, JLCO serves as a launching pad for upcoming artists and a living workshop of jazz history and styles. By revisiting the past, the orchestra seeks to advance the development of America’s musical art form and preserve its best practices for generations. And they play some really hot licks! (M.M.)

× Expand Misterwives | Nov 16

Misterwives Majestic Theatre, Nov. 16

In some ways, Madison ought to feel like a second home to lead singer Mandy Lee and Misterwives — after all, the band’s headlined Freakfest twice in the last five years and seems to make stopping in Madtown a priority every time they swing through the Midwest. “Whywhywhy,” the debut single from the New York band’s forthcoming third album, somehow makes a bitter breakup feel like an empowerment exercise. We predict audience sing-alongs. With Foreign Air. (A.R.C.)

× Expand Harrison Weinstein Alicia Olatuja Quintet | Nov 21

Alicia Olatuja Quintet UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, Nov. 21

Jazz’s latest powerhouse first stepped into the public eye in 2013 as the featured soloist with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir performing at President Obama’s second inauguration. Since then, Alicia Olatuja has formed her own group and recorded Timeless, her first solo album, in 2014. Downbeat described the St. Louis native’s voice as having “a full-bodied tone, precise pitch and personal engagement at the lowest whisper or highest wail.” She’s a hard act to follow. (M.M.)

Elvis Costello & the Imposters Orpheum Theater, Nov. 24

As musical chameleons go, Declan Patrick MacManus — better known as Elvis Costello — ranks among the best. The singer, songwriter, record producer, author, actor and Grammy Award winner arrived with the English “New Wave” in the late 1970s and has changed his shades and kept current since then. With his latest group, The Imposters, Costello will likely rock a multigenerational house with hits old and new. Expect nothing less. (M.M.)

Steel Panther The Sylvee, Dec. 10

A Madison holiday tradition continues with Steel Panther hosting the WJJO Yellow Snow Ball. This time, the festive yet debauched tongue-in-cheek glam metal band — decked out with big hair, massive amounts of mascara and obligatory headbands — will be supporting a new album. Heavy Metal Rules drops Sept. 27 and already has spawned two singles, “All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)” and “Always Gonna Be a Ho.” Frontman Michael Starr led a David Lee Roth-era Van Halen tribute band for years, and Steel Panther’s hook-filled anthems sound like it’s 1988 all over again. Maybe they’ll even whip out their own holiday ditty, “The Stocking Song.” With Stitched Up Heart. (M.P.)